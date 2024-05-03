ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources

- Transforms ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio by more than doubling the company’s Permian footprint
- Combines Pioneer’s sizeable acreage, entrepreneurial culture and deep industry expertise with ExxonMobil’s balance-sheet strength, advanced technologies and industry-leading project development capabilities
- Transitions Pioneer’s 2050 net-zero Permian goal to a 2035 plan
SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced it has closed its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD).
The merger of ExxonMobil and Pioneer creates an Unconventional business with the largest, high-return development potential in the Permian Basin. The combined company’s more than 1.4 million net acres in the Delaware and Midland basins have an estimated 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent resource. ExxonMobil’s Permian production volume will more than double to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MOEBD), based on 2023 volumes, and is expected to increase to approximately 2 MOEBD in 2027, based on initial estimates.
Combining Pioneer’s differentiated Permian inventory and basin knowledge with ExxonMobil’s proprietary technologies, financial resources, and industry-leading project execution excellence is expected to generate double-digit returns by recovering more resource, more efficiently and with a much lower environmental impact.
“This premier, tier-one asset is a natural fit for our Permian portfolio and gives us a greater opportunity to deploy our technology and deliver operating and capital efficiency for long-term shareholder value,” ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said. “The combination of our two companies benefits this country’s energy security and economy, and also furthers society’s environmental ambitions as we move Pioneer’s 2050 net zero goal to a 2035 plan.”
Environmental Impact
ExxonMobil has industry-leading plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its Permian unconventional operations by 2030. With the merger closed, ExxonMobil will leverage its Permian greenhouse gas reduction plans to accelerate Pioneer’s Scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions goal by 15 years. ExxonMobil will also apply its industry-leading technologies for monitoring, measuring and addressing fugitive methane to reduce the combined companies’ methane emissions. In addition, using combined operating capabilities and infrastructure, ExxonMobil expects to increase the amount of recycled water used in its Permian fracturing operations to more than 90% by 2030.
About ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.
The corporation’s primary businesses – Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.
With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.
