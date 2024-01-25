Murphy Oil Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, preliminary year-end 2023 reserves, 2024 capital expenditure and production guidance

Accomplished 2023 Debt Reduction Goal of $500 Million,

Repurchased $150 Million of Shares in Accordance With Capital Allocation Framework,

Increased Dividend 9 Percent Annualized in 2024,

Achieved 139 Percent Total Reserve Replacement Ratio

With Preliminary Proved Reserves of 724 MMBOE

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, including net income attributable to Murphy of $116 million, or $0.75 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $140 million, or $0.90 adjusted net income per diluted share.

For full year 2023, the company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $662 million, or $4.22 net income per diluted share. Murphy reported adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, of $709 million, or $4.52 adjusted net income per diluted share.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest (NCI). 1

Highlights for the fourth quarter include:

Produced 185 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), with 94 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD), or 51 percent oil volumes

Retired $250 million of senior notes due 2027, 2028 and 2029 through a tender offer

Repurchased $75 million, or 1.7 million shares, at an average price of $43.42 per share

Named apparent high bidder on eight exploration blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Federal Lease Sale 261

Acquired 8 percent working interest in the non-operated Zephyrus discovery in the Gulf of Mexico for $13 million after closing adjustments

Resumed operations at the non-operated Terra Nova field in offshore Canada with production expected to ramp up through first quarter 2024

Highlights for full year 2023 include:

Achieved $500 million debt reduction goal for 2023, resulting in $1.7 billion of total debt reduction and $84 million in annual interest expense savings since year-end 2020

Repurchased $150 million of shares with $450 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent to $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share annualized

Drilled a discovery at the Longclaw #1 operated exploration well in Green Canyon 433 in the Gulf of Mexico

Sanctioned the Lac Da Vang field development project in Vietnam

Enhanced exploration portfolio with signing production sharing contracts for five blocks in Côte d’Ivoire

Produced 186 MBOEPD with 98 MBOPD, or 52 percent oil volumes

Realized 139 percent total reserve replacement with nearly 11-year reserve life and 724 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) preliminary total proved reserves at year-end 2023

Ranked in top quartile of ISS Governance QualityScore in 2023

Subsequent to the fourth quarter:

Announced an additional 9 percent increase of the quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share annualized for 2024

“We had a strong year of production and excellent execution, generating ample free cash flow to advance our capital allocation framework. This allowed us to return $150 million to shareholders through buybacks and retire $500 million of debt, resulting in a nearly 60 percent decrease in debt since year-end 2020,” said Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ongoing financial stewardship has given us momentum going into 2024, beginning with an increase to our longstanding dividend and restoring it to its 2016 level.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $116 million, or $0.75 net income per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $140 million, or $0.90 per diluted share for the same period. Adjustments to net income totaled $28 million before tax. Details for fourth quarter results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to Murphy were $375 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) attributable to Murphy were $457 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $414 million. Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $496 million. Reconciliations for fourth quarter EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX can be found in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter production averaged 185 MBOEPD and included 51 percent oil volumes, or 94 MBOPD. Production for the quarter was in-line with guidance, with slightly lower Gulf of Mexico and Eagle Ford Shale production partially offset by lower realized royalty rates in the Tupper Montney asset.

Accrued capital expenditures (CAPEX) for fourth quarter 2023 totaled $219 million, excluding NCI and acquisition-related CAPEX. Details for fourth quarter production and CAPEX can be found in the attached schedules.

FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

The company recorded net income attributable to Murphy of $662 million, or $4.22 net income per diluted share, for full year 2023. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $709 million, or $4.52 per diluted share for the same period. Adjustments to net income were primarily attributable to a $17 million write-off of a previously suspended exploration well and $17 million of asset retirement obligation losses, with the remainder totaling $18 million before tax. Details for full year 2023 results and an adjusted net income reconciliation can be found in the attached schedules.

EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $1.8 billion. EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $2.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy was $1.9 billion. Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy was $2.1 billion. Reconciliations for full year 2023 EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX can be found in the attached schedules.

Production for full year 2023 averaged 186 MBOEPD and included 52 percent oil volumes, or 98 MBOPD. Accrued CAPEX for full year 2023 totaled $1,008 million, excluding NCI and $60 million of acquisition-related CAPEX. Details for full year 2023 production and CAPEX can be found in the attached schedules.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

Murphy had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity on December 31, 2023, with no borrowings on the $800 million senior unsecured credit facility and $317 million of cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of NCI.

