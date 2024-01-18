Low Risk Light Oil Development

Wilson Creek Belly River Oil Divestiture
Bid Deadline: 12:00pm Tuesday Feb 13th, 2024
Westbrick Energy intends to Swap, Farmout, or Sell its operated high working interest Belly River rights within the Wilson Creek area of Alberta.
Details:
• 7,040 acres of 100% WI land
• Contains no wellbores
• 40 API Belly River oil play
• Recent 2/6-4-43-5W5 HZ peak rate of 560bbl/d
• July & December 2024 expiries
• Open crown still available in area
Order of preference to transact will be given to:
• Land swaps
• Farm-in commitment / GOR
• Cash
Contact James O’Connor at 587-293-4674 or joconnor@westbrick.ca for more information.