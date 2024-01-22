Obsidian Energy announces 2024 guidance and webcast

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 22, 2024) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) announces that we expect to release our 2024 capital and operating budget and associated guidance (the “Release“) before North American markets open on January 25, 2024. In conjunction with the Release, our President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Loukas and other members of management will host a webcast presentation online at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) (the “Presentation“).
The Presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed either through our website or directly at the webcast portal. Those who wish to listen to the Presentation via phone should connect five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time through the following numbers:
|Canada / USA:
|1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
|Toronto:
|1-416-915-3239
|Calgary:
|1-403-351-0324
A question-and-answer session will be held following the Presentation. If you wish to submit a question to the Company, participants can do so ahead of time after registering on the webcast portal on the Internet or by emailing questions to investor.relations@obsidianenergy.com. The Presentation will be available following the webcast on our website.