In 2023, Murphy executed $500 million of debt reduction transactions through the redemption of the remaining $250 million of senior notes due 2025, as well as the aggregate tender offer of $250 million of senior notes due 2027, 2028 and 2029.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Murphy’s total debt was reduced to $1.3 billion, and consisted of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 8.1 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.

During the fourth quarter, Murphy repurchased $75 million, or 1.7 million shares, at an average price of $43.42 per share. This brings the 2023 total share repurchases to $150 million, or 3.4 million shares, at an average price of $43.96 per share, reflecting a 2 percent total reduction in share count for the year. As of year-end 2023, Murphy had $450 million remaining under the share repurchase authorization and 152.7 million shares outstanding.

“I am pleased our ongoing debt reduction efforts are enhancing our balance sheet and extending our debt maturity profile, with the next tranche of senior notes not due until December 2027,” said Jenkins. “Since announcing our capital allocation framework in August 2022, we have reduced long-term debt by approximately $950 million, repurchased $150 million of shares and increased the quarterly dividend by 20 percent. This is an incredible accomplishment and reflects Murphy’s steady commitment to enhance shareholder value.”

YEAR-END 2023 PROVED RESERVES

After producing 68 MMBOE for the year, Murphy’s preliminary year-end 2023 proved reserves were 724 MMBOE, consisting of 36 percent oil and 41 percent liquids. Total reserve replacement was 139 percent in 2023.

The company maintained a consistent reserve life of nearly 11 years with 57 percent proved developed reserves.

2023 Proved Reserves – Preliminary * Category Net Oil (MMBBL) Net NGLs (MMBBL) Net Gas

(BCF) Net Equiv.

(MMBOE) Proved Developed (PD) 175 25 1,275 413 Proved Undeveloped (PUD) 87 12 1,276 311 Total Proved 262 37 2,551 724 * Proved reserves exclude NCI and are based on preliminary year-end 2023 third-party audited volumes using SEC pricing.

OPERATIONS SUMMARY

Onshore

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the onshore business produced approximately 100 MBOEPD, which included 30 percent liquids volumes.

Eagle Ford Shale – Fourth quarter production averaged 31 MBOEPD with 71 percent oil volumes and 86 percent liquids volumes. Three non-operated wells were brought online in Tilden during the quarter as planned.

Tupper Montney – Natural gas production averaged 386 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in the fourth quarter, with no new wells brought online.

Kaybob Duvernay – During the fourth quarter, production averaged 4 MBOEPD with 69 percent liquids volumes.

Offshore

Excluding NCI, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the offshore business produced approximately 84 MBOEPD, which included 82 percent oil.

Gulf of Mexico – Production averaged approximately 81 MBOEPD, consisting of 81 percent oil during the fourth quarter. As planned, Murphy brought online the Dalmatian #1 (Desoto Canyon 90) well and drilled and completed the Marmalard #3 (Mississippi Canyon 255) well during the quarter.

Canada – In the fourth quarter, production averaged nearly 4 MBOEPD, consisting of 100 percent oil. The asset life extension project was completed for the non-operated Terra Nova floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, and production from the field resumed during the quarter with volumes expected to ramp up over the coming months.

EXPLORATION

Gulf of Mexico – During the quarter, Murphy concluded drilling the Oso #1 (Atwater Valley 138) exploration well. The well encountered non-commercial hydrocarbons and has been plugged and abandoned. Approximately $62 million of the net well cost before tax was expensed in the fourth quarter. Murphy, as operator, holds a 33.34 percent working interest in the well.

2024 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The 2024 CAPEX plan is expected to be in the range of $920 million to $1.02 billion. Full year 2024 production is expected to be in the range of 180 to 188 MBOEPD, consisting of approximately 96 MBOPD oil and 106 MBOEPD liquids volumes, equating to 52 percent oil and 58 percent liquids volumes, respectively. This forecast includes approximately 2 MBOEPD of assumed annualized Gulf of Mexico storm downtime and accounts for the 2023 divestiture of 1.5 MBOEPD from non-core onshore Canada assets.

Production for first quarter 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 163 to 171 MBOEPD with 89 MBOPD, or 53 percent, oil volumes. This range is impacted by 13 MBOEPD of total Gulf of Mexico downtime, as well as 2 MBOEPD of onshore downtime. Gulf of Mexico downtime in the first quarter includes 6 MBOEPD associated with wells currently offline that are scheduled for workovers and will return to production in the first half of this year. Also included is 5 MBOEPD for planned facility and downstream maintenance, as well as 2 MBOEPD of downtime to repair damaged subsea equipment in the Mormont field. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude Gulf of Mexico NCI.

