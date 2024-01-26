Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Logan Energy
|LGN.V
|10.26%
|MEG Energy
|MEG.TO
|9.95%
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|9.52%
|Journey Energy
|JOY.TO
|9.30%
|Bonterra Energy
|BTE.TO
|9.03%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|0.00%
|Strathcona Resources
|SCR.TO
|-0.41%
|Lycos Energy
|LCX.V
|-0.61%
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|-3.53%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-9.21%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Woodside Energy Group reveals joint venture in prolific Liard Basin with Paramount Resources – BOE Intel
TOP WELL REPORT – December sneak peek! – See who drilled the highest producing natural gas well and most prolific condensate well in over a year – BOE Intel
December-January Licence Activity Review – Tourmaline starting/finishing the year strong
Looking past Ovintiv’s industry leading IP30 rates in British Columbia – do prolific new wells replace base declines? – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Chevron’s Duvernay sale seen attracting mid-sized Canadian shale operators
Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline to start up in second quarter
Tidewater Midstream and Tidewater Renewables name Jeremy Baines CEO; update from Tidewater Renewables
Parkland temporarily shuts down refinery processing operations; Will maintain reliable fuel supply to lower mainland and Vancouver Island