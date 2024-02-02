Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Highwood Asset Management
|HAM.V
|14.15%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|3.57%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|2.86%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|2.56%
|Saturn Oil
|SOIL.TO
|1.28%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|InPlay Oil
|IPO.TO
|-8.19%
|Birchcliff Energy
|BIR.TO
|-9.19%
|Bonterra Energy
|BNE.TO
|-9.27%
|NuVista
|NVA.TO
|-9.38%
|Crew Energy
|CR.TO
|-10.00%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
New Headwater presentation reveals additional Clearwater acreage – BOE Intel
Mannville / Clearwater exploration land sells for highest bonus in Jan 24 Alberta Crown land sale despite being in untested area – Operator uses land broker to conceal ownership for now – BOE Intel