2024 CAPEX by Quarter ($ MMs) 1Q 2024E 2Q 2024E 3Q 2024E 4Q 2024E FY 2024E $285 $265 $270 $150 $970

Accrual CAPEX, based on midpoint of guidance range and excluding NCI.

The table below illustrates the capital allocation by area.

2024 Capital Expenditure Guidance Area Total CAPEX

$ MMs Percent of

Total CAPEX Onshore Eagle Ford Shale $320 33 Kaybob Duvernay / Tupper Montney $130 13 Offshore Gulf of Mexico $300 31 Hibernia / Terra Nova $25 3 Other Offshore $45 5 Exploration Exploration $120 12 Other Other $30 3

Onshore

Approximately $320 million of Murphy’s 2024 CAPEX is allocated to the Eagle Ford Shale, with approximately $240 million designated to drill 30 and bring online 19 operated wells, as well as drill 23 and bring online 18 non-operated wells. The remaining $80 million will support field development.

Murphy plans to spend $130 million of its 2024 CAPEX in Canada onshore. Approximately $65 million is allocated to the Tupper Montney to drill 9 and bring online 13 operated wells, with $35 million allocated to the Kaybob Duvernay to drill 4 and bring online 3 operated wells. The remaining $30 million will support field development in both areas.

The table below details the 2024 onshore well delivery plan by quarter.

2024 Onshore Wells Online 1Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2024 4Q 2024 2024 Total Eagle Ford Shale – 7 12 – 19 Kaybob Duvernay – 3 – – 3 Tupper Montney – 13 – – 13 Non-Op Eagle Ford Shale 4 – 4 10 18

Note: All well counts are shown gross. Eagle Ford Shale non-operated working interest averages 41 percent.

Offshore

Murphy plans to spend approximately $300 million of its 2024 CAPEX in the Gulf of Mexico for development drilling and field development projects. This plan includes operated and non-operated subsea tiebacks throughout the year, as well as advancing the non-operated St. Malo waterflood project ahead of its startup in 2024.

Murphy has allocated approximately $25 million of CAPEX to Canada offshore in 2024, with the majority designated for non-operated Hibernia development drilling.

Approximately $45 million of CAPEX has been allocated to other offshore development in 2024, primarily for initial Lac Da Vang field development activities in Vietnam.

Exploration

The company has allocated $120 million to its 2024 exploration program, which includes drilling two exploration wells in Vietnam and two exploration wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

Other

Other capital of approximately $30 million, or 3 percent of CAPEX, consists of capitalized interest costs and corporate CAPEX.

“We are positioned for another great year at Murphy as we continue to Delever, Execute, Explore, Return. With our consistent capital discipline, I look forward to reaching our long-term debt goal of $1.0 billion while continuing to reward shareholders through dividend increases and share repurchases,” said Jenkins.

Detailed guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024 is contained in the attached schedules.

FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES CONTRACTS

Murphy maintains fixed price forward sales contracts in Canada to lessen its dependence on variable AECO prices. These contracts are for physical delivery of natural gas volumes at a fixed price, with no mark-to-market income adjustments. Details for the current fixed price contracts can be found in the attached schedules.

FINANCIAL DATA

Summary financial data and operating statistics for fourth quarter 2023, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the attached schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024, are also included.

