Keyera Corp. announces closing of $250 million public note offering

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of $250 million of 30 year senior unsecured medium term notes (the “Notes”). The Notes have a fixed coupon of 5.663% per annum, paid semi-annually, and a maturity date of January 4, 2054.

The offering of the Notes (the “Offering”) was announced on January 2, 2024 and the net proceeds will be used to refinance short term indebtedness under Keyera’s credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of dealers co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets under Keyera’s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 12, 2023, as supplemented by a Prospectus Supplement dated December 14, 2023, and a Pricing Supplement dated Jan 2, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Disclaimer

This news release also contains forward-looking information pertaining to the use of proceeds from the Offering. The forward-looking information herein are subject to risks, including risks associated with capital and debt markets, and other risks as set forth in the base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement referenced above, including the documents incorporated by reference therein. There is no guarantee as to when the proceeds from the Offering will be used and it is possible the use of proceeds could be changed should Keyera’s board of directors and/or management determine that it would be in the best interests of Keyera. For additional information on these and other factors, see Keyera’s public filings on www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable securities law, Keyera undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise such documents, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

