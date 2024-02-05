BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – December volumes – ConocoPhillips and Ovintiv close out 2023 with massive wells, while ARC Resources has 7 big condensate wells

The December data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada**. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month, and averaged over a 30 day period.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of December is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

    • ConocoPhillips had 3 of the top 8 oil/condensate wells in December. We offered a sneak peek at the top well last week, which had the highest monthly production for any oil/condensate well over the last year. These wells all come from the company’s Inga property in northeast BC.
    • ARC Resources had 7 of the top 12 wells in December, from the condensate rich Karr area that it obtained from Seven Generations. Perhaps what is most impressive about these results is that although the monthly hours aren’t given, 6 of these wells didn’t appear to come on production until partway through December and still made this list which is based on total production for the month (and averaged over a 30 day period).
    • Longshore Resources had a big Charlie Lake oil well that produced 1,068 bbl/d of oil in the month of December, making our overall top 15 list and representing the most prolific Charlie Lake well in the month.
    • Crescent Point had 3 Montney wells in the top 15 in December. This well which was #15 on the month has cumulatively produced over 344,000 barrels of oil since being placed on production March 13, 2023, and is still producing ~900 bbl/d of oil. The embedded production chart from this well is shown below in Figure 1.
    • Baytex had the top Clearwater well in the month of December with a well from Peavine that produced 941 bbl/d of oil.

Figure 1 – Crescent Point Montney well cumulative production- 100020906904W600

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – DECEMBER VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. BC 202D034J094A1200 INGA Montney 50,396.0 1,680.0 4,188.0 2023-09-01 696.0 86,616.0
ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. BC 202C034J094A1200 INGA Montney 45,001.0 1,500.0 3,895.0 2023-09-01 698.0 86,103.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100063006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 43,112.0 1,437.0 3,488.0 2023-12-08 0.0 43,112
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100113006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 39,483.0 1,316.0 3,374.0 2023-12-08 0.0 39,483
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102103006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 37,153.0 1,238.0 2,501.0 2023-12-11 0.0 37,153
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102063006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 35,595.0 1,187.0 3,226.0 2023-12-09 0.0 35,595
ConocoPhillips Canada Resources Corp. BC 202B043J094A1200 INGA Montney 35,481.0 1,183.0 4,471.0 2023-09-01 698.0 49,860.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 100103006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 32,391.0 1,080.0 3,184.0 2023-12-09 0.0 32,391
Longshore Resources Ltd. AB 100131008009W600 GORDONDALE CHARLIE LAKE FM 32,003.0 1,067.0 2,534.0 2023-11-09 744.0 58,814.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100051106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 29,883.0 996.0 2,292.0 2023-10-28 0.0 55,438.0
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102053006303W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 29,790.0 993.0 2,486.0 2023-12-11 0.0 29,790
ARC Resources Ltd. AB 102080206505W600 KARR MONTNEY FM 29,116.0 971.0 3,154.0 2023-08-04 0.0 66,310
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 104111106903W600 BEZANSON MONTNEY FM 29,055.0 968.0 3,341.0 2023-10-28 0.0 63,372.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. AB 100011907815W502 UNDEFINED SPIRIT RIVER FM 28,224.0 941.0 24.0 2023-09-19 736.0 99,424.0
Crescent Point Energy Corp. AB 100020906904W600 ELMWORTH MONTNEY FM 27,271.0 909.0 3,852.0 2023-03-13 742.0 344,151.0

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.

Notable natural gas wells:

  • Ovintiv continued its dominance of the top natural gas wells in December, although 7 of the 15 top wells represents the smallest number of Ovintiv wells that we’ve seen in the top 15 in many months. The top well, however, we had previewed earlier as its production rate of ~34 mmcf/d represented the highest monthly production rate of any natural gas well from 2023.
  • Murphy Oil had the number 3 natural gas well in December. This well from Sundown in northeast BC has cumulatively produced over 4 BCF of gas in six months on production and still producing over 23 mmcf/d.
  • ARC Resources had 2 wells from Sunrise in northeast BC in the top 15. These wells both produced ~ 19 mmcf/d in December.
  • There were 5 top natural gas wells from Alberta this month, more than we have seen from any month in 2023.
    • Advantage Energy had 2 Montney wells from Pouce Coupe South.
    • The other 3 belonged to CNRL, and those 3 also represented the only non-Montney wells to crack the top 15. These Falher wells all came from the Wapiti area.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – DECEMBER VOLUMES

Licensee Province UWI Field Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100140907816W600 SUNRISE Montney 1,021,358.0 34,045.0 0.0 2023-11-01 729.0 1,054,841.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 102121007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 737,236.0 24,575.0 140.0 2023-12-01 580.0 737,236.0
Murphy Oil Company Ltd. BC 100101507817W600 SUNDOWN Montney 716,453.0 23,882.0 0.0 2023-06-01 741.0 4,277,575.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103121007917W600 SUNRISE Montney 638,627.0 21,288.0 103.0 2023-12-01 523.0 638,627.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103082707817W600 SUNRISE Montney 634,566.0 21,152.0 0.0 2023-11-01 739.0 1,431,533.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 100081707714W600 SWANLAKE Montney 573,917.0 19,131.0 119.0 2022-11-01 736.0 10,423,569.0
ARC Resources Ltd. BC 103043307818W600 SUNRISE Montney 573,825.0 19,127.0 0.0 2023-07-01 744.0 1,676,312.0
Advantage Energy Ltd. AB 100093007