1In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK

This news release contains references to the company’s capital allocation framework and adjusted free cash flow. As previously disclosed, the capital allocation framework defines Murphy 1.0 as when long-term debt exceeds $1.8 billion. At such time, adjusted free cash flow is allocated to long-term debt reduction while the company continues to support the quarterly dividend. The company reaches Murphy 2.0 when long-term debt is between $1.0 billion and $1.8 billion. At such time, approximately 75 percent of adjusted free cash flow is allocated to debt reduction, with the remaining 25 percent distributed to shareholders through share buybacks and potential dividend increases. When long-term debt is at or below $1.0 billion, the company is in Murphy 3.0 and begins allocating 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow to the balance sheet, with a minimum of 50 percent of adjusted free cash flow allocated to share buybacks and potential dividend increases.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations before working capital change, less capital expenditures, distributions to NCI and projected payments, quarterly dividend and accretive acquisitions.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Revenue from production $ 834,683 936,715 $ 3,376,639 4,038,451 Sales of purchased natural gas 7,587 49,404 72,215 181,689 Total revenue from sales to customers 842,270 986,119 3,448,854 4,220,140 (Loss) on derivative instruments — (11,756 ) — (320,410 ) Gain on sale of assets and other income 1,928 856 11,293 32,932 Total revenues and other income 844,198 975,219 3,460,147 3,932,662 Costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 196,713 196,455 784,391 679,342 Severance and ad valorem taxes 7,645 9,672 42,787 57,012 Transportation, gathering and processing 57,677 60,492 232,985 212,711 Costs of purchased natural gas 4,289 46,733 51,682 171,991 Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization 82,287 60,989 234,776 133,197 Selling and general expenses 42,908 41,114 117,306 131,121 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 212,772 202,316 861,602 776,817 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,863 11,518 46,059 46,243 Other operating expense 25,197 21,792 46,530 137,518 Total costs and expenses 641,352 651,081 2,418,118 2,345,952 Operating income from continuing operations 202,846 324,138 1,042,029 1,586,710 Other loss Other (loss) income (9,631 ) (6,804 ) (8,587 ) 14,310 Interest expense, net (23,678 ) (34,657 ) (112,373 ) (150,759 ) Total other loss (33,309 ) (41,461 ) (120,960 ) (136,449 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 169,537 282,677 921,069 1,450,261 Income tax expense 29,108 61,890 195,921 309,464 Income from continuing operations 140,429 220,787 725,148 1,140,797 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (723 ) (162 ) (1,467 ) (2,078 ) Net income including noncontrolling interest 139,706 220,625 723,681 1,138,719 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 23,421 21,227 62,122 173,672 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY $ 116,285 199,398 $ 661,559 965,047 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC Continuing operations $ 0.76 1.28 $ 4.27 6.23 Discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.76 1.28 $ 4.26 6.22 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED Continuing operations $ 0.75 1.26 $ 4.23 6.14 Discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.75 1.26 $ 4.22 6.13 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.275 0.250 $ 1.100 0.825 Average common shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 153,754 155,460 155,234 155,277 Diluted 155,289 157,675 156,646 157,475

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 139,706 220,625 $ 723,681 1,138,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operations activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization 212,772 202,316 861,602 776,817 Deferred income tax expense 27,719 78,974 179,823 286,079 Unsuccessful exploration well costs and previously suspended exploration costs 61,970 46,861 169,795 82,085 Contingent consideration payment — — (139,574 ) — Long-term non-cash compensation 19,451 31,634 61,953 89,246 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 11,863 11,518 46,059 46,243 Amortization of undeveloped leases 2,710 2,649 10,925 13,300 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration — (20,166 ) 7,113 78,285 Mark-to-market (gain) on derivative instruments — (76,081 ) — (214,788 ) Loss from discontinued operations 723 162 1,467 2,078 Loss (gain) from sale of assets — 972 (12 ) (17,899 ) Other operating activities, net 22,679 7,908 (74,716 ) (34,193 ) Net (increase) decrease in non-cash working capital 43,428 (5,854 ) (99,361 ) (65,728 ) Net cash provided by continuing operations activities 543,021 501,518 1,748,755 2,180,244 Investing Activities Property additions and dry hole costs (163,720 ) (184,593 ) (1,066,015 ) (985,461 ) Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (12,805 ) (2,936 ) (35,578 ) (128,538 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment — 6,657 102,913 4,528 Net cash required by investing activities (176,525 ) (180,872 ) (998,680 ) (1,109,471 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 300,000 100,000 600,000 400,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility (300,000 ) (100,000 ) (600,000 ) (400,000 ) Retirement of debt (249,500 ) (201,674 ) (498,175 ) (647,707 ) Early redemption of debt cost — (2,876 ) — (8,295 ) Repurchase of common stock (74,999 ) — (150,022 ) — Contingent consideration payment — — (60,243 ) (81,742 ) Cash dividends paid (42,321 ) (38,865 ) (170,978 ) (128,219 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (9,330 ) (37,765 ) (29,382 ) (183,038 ) Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards (44 ) (294 ) (14,276 ) (17,631 ) Capital lease obligation payments (165 ) (161 ) (622 ) (636 ) Issue costs of debt facility — (14,353 ) (20 ) (14,353 ) Net cash required by financing activities (376,359 ) (295,988 ) (923,718 ) (1,081,621 ) Net cash required by discontinued operations — — — (14,500 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (832 ) 1,307 (1,246 ) (3,873 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,695 ) 25,965 (174,889 ) (29,221 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 327,769 465,998 491,963 521,184 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 317,074 491,963 $ 317,074 491,963

