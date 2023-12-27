BOE Report

This Super Major is guiding towards significant production growth in the BC Montney as it enters development mode

After years of only moderate activity in its BC Montney assets, ConocoPhillips appears poised to enter the next stage of its development. Licensing activity in 2023 shows 94 licences in British Columbia, which marks a new yearly high for the company as it begins to position itself for significant Montney production growth. Of these 94 licences, 68 of them are in the last month alone.

Figure 1 – ConocoPhillips BC Montney licences by year

A slide from the company’s analyst and investor presentation back in April 2023 shows that ConocoPhillips expects a 20% CAGR over the next 10 years in its Montney production. In terms of  actual production, that means that the company is guiding towards adding over 100,000 BOE/d of BC Montney production over the next decade.

Figure 2 – slide from ConocoPhillips analyst and investor presentation – April 2023

Figure 3 below shows the gross licensed production for the company in BC only. This is an aggregation of all wells licensed to ConocoPhillips in BC without accounting for any working interest agreements.  On that basis, ConocoPhillips produced ~31,000 BOE/d in October, and while full data for November is not quite all in as of the writing of this article, it looks like some big new wells recently placed on production will mean that November production will show a large jump higher. Hovering over the chart below will show the November updated production volumes that are reported already.

Figure 3 –  ConocoPhillips gross licensed production – British Columbia only

Speaking of those big new wells placed on production, a sneak peak at our upcoming TOP WELL REPORT for November shows that ConocoPhillips actually had the two highest rate oil/condensate wells in all of Canada. The company had 2 condensate wells at Inga that produced 1,370 bbl/d and 1,207 bbl/d, plus associated gas.

Figure 4 – Top 15 Overall oil/condensate wells – November volumes

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. BC 202C034J094A1200 INGA Montney 41,099.0 1,370.0 2,287.0 2023-09-01 384.0 41,100.0
ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. BC 202D034J094A1200 INGA Montney 36,217.0 1,207.0 1,943.0 2023-09-01 360.0 36,218.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited BC 200A017H094A1300 FIREWEED Montney 35,149.0 1,172.0 5,105.0 2023-07-01 720.0 42,875.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 104111106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 32,004.0 1,067.0 2,084.0 2023-10-28 0.0 34,318.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102010206505W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 29,749.0 992.0 3,410.0 2023-07-30 0.0 88,321.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100011907815W502 UNDEFINED WILRICH MBR 28,921.0 964.0 25.0 2023-09-19 691.0 71,202.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100020906904W600 ELMWORTH MONTNEY FM 28,117.0 937.0 3,544.0 2023-03-13 659.0 316,890.0
Longshore Resources Ltd. AB 100131008009W600 GORDONDALE CHARLIE LAKE FM 26,812.0 894.0 1,811.0 2023-11-09 510.0 26,812.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102020206505W602 KARR MONTNEY FM 26,498.0 883.0 3,367.0 2023-08-08 0.0 80,374.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100010206505W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 26,396.0 880.0 2,770.0 2023-08-01 0.0 73,011.0
Yoho Resources Inc. BC 102143008723W600 INGA Montney 25,739.0 858.0 1,268.0 2023-10-01 720.0 41,916.0
Yoho Resources Inc. BC 103153008723W600 INGA Montney 25,530.0 851.0 1,171.0 2023-10-01 720.0 41,206.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100051106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 25,219.0 841.0 2,017.0 2023-10-28 0.0 25,556.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 103080206505W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 24,958.0 832.0 2,504.0 2023-08-08 0.0 61,739.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 103101006903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 24,516.0 817.0 1,572.0 2023-10-30 0.0 24,517.0

*Only oil/condensate volumes are included in liquids volumes, not other NGLs.

This pickup in activity directed towards the Montney in BC comes right on the heels of the formal sanctioning of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project in Alaska. While 2024 guidance and capital budget are not yet released for the company, it will be worth watching how much capital is directed to each area going forward.