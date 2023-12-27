Razor Energy Corp. provides update and production impact

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor”) (TSXV: RZE) advises that, as a result of financial disputes with the operator of the Judy Creek Gas Plant, the operator has restricted access and has ceased processing Razor’s Swan Hills natural gas production. Effective December 24th, 2023, a significant portion of Razor’s production has been shut-in indefinitely.

At this time management estimates approximately 1,110 boepd, including 626 bblpd of light oil and 387 bblpd of natural gas liquids, has been curtailed. Razor continues to look at various commercial and legal options to remedy this situation and restore production.

Razor anticipates that it will make further public comment when it determines that additional disclosure is required by law or is otherwise deemed appropriate.

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey Kevin Braun President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Razor Energy Corp Razor Energy Corp

Razor Energy Corp

800, 500-5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5

Telephone: (403) 262-0242

READER ADVISORIES