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1 $ 116.3 199.4 $ 661.6 965.0 Discontinued operations loss 0.7 0.2 1.5 2.1 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy 117.0 199.6 663.1 967.1 Adjustments 2: Write-off of previously suspended exploration well — 22.7 17.1 22.7 Asset retirement obligation losses 16.9 30.8 16.9 30.8 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11.1 5.7 10.9 (23.0 ) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration — (20.2 ) 7.1 78.3 Mark-to-market (gain) on derivative instruments — (76.0 ) — (214.7 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets — 0.7 — (14.5 ) Early redemption of debt cost — 3.5 — 10.3 Total adjustments, before taxes 28.0 (32.8 ) 52.0 (110.1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) related to adjustments (5.0 ) 6.5 (6.4 ) 23.8 Total adjustments after taxes 23.0 (26.3 ) 45.6 (86.3 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 140.0 173.3 $ 708.7 880.8 Adjusted net income from continuing operations per average diluted share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.90 1.10 $ 4.52 5.59 1 Excludes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Certain prior-period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy. Adjusted net income excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of results between periods. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for Net income as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

The pretax and income tax impacts for adjustments shown above are as follows by area of operations and exclude the share attributable to non-controlling interests.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Pretax Tax Net Pretax Tax Net Exploration & Production: United States $ 10.8 (2.2 ) 8.6 $ 17.9 (3.7 ) 14.2 Other 6.1 — 6.1 23.2 — 23.2 Corporate 11.1 (2.8 ) 8.3 10.9 (2.7 ) 8.2 Total adjustments $ 28.0 (5.0 ) 23.0 $ 52.0 (6.4 ) 45.6

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1 $ 116.3 199.4 $ 661.6 965.0 Income tax expense 29.1 61.9 195.9 309.5 Interest expense, net 23.7 34.7 112.4 150.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 2 206.0 195.7 836.7 748.2 EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 375.1 491.7 $ 1,806.6 2,173.5 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2 10.6 10.2 41.0 40.9 Write-off of previously suspended exploration well — 22.7 17.1 22.7 Asset retirement obligation losses 16.9 30.8 16.9 30.8 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11.1 5.7 10.8 (23.0 ) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration — (20.2 ) 7.1 78.3 Mark-to-market (gain) on derivative instruments — (76.0 ) — (214.7 ) Discontinued operations loss 0.7 0.2 1.5 2.1 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2 — 0.7 — (14.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 414.4 465.8 $ 1,901.0 2,096.1 1 Excludes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets, and accretion of asset retirement obligations used in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND EXPLORATION (EBITDAX) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Murphy (GAAP) 1 $ 116.3 199.4 $ 661.6 965.0 Income tax expense 29.1 61.9 195.9 309.5 Interest expense, net 23.7 34.7 112.4 150.8 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 2 206.0 195.7 836.7 748.2 EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) 375.1 491.7 1,806.6 2,173.5 Exploration expenses 2 82.0 61.0 204.6 133.2 EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) 457.1 552.7 2,011.2 2,306.7 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2 10.6 10.2 41.0 40.9 Asset retirement obligation losses 16.9 30.8 16.9 30.8 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 11.1 5.7 10.8 (23.0 ) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on contingent consideration — (20.2 ) 7.1 78.3 Mark-to-market (gain) on derivative instruments — (76.0 ) — (214.7 ) Discontinued operations loss 0.7 0.2 1.5 2.1 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2 — 0.7 — (14.5 ) Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP) $ 496.4 $ 504.1 $ 2,088.5 $ 2,206.6 1 Excludes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, loss (gain) on sale of assets, and exploration expenses used in the computation of adjusted EBITDAX exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest (NCI).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) and adjusted EBITDAX. Management believes EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION FUNCTIONAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 (Millions of dollars) Revenues Income

(Loss) Revenues Income

(Loss) Exploration and production United States 1 $ 726.1 199.8 $ 802.0 296.0 Canada 114.1 6.8 180.6 22.9 Other 3.9 (15.5 ) 4.3 (23.5 ) Total exploration and production 844.1 191.1 986.9 295.4 Corporate 0.1 (50.7 ) (11.7 ) (74.6 ) Continuing operations 844.2 140.4 975.2 220.8 Discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.7 ) — (0.2 ) Total including noncontrolling interest $ 844.2 139.7 $ 975.2 220.6 Net income attributable to Murphy 116.3 199.4

