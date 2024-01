North Dakota oil production has fallen by 400,000 to 425,000 barrels per day and gas output is down 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion cubic feet per day on extreme cold and related operational issues, the North Dakota Pipeline Authority estimated on Monday.

Canadian gas continued to flow to the U.S. midcontinent through the Northern Border pipeline, replacing lost Bakken volume, the Pipeline Authority said.

