Gibson Energy confirms 2023 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release date and provides conference call & webcast details

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2023 fourth quarter and operating results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after the close of North American markets. The 2023 fourth quarter management’s discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company’s website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2023 fourth quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion until March 6, 2024, using the following dial-in numbers:

416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541

Replay Entry Code: 788065#

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

