US buys 3.2 million barrels of oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The United States bought 3.2 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as it continues to slowly replenish the stash after selling a record amount following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a Department of Energy document showed on Friday.

The U.S. bought 1.4 million barrels from Exxon Mobil, 600,000 barrels from Macquarie Commodities Trading, and 600,000 barrels from BP Products North America, the document showed. Phillips 66 Co. and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP each bought 300,000 barrels.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Rami Ayyub)