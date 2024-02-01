Lycos Energy Inc. announces 2024 budget

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2024) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce its 2024 budget (the “Budget“).
2024 Budget Highlights
- Capital expenditures (1) of $61.0 million, which includes the drilling of approximately 28 (27.2 net) wells consisting of the following:
- 10 (9.2 net) fishbone multi-laterals
- 7 (7 net) wine rack multi-laterals
- 10 (10 net) conventional multi-laterals
- 1 (1 net) injectors
- Lycos’ 2024 drilling program will target multiple zones in the Mannville stack including the Sparky, Rex, Cummings, GP and Waseca sands.
- Forecasted annual average production of 4,700 boe/d (99% oil), delivering year-over-year growth in production per weighted average share of 25.3% and growth in adjusted funds flow from operations(1) per weighted average share of 54.9%, while spending within the Company’s cash flow.
- Expected net operating expense (1) on a per boe basis to decrease by an additional 10% from 2023.
- Forecasted net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio (1) of under 0.5X.
(1) See “Reader Advisories – Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures“.
Lycos’ 2024 Budget is summarized below:
|
2024 Guidance (1)
|Annual average production (boe/d)
|4,700 boe/d (99% oil)
|Average Q4 2024 production (boe/d)
|5,500 boe/d (99% oil)
|Capital expenditures (2) (3)
|$
|61.0 million
|Adjusted funds flow from operations(2)
|$
|61.0 million
|Adjusted working capital (net debt), end of year (2) (3)
|($20.0) million
|Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations ratio, end of year (2)
|0.3X
|(1) 2024 Budget numbers are based on 2024 average pricing assumptions of: US$75.00 bbl WTI; (US$15.00) WCS differential; and $1.35 CAD/USD.
|(2) See Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures.
|(3) $4.0 million of 2024 capital expenditures were incurred in 2023 to accelerate Lycos’ 2024 capital program, which impacted working capital (net debt), end of year 2023.
2023 Guidance Update
Lycos successfully completed its 2023 capital drilling program, concluding the year with estimated Q4 2023 average production of approximately 4,200 boe/d. As a result of the favorable drilling results, Lycos accelerated certain capital expenditures associated with its 2024 drilling program. Given the accelerated capital, coupled with the volatility and weakening of WTI and further widening of WCS differentials in November and December, the Company estimates its adjusted working capital (net debt)(1) at the end of 2023 to be ($17.2) million.
(1) See “Reader Advisories – Non-IFRS Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures“.
About Lycos
Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in the Lloydminster, Greater Lloydminster area and Gull Lake, Saskatchewan.