New Headwater presentation reveals additional Clearwater acreage – BOE Intel

A new presentation from Headwater Exploration revealed additional land in the Heart River area, under what Headwater refers to as the Falher/Clearwater fairway. Below are the two versions of the company’s land map (Figure 1 and 2), both from January 2024 Headwater corporate presentations. The newest version shows the additional acreage in the lower left area of the company’s map.

Figure 1 – Slide from Headwater corporate presentation – January 2024

Figure 2 – Slide from Headwater corporate presentation – updated with new acreage – January 2024

Source: PowerPoint Presentation (headwaterexp.com)

Interestingly this area was flagged by BOE Intel a few days ago as a result of a Headwater licence on broker held mineral rights, pictured below in Figure 3. This new licence by Headwater (technically for the Ostracod formation), along with its updated company map, confirmed some broker held sections as most likely belonging to Headwater. Below we show the mineral rights held by two land brokers (Millennium and Whispering Hills Resources) which appear to be Headwater owned. 16 sections appear to have come from an Alberta Crown land sale on May 31, 2023 for ~$1.07 million or ~$67,000/section, while another 6.91 sections appear to have been from a January 10, 2024 Alberta Crown land sale (~$104k or ~$15k/section). Interestingly the map from the company presentation only suggests an additional 14.5 sections from the previous update (difference in Falher/Clearwater total between the two), so unclear at this point exactly the difference there.

Figure 3 – BOE Intel