As temperatures plunge, these are the top 10 public Canadian natural gas producers helping to keep our houses warm this winter – BOE Intel

As the first real blast of winter weather hits large swaths of North America, now is a good time to highlight the top 10 public Canadian natural gas producers (plus some bonus companies) by production volumes. With natural gas as the primary heating fuel for many Canadians, these producers and all of the oilfield services workers should be especially appreciated during times like these.

The data presented below in Figure 1 and Figure 2 show natural gas production as of the most recent quarterly reports (Q3 2023) and reported by the companies themselves. There are a few caveats worth pointing out in the data:

Figure 1 – Canadian public producers corporate natural gas production – Q3 2023

Figure 2 – Canadian public producers corporate natural gas production over time