Engine Capital sends letter to Parkland Corp.’s board of directors regarding the need to collaborate with shareholders on value-enhancing changes

Believes the Board’s Insular Behavior and Dismissive Attitude Towards Engine and Apparent Disagreement with Simpson Oil – Parkland’s Largest Shareholder – Suggest a Focus on Entrenchment and Self-Preservation

Warns the Board Not to Pursue Costly and Wasteful Litigation and Start Working with Shareholders to Appoint Highly Qualified, Independent Directors with Records of Value Creation and Relevant Industry Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Engine Capital LP, which owns approximately 2.5% of Parkland Corporation’s (TSX: PKI) outstanding shares, today sent the above letter (BOE Report Editor’s Note: Letter available HERE) to members of Parkland Corporation’s Board of Directors.

