TOP WELL REPORT – December volumes – ConocoPhillips and Ovintiv close out 2023 with massive wells, while ARC Resources has 7 big condensate wells

The December data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month, and averaged over a 30 day period.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of December is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ConocoPhillips had 3 of the top 8 oil/condensate wells in December. We offered a sneak peek at the top well last week, which had the highest monthly production for any oil/condensate well over the last year. These wells all come from the company’s Inga property in northeast BC. ARC Resources had 7 of the top 12 wells in December, from the condensate rich Karr area that it obtained from Seven Generations. Perhaps what is most impressive about these results is that although the monthly hours aren’t given, 6 of these wells didn’t appear to come on production until partway through December and still made this list which is based on total production for the month (and averaged over a 30 day period). Longshore Resources had a big Charlie Lake oil well that produced 1,068 bbl/d of oil in the month of December, making our overall top 15 list and representing the most prolific Charlie Lake well in the month. Crescent Point had 3 Montney wells in the top 15 in December. This well which was #15 on the month has cumulatively produced over 344,000 barrels of oil since being placed on production March 13, 2023, and is still producing ~900 bbl/d of oil. The embedded production chart from this well is shown below in Figure 1. Baytex had the top Clearwater well in the month of December with a well from Peavine that produced 941 bbl/d of oil.



Figure 1 – Crescent Point Montney well cumulative production- 100020906904W600

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – DECEMBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv continued its dominance of the top natural gas wells in December, although 7 of the 15 top wells represents the smallest number of Ovintiv wells that we’ve seen in the top 15 in many months. The top well, however, we had previewed earlier as its production rate of ~34 mmcf/d represented the highest monthly production rate of any natural gas well from 2023.

Murphy Oil had the number 3 natural gas well in December. This well from Sundown in northeast BC has cumulatively produced over 4 BCF of gas in six months on production and still producing over 23 mmcf/d.

ARC Resources had 2 wells from Sunrise in northeast BC in the top 15. These wells both produced ~ 19 mmcf/d in December.

There were 5 top natural gas wells from Alberta this month, more than we have seen from any month in 2023. Advantage Energy had 2 Montney wells from Pouce Coupe South. The other 3 belonged to CNRL, and those 3 also represented the only non-Montney wells to crack the top 15. These Falher wells all came from the Wapiti area.



TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – DECEMBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production