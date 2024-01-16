Utility Corridor and Port Facilities on Shores of Hudson Bay

NeeStaNan is pleased to announce that it is initiating Phase I (Feasibility Study) for the development of a utility corridor through Canada’s three prairie provinces and a multimodal deep-sea port facility on the shores of Hudson Bay. The new corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure for the prairie provinces to gain better access to markets for agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The corridor will consist of a contiguous assembly of lands, all under 100% control of First Nations and Indigenous communities.

Sandford Gauchier, one of several Indigenous directors of NeeStaNan, feels the utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere. It is made possible through collaboration within a number of First Nation communities, various Indigenous groups and key stakeholders from both industry and government – all of whom regard the project as a significant and material step towards First Nation economic reconciliation and northern development.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867