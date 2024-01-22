TOP WELL REPORT – December sneak peek! – See who drilled the highest producing natural gas well and most prolific condensate well in over a year – BOE Intel

Some preliminary data is in for production out of British Columbia in December, and while we would usually wait for the other provinces to report before putting out our TOP WELL REPORT, we felt it was worth highlighting two wells as they are some of the most prolific we have seen in some time.
On the oil/condensate side, ConocoPhillips’ Montney well at Inga that made the Top Well Report last month actually produced at an even higher rate in December. We went back through all of the data from 2023, and this well here appears to be the highest producing oil/condensate well of any that we’ve seen in that time. In fact, ConocoPhillips had the top 3 condensate wells in BC in December, all over 1,000 bbl/d of condensate, which we’ll no doubt elaborate on once the full version of December’s report comes out.
|Licensee
|ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp.
|Province
|BC
|UWI
|202D034J094A1200
|Field
|INGA
|Formation
|Montney
|Monthly Liquids Production (bbl)
|50,396
|Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d)
|1,626
|Daily Average Gas (mcf/d)
|4,054
|On Prod Date
|01-Sep-2023
|Monthly Hours
|696
|Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
|86,616
*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate, not other NGLs
On the natural gas side, Ovintiv had the highest producing natural gas well that we have seen in over a year as well, with a well from Sunrise in northeast BC that produced over a BCF in the month of December. The daily rate was almost 33 mmcf/d in December after just being placed on production in November. Ovintiv curiously has not licensed a new well in BC in over 7 months, but continues to spud wells in the area with a consistent frequency (and produce big rates consistently as well).
|Licensee
|Ovintiv Canada ULC
|Province
|BC
|UWI
|100140907816W600
|Field
|SUNRISE
|Formation
|Montney
|Monthly Gas Production (mcf)
|1,021,358
|Daily Average Gas (mcf/d)
|32,948
|Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d)
|0
|On Prod Date
|01-Nov-2023
|Monthly Hours
|729
|Cumulative Gas (mcf)
|1,054,841
*Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate, not other NGLs
Stay tuned to the BOE Report as December’s full TOP WELL REPORT will be out as soon as all of the data has been reported.
**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production