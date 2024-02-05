Highwood Asset Management Ltd. provides operational update, including 1,000 BBL/day light oil well at Wilson Creek and reiterates 2024 guidance

- Highwood recently brought online its second well at Wilson Creek, the 100/03-04-043-05W5 (the “03-04 well“) on January 27, 2024, representing a drilling, completion, and tie-in cycle time of approximately 45 days. The 03-04 well is a direct offset to the successful 102/06-04-043-05W5 well that achieved payout in under six months. The 03-04 well is currently producing at a rate in excess of 1,000 bbls/d of light oil plus associated gas and natural gas liquids equating to total production of over 1,300 boe/d over the past 7 days.
- Highwood spud it first extended reach well, the 04-10-043-05W5 (the “04-10 well”), in Wilson Creek on November 21, 2023. Following the 12-day drilling operation, the well was fracture stimulated and brought online December 22, 2023, representing a cycle time of approximately 30 days. The 4-10 well continues to clean up with current production averaging approximately 340 bbls/d of light oil plus associated gas and natural gas liquids equating to total production of approximately 450 boe/d over the past 7 days, which is above the projected type curve for this well. Increased frac intensity on both the 04-10 and 03-04 well has resulted in capital costs that are 30-40% higher than the initial projected type curve. The increased capital costs have been more than justified with production rates averaging in excess of two times the initial projected type curve.
- Highwood continues to be encouraged by the result from its first two multi-lateral open hole (“MLOH“) wells, 102/13-09-048-14W5 and 00/14-09-048-14W5 at Brazeau, which continue to deliver to predicted type curve production and currently average approximately 275 bbls/d of light oil per well after producing for approximately 90 and 60 days respectively.
- Highwood’s current total company production is greater than 5,000 boe/d. The company plans to bring five additional new wells on production within the first 120 days 2024. Three of these wells will infill the western side of the Wilson Creek asset. Further, the company plans to drill two additional MLOH wells, one in Brazeau and one in the Mannville horizon in eastern Alberta.
- Highwood reiterates its 2024 production guidance of approximately 5,200 boe/d, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 25%, on expected capital expenditures of approximately $40 million in 2024. Highwood also expects to reduce Net Debt by approximately 25%, reducing Net Debt / 2024E EBITDA to under 0.8x by the end of 2024, based on US$70/bbl WTI and C$2.75/GJ AECO.(1)(2)(3)
|
(1)
|
See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures” below.
|
(2)
|
Based on Management’s projections (not Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts) and applying the following pricing assumptions: WTI: US$70.00/bbl; WCS Diff: US$14.00/bbl; MSW Diff: US$3.50/bbl; AECO: C$2.75/GJ; 0.74 CAD/USD. Management projections are used in place of Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts as Management believes it provides investors with valuable information concerning the liquidity of the Company. Cash flow figures assume completion of the acquisitions of each of Castlegate Energy Ltd. (“Castlegate”), Boulder Energy Ltd. (“Boulder”) and Shale Petroleum Ltd. (“Shale”) (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) on July 1, 2023 and illustrative hedges for total of 65% of net after royalty Proved Developed Producing reserves production. See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures”.
|
(3)
|
Further information is provided in the Company’s prospectus supplement dated July 12, 2023 to the amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2023 for the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario and the short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2023 for the provinces of Manitoba and New Brunswick.
The Company plans to announce its year end results on April 16, 2024.