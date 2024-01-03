TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – ConocoPhillips leads the way with 2 big condensate wells as some BC producers outpace Alberta results

The November data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month, and averaged over a 30 day period.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of November is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

The top 15 oil/condensate list has been dominated by wells from Alberta for months and months so it was interesting to spot 5 wells in the top 15 from BC in November, including all of the top 3.

ConocoPhillips Canada takes over spot 1 and 2 this month, with 2 prolific condensate wells in the Montney at Inga in northeast BC. The wells had average daily condensate rates of 1,370 bbl/d and 1,207 bbl/d in November.

Also in BC, and not too far to the north of Inga, Canadian Natural Resources had a Montney well at Fireweed that produced 1,172 bbl/d of condensate, good for number 3 on the list.

In the Alberta Montney, both Crescent Point and ARC Resources had 4 top wells each. These Montney heavyweights tied for the most representation of top wells in November on the oil/condensate side.

Baytex had a top oil well from its Clearwater play at Peavine which produced 964 bbl/d in November. As has become usual, Baytex had the top Clearwater well.

Longshore Resources had the top Charlie Lake oil well in November and good for #8 overall with a well from Gordondale that produced 894 bbl/d of oil in the month.

Yoho had 2 wells in the top 15 in November, also coming from the Inga Field in northeast BC. These wells featured in our October BC Condensate edition of the top well report, and hit new production highs in November after just being placed on production on October 1.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – NOVEMBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv reclaimed the top spot and 9 of the top 15 natural gas wells in November. Many of these wells are newer wells coming on production in October or November, but all from the company’s usual hot spots at Sunrise and Swanlake in northeast BC. Ovintiv’s top 2 wells in the month both produced over 26.5 mmcf/d.

Murphy Oil claimed 2 spots in the top 15, both with wells that have been on production since June 1 of this year. One well produced 22.5 mmcf/d while the other produced 18 mmcf/d. These wells come from Sundown in northeast BC, close by to ARC and Ovintiv’s Montney development.

Speaking of ARC Resources, the company had the #14 natural gas well in November, with a well at Sunrise that produced 17.6 mmcf/d.

CNRL had two new Falher wells that made the list this month as the only non-Montney natural gas wells in the top 15. These wells were at Wapiti in Alberta, and produced at rates of 19.1 mmcf/d and 17.3 mmcf/d.

Advantage Energy had one well in the top 15 this month and happened to be the best Alberta Montney natural gas well this month. It was from Pouce Coupe and produced at a rate of 18.6 mmcf/d.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – NOVEMBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.