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 (Millions of dollars) Revenues Income

(Loss) Revenues Income

(Loss) Exploration and production United States 1 $ 2,928.3 905.1 $ 3,461.2 1,521.9 Canada 517.5 41.6 762.9 134.2 Other 11.0 (65.5 ) 23.0 (77.0 ) Total exploration and production 3,456.8 881.2 4,247.1 1,579.1 Corporate 3.4 (156.0 ) (314.4 ) (438.3 ) Continuing operations 3,460.2 725.2 3,932.7 1,140.8 Discontinued operations, net of tax — (1.5 ) — (2.1 ) Total including noncontrolling interest $ 3,460.2 723.7 $ 3,932.7 1,138.7 Net income attributable to Murphy 661.6 965.0 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023, AND 2022 (Millions of dollars) United

States 1 Canada Other Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 726.1 106.6 3.9 836.6 Sales of purchased natural gas — 7.6 — 7.6 Lease operating expenses 158.3 38.0 0.5 196.8 Severance and ad valorem taxes 7.3 0.3 — 7.6 Transportation, gathering and processing 37.9 19.9 — 57.8 Costs of purchased natural gas — 4.3 — 4.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 174.2 35.2 0.7 210.1 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 9.8 1.9 0.1 11.8 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 62.2 — (0.2 ) 62.0 Geological and geophysical 4.0 — 6.5 10.5 Other exploration 1.1 0.1 5.8 7.0 67.3 0.1 12.1 79.5 Undeveloped lease amortization 1.9 — 0.8 2.7 Total exploration expenses 69.2 0.1 12.9 82.2 Selling and general expenses 4.0 5.2 3.6 12.8 Other 17.1 3.6 7.3 28.0 Results of operations before taxes 248.3 5.7 (21.2 ) 232.8 Income tax provisions 48.5 (1.1 ) (5.7 ) 41.7 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 199.8 6.8 (15.5 ) 191.1 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 802.0 131.2 4.3 937.5 Sales of purchased natural gas — 49.4 — 49.4 Lease operating expenses 154.5 41.7 0.3 196.5 Severance and ad valorem taxes 9.3 0.3 — 9.6 Transportation, gathering and processing 42.2 18.3 — 60.5 Costs of purchased natural gas — 46.7 — 46.7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 167.4 30.8 1.0 199.2 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 9.2 2.3 — 11.5 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 23.5 — 23.4 46.9 Geological and geophysical 4.6 0.1 0.4 5.1 Other exploration 1.6 0.1 4.6 6.3 29.7 0.2 28.4 58.3 Undeveloped lease amortization 2.0 — 0.6 2.6 Total exploration expenses 31.7 0.2 29.0 60.9 Selling and general expenses 6.3 7.8 (4.3 ) 9.8 Other 15.9 5.9 2.1 23.9 Results of operations before taxes 365.5 26.6 (23.8 ) 368.3 Income tax provisions 69.5 3.7 (0.3 ) 72.9 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 296.0 22.9 (23.5 ) 295.4 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023, AND 2022 (Millions of dollars) United

