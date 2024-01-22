TOP WELL REPORT – December sneak peek! – See who drilled the highest producing natural gas well and most prolific condensate well in over a year – BOE Intel

Some preliminary data is in for production out of British Columbia in December, and while we would usually wait for the other provinces to report before putting out our TOP WELL REPORT, we felt it was worth highlighting two wells as they are some of the most prolific we have seen in some time.

On the oil/condensate side, ConocoPhillips’ Montney well at Inga that made the Top Well Report last month actually produced at an even higher rate in December. We went back through all of the data from 2023, and this well here appears to be the highest producing oil/condensate well of any that we’ve seen in that time. In fact, ConocoPhillips had the top 3 condensate wells in BC in December, all over 1,000 bbl/d of condensate, which we’ll no doubt elaborate on once the full version of December’s report comes out.

Licensee ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. Province BC UWI 202D034J094A1200 Field INGA Formation Montney Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) 50,396 Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) 1,626 Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) 4,054 On Prod Date 01-Sep-2023 Monthly Hours 696 Cumulative Liquids (bbl) 86,616

*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate, not other NGLs

On the natural gas side, Ovintiv had the highest producing natural gas well that we have seen in over a year as well, with a well from Sunrise in northeast BC that produced over a BCF in the month of December. The daily rate was almost 33 mmcf/d in December after just being placed on production in November. Ovintiv curiously has not licensed a new well in BC in over 7 months, but continues to spud wells in the area with a consistent frequency (and produce big rates consistently as well).

Licensee Ovintiv Canada ULC Province BC UWI 100140907816W600 Field SUNRISE Formation Montney Monthly Gas Production (mcf) 1,021,358 Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) 32,948 Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) 0 On Prod Date 01-Nov-2023 Monthly Hours 729 Cumulative Gas (mcf) 1,054,841

*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate, not other NGLs

Stay tuned to the BOE Report as December’s full TOP WELL REPORT will be out as soon as all of the data has been reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production