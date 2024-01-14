Natural gas and coal saved the day – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and SaskPower came to the rescue of the Alberta power grid late on Saturday night

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and SaskPower came to the rescue of the Alberta power grid late on Saturday night, as record breaking cold weather resulted in unprecedented power demand in Alberta. While the Alberta power grid held strong, in part due to the help from our neighbours and consumers that did their part, it does highlight the importance of reliable energy.

Fossil fuels unfairly get a bad rap by most in the media, so we feel it is important to highlight when these reliable sources of energy are crucially important. As the Alberta power grid was in danger of rotating power outages on Saturday night, Premier Scott Moe and SaskPower sent additional electricity to Alberta in its time of need, with that power coming from natural gas and coal-fired plants. We all want the cleanest sources of energy possible, while we also need its reliability to be unquestioned, particularly on those nights in Canada when the cold can be life threatening. It’s our hope that Canadian politicians will be practical when considering energy policy for our country. There needs to be a balance between continually increasing energy needs, our desire for the cleanest energy possible and our requirement for that energy to be reliable at all times.