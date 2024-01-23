Low Risk Light Oil Development

Wilson Creek Belly River Oil Divestiture

Bid Deadline: 12:00pm Tuesday Feb 13th, 2024

Westbrick Energy intends to Swap, Farmout, or Sell its operated high working interest Belly River rights within the Wilson Creek area of Alberta.

Details:

• 7,040 acres of 100% WI land

• Contains no wellbores

• 40 API Belly River oil play

• Recent 2/6-4-43-5W5 HZ peak rate of 560bbl/d

• July & December 2024 expiries

• Open crown still available in area

Order of preference to transact will be given to:

• Land swaps

• Farm-in commitment / GOR

• Cash

Contact James O’Connor at 587-293-4674 or joconnor@westbrick.ca for more information.