States 1 Canada Other Total Year Ended December 31, 2023 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 2,928.3 445.3 11.0 3,384.6 Sales of purchased natural gas — 72.2 — 72.2 Lease operating expenses 630.7 151.8 1.9 784.4 Severance and ad valorem taxes 41.4 1.4 — 42.8 Transportation, gathering and processing 157.0 76.0 — 233.0 Costs of purchased natural gas — 51.7 — 51.7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 706.0 142.2 2.3 850.5 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 37.8 7.8 0.4 46.0 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 153.1 — 16.7 169.8 Geological and geophysical 6.6 0.1 19.4 26.1 Other exploration 6.8 0.3 20.9 28.0 166.5 0.4 57.0 223.9 Undeveloped lease amortization 8.1 0.1 2.7 10.9 Total exploration expenses 174.6 0.5 59.7 234.8 Selling and general expenses 11.8 16.5 9.4 37.7 Other 31.2 16.8 8.9 56.9 Results of operations before taxes 1,137.8 52.8 (71.6 ) 1,119.0 Income tax provisions (benefits) 232.7 11.2 (6.1 ) 237.8 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 905.1 41.6 (65.5 ) 881.2 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues $ 3,461.0 581.4 22.8 4,065.2 Sales of purchased natural gas 0.2 181.5 — 181.7 Lease operating expenses 522.7 155.1 1.5 679.3 Severance and ad valorem taxes 55.7 1.3 — 57.0 Transportation, gathering and processing 142.2 70.5 — 212.7 Costs of purchased natural gas 0.2 171.8 — 172.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 617.0 141.5 5.4 763.9 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 36.5 9.6 0.1 46.2 Exploration expenses Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs 23.0 — 59.1 82.1 Geological and geophysical 8.3 0.3 1.8 10.4 Other exploration 7.5 0.5 19.3 27.3 38.8 0.8 80.2 119.8 Undeveloped lease amortization 8.7 0.2 4.4 13.3 Total exploration expenses 47.5 1.0 84.6 133.1 Selling and general expenses 20.4 21.9 2.2 44.5 Other 126.3 12.4 3.1 141.8 Results of operations before taxes 1,892.7 177.8 (74.1 ) 1,996.4 Income tax provisions 370.8 43.6 2.9 417.3 Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment) $ 1,521.9 134.2 (77.0 ) 1,579.1 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION PRODUCTION-RELATED EXPENSES (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars per barrel of oil equivalents sold) 2023 2022 2023 2022 United States – Onshore Lease operating expense $ 12.73 11.26 $ 12.48 10.94 Severance and ad valorem taxes 2.39 2.96 3.26 4.26 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense 26.24 25.50 26.29 25.55 United States – Offshore1 Lease operating expense $ 15.06 14.63 $ 14.46 13.19 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.05 0.07 0.06 0.07 DD&A expense 12.18 11.07 11.72 10.12 Canada – Onshore Lease operating expense $ 5.67 7.69 $ 5.89 6.75 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.06 DD&A expense 5.31 5.67 5.60 6.20 Canada – Offshore Lease operating expense $ 11.66 14.21 $ 12.30 14.20 DD&A expense 8.94 10.55 9.47 12.25 Total E&P continuing operations Lease operating expense $ 11.24 11.90 $ 11.18 10.65 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.44 0.59 0.61 0.89 DD&A expense2 12.00 12.06 12.12 11.98 Total oil and gas continuing operations – excluding noncontrolling interest Lease operating expense $ 11.00 11.74 $ 10.99 10.50 Severance and ad valorem taxes 0.45 0.61 0.63 0.93 DD&A expense2 12.05 12.13 12.20 12.09 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Excludes expenses attributable to the Corporate segment.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Exploration and production United States1 $ 193.7 199.8 $ 837.7 877.4 Canada 35.5 33.4 206.1 209.3 Other 14.5 24.3 70.2 74.8 Total 243.7 257.5 1,114.0 1,161.5 Corporate 8.7 7.8 24.1 21.7 Total capital expenditures – continuing operations2 252.4 265.3 1,138.1 1,183.2 Charged to exploration expenses3 United States1 67.3 29.8 166.5 38.8 Canada 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.8 Other 12.1 28.4 57.0 80.2 Total charged to exploration expenses – continuing operations 79.5 58.3 223.9 119.8 Total capitalized $ 172.9 207.0 $ 914.2 1,063.4 1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 For the three months ended December 31, 2023, total capital expenditures excluding acquisition-related costs of $20.5 million (Côte d’Ivoire and Gulf of Mexico) (2022: $16.1 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $12.9 million (2022: $9.3 million) is $219.0 million (2022: $239.9 million). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, total capital expenditures excluding acquisition-related costs of $59.9 million (Côte d’Ivoire, Vietnam and Gulf of Mexico) (2022: $141.7 million) and noncontrolling interest (NCI) of $70.2 million (2022: $25.9 million) is $1,008.0 million (2022: $1,015.6 million). 3 For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, charges to exploration expense excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $2.7 million (2022: $2.6 million) and $10.9 million (2022 $13.3 million), respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, charges to exploration expense excluding NCI of $0.3 million (2022: $0) is $79.2 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, charges to exploration expense excluding previously suspended exploration costs of $17.1 million (2022: $22.7 million) and NCI of $30.2 million (2022: $0) is $176.6 million (2022: $97.1 million).

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Thousands of dollars) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,074 491,963 Accounts receivable, net 343,992 391,152 Inventories 54,454 54,513 Prepaid expenses 36,674 34,697 Total current assets 752,194 972,325 Property, plant and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,225,197 8,228,016 Operating lease assets 745,185 946,406 Deferred income taxes 435 117,889 Deferred charges and other assets 43,686 44,316 Total assets $ 9,766,697 10,308,952 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease $ 723 687 Accounts payable 446,891 543,786 Income taxes payable 21,007 26,544 Other taxes payable 29,339 22,819 Operating lease liabilities 207,840 220,413 Other accrued liabilities 140,745 443,585 Total current liabilities 846,545 1,257,834 Long-term debt, including finance lease obligation 1,328,352 1,822,452 Asset retirement obligations 904,051 817,268 Deferred credits and other liabilities 309,605 304,948 Non-current operating lease liabilities 551,845 742,654 Deferred income taxes 276,646 214,903 Total liabilities 4,217,044 5,160,059 Equity Common Stock, par $1.00 195,101 195,101 Capital in excess of par value 880,297 893,578 Retained earnings 6,546,079 6,055,498 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (521,117 ) (534,686 ) Treasury stock (1,737,566 ) (1,614,717 ) Murphy Shareholders’ Equity 5,362,794 4,994,774 Noncontrolling interest 186,859 154,119 Total equity 5,549,653 5,148,893 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,766,697 10,308,952

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION PRODUCTION SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Barrels per day unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net crude oil and condensate United States – Onshore 22,277 22,521 24,070 24,437 United States – Offshore 1 71,360 74,406 73,473 65,411 Canada – Onshore 2,443 3,344 2,937 4,005 Canada – Offshore 3,741 2,643 3,020 2,812 Other 258 654 250 700 Total net crude oil and condensate 100,079 103,568 103,750 97,365 Net natural gas liquids United States – Onshore 4,699 4,924 4,617 5,181 United States – Offshore 1 5,195 5,150 5,924 4,597 Canada – Onshore 610 785 681 903 Total net natural gas liquids 10,504 10,859 11,222 10,681 Net natural gas – thousands of cubic feet per day United States – Onshore 26,730 29,104 25,863 29,050 United States – Offshore 1 65,714 68,282 70,239 63,380 Canada – Onshore 393,805 300,756 369,906 310,230 Total net natural gas 486,249 398,142 466,008 402,660 Total net hydrocarbons – including NCI 2,3 191,625 180,784 192,640 175,156 Noncontrolling interest Net crude oil and condensate – barrels per day (6,296 ) (6,614 ) (6,210 ) (7,452 ) Net natural gas liquids – barrels per day (255 ) (249 ) (220 ) (280 ) Net natural gas – thousands of cubic feet per day (2,368 ) (1,992 ) (2,089 ) (2,468 ) Total noncontrolling interest 2,3 (6,946 ) (7,195 ) (6,778 ) (8,143 ) Total net hydrocarbons – excluding NCI 2,3 184,679 173,589 185,862 167,013 1 Includes net volumes attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 Natural gas converted on an energy equivalent basis of 6:1. 3 NCI – noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Crude oil and condensate – dollars per barrel United States – Onshore $ 78.81 83.06 $ 76.96 96.00 United States – Gulf of Mexico 1 79.38 82.11 77.38 94.21 Canada – Onshore 2 72.16 80.75 72.84 89.88 Canada – Offshore 2 84.49 87.47 84.20 107.47 Other 2 94.24 101.20 86.60 94.37 Natural gas liquids – dollars per barrel United States – Onshore 19.47 24.20 19.69 33.85 United States – Gulf of Mexico 1 21.67 25.90 21.94 36.01 Canada – Onshore 2 24.87 48.99 35.87 55.65 Natural gas – dollars per thousand cubic feet United States – Onshore 2.33 4.70 2.26 6.04 United States – Gulf of Mexico 1 2.65 6.25 2.78 6.97 Canada – Onshore 2 2.02 2.96 2.06 2.76 1 Prices include the effect of noncontrolling interest in MP GOM. 2 U.S. dollar equivalent.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION FIXED PRICE FORWARD SALES AND COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS (unaudited) AS OF JANUARY 23, 2024 Volumes

(MMcf/d) Price/MCF Remaining Period Area Commodity Type 1 Start Date End Date Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 162 C$2.39 1/1/2024 12/31/2024 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 25 US$1.98 1/1/2024 10/31/2024 Canada Natural Gas Fixed price forward sales 15 US$1.98 11/1/2024 12/31/2024 1 Fixed price forward sale contracts are accounted for as normal sales and purchases for accounting purposes.