Shell plc publishes fourth quarter 2023 press release

London, February 1, 2024
“Shell delivered another quarter of strong performance, concluding a year in which we made good progress across the targets outlined at our Capital Markets Day1. As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions.
In 2023, Shell returned $23 billion to shareholders. In line with our progressive dividend policy, Shell is now increasing its dividend by 4%. We are also commencing a $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months.”
Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan
DELIVERING STRONG RESULTS AND SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS
- Q4 2023 Adjusted Earnings2 of $7.3 billion, reflecting robust operational performance and strong LNG trading and optimisation results. CFFO of $12.6 billion for the quarter; total CFFO amounted to $54.2 billion in 2023.
- 2023 full year shareholder distributions of $23 billion, in excess of 40% of CFFO for 2023.
- 4% increase in dividend per share for the fourth quarter and a $3.5 billion share buyback programme, expected to be completed by Q1 2024 results announcement.
- Enhanced the advantaged upstream portfolio with the start-up of Mero-2 in Brazil and the final investment decision on Sparta in the US Gulf of Mexico. By focusing the portfolio and simplifying the organisation, $1 billion of structural cost reductions delivered in 2023.
- Focus on disciplined spending saw 2023 cash capex of $24.4 billion; 2024 cash capex outlook: $22 – 25 billion.
|$ million2
|Adj. Earnings
|Adj. EBITDA
|CFFO
|Cash capex
|Integrated Gas
|3,963
|6,578
|3,597
|1,196
|Upstream
|3,088
|7,910
|5,787
|2,436
|Marketing
|692
|1,337
|2,709
|1,339
|Chemicals & Products3
|83
|770
|207
|1,031
|Renewables & Energy Solutions
|155
|228
|(1,265)
|1,026
|Corporate
|(567)
|(488)
|1,540
|85
|Less: Non-controlling interest (NCI)
|108
|Shell
|Q4 2023
|7,306
|16,335
|12,575
|7,113
|Q3 2023
|6,224
|16,336
|12,332
|5,649
|FY 2023
|28,250
|68,538
|54,196
|24,393
|FY 2022
|39,870
|84,289
|68,414
|24,833
1Progress to date on the financial targets that were announced during Capital Markets Day in June 2023 is available at https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/progress-on-cmd23.html
2Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q4 2023 is $0.5 billion (includes post-tax net impairment charges and reversals of $3.9 billion). Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available at https://www.shell.com/investors.
3Chemicals & Products adjusted earnings at a subsegment level are as follows – Chemicals $(0.5) billion and Products $0.6 billion.
- CFFO of $12.6 billion for Q4 2023 includes a working capital inflow of $3.3 billion due to lower prices. CFFO reflects tax payments of $3.6 billion and the timing impact of payments for emissions certificate and biofuel programmes mainly in Germany1. Net debt of $43.5 billion at the end of 2023 is $1.3 billion below 2022.
|$ billion2
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Divestment proceeds
|0.2
|1.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.6
|Free cash flow
|15.5
|9.9
|12.1
|7.5
|6.9
|Net debt
|44.8
|44.2
|40.3
|40.5
|43.5
1 Includes payments for the Brennstoffemissionshandelsgesetz (Fuel Emissions Trading Act).
2 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available at www.shell.com/investors.
Q4 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS
INTEGRATED GAS
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|63
|65
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|8
|8
|—
|Production (kboe/d)
|900
|901
|930 – 990
|LNG liquefaction volumes (MT)
|6.9
|7.1
|7.0 – 7.6
|LNG sales volumes (MT)
|16.0
|18.1
|—
- Adjusted Earnings higher than Q3 2023 reflecting exceptional trading and optimisation results combined with higher volumes. Trading and optimisation results were significantly higher compared with Q3 2023 due to seasonality and a high number of optimisation opportunities.
- Q1 2024 outlook reflects Prelude FLNG in Australia back in operation after a major turnaround.
UPSTREAM
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|79
|80
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|7
|8
|—
|Liquids production (kboe/d)
|1,311
|1,361
|—
|Gas production (mscf/d)
|2,564
|2,952
|—
|Total production (kboe/d)
|1,753
|1,870
|1,730 – 1,930
- Adjusted Earnings higher in Q4 2023 due to higher production volumes and favourable movements in non-cash deferred tax positions.
- Q1 2024 production outlook reflects planned maintenance in Deepwater assets.
MARKETING
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024 outlook
|Marketing sales volumes (kb/d)
|2,654
|2,508
|2,150 – 2,650
|Mobility (kb/d)
|1,782
|1,690
|—
|Lubricants (kb/d)
|82
|78
|—
|Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d)
|790
|740
|—
- Marketing earnings impacted by lower volumes due to seasonality. Adjusted Earnings also reflect one-off tax help.
CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024 outlook
|Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d)
|1,548
|1,560
|—
|Chemicals sales volumes (kT)
|2,998
|2,588
|—
|Refinery utilisation (%)
|84
|81
|83 – 91
|Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation (%)
|70
|62
|68 – 76
|Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl)
|16
|10
|—
|Global indicative chemical margin ($/t)
|115
|125
|—
- Lower refining margins in Q4 2023 driven by lower global product demand and utilisation due to planned maintenance activities. Chemicals margins continue to be impacted by global oversupply as well as weak demand. Trading and optimisation significantly lower than Q3 2023.
- Q1 2024 Refinery utilisation outlook reflects completion of planned maintenance activities in North America.
RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOLUTIONS
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|External power sales (TWh)
|76
|68
|Sales of natural gas to end-use customers (TWh)
|170
|175
|Renewables power generation capacity*
|7.4
|6.6
|
|2.5
|2.5
|
|4.9
|4.1
*Excluding Shell’s equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained
- Adjusted Earnings are higher than in Q3 2023 mainly driven by higher trading & optimisation results in Europe and the Americas due to volatility and seasonal effects.
Renewables and Energy Solutions includes renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.
CORPORATE
|Key data
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024 outlook
|Adjusted Earnings ($ billion)
|(0.5)
|(0.6)
|(0.6) – (0.4)
- The Adjusted Earnings outlook is a net expense of $1.5 – 2.1 billion for the full year 2024. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate and fair value accounting effects.
UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS
|14 February 2024
|Shell LNG Outlook 2024
|14 March 2024
|Publication of Energy Transition Strategy 2024
|27 March 2024
|Annual ESG Update
|2 May 2024
|First quarter 2024 results and dividends
|21 May 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|1 August 2024
|Second quarter 2024 results and dividends
|31 October 2024
|Third quarter 2024 results and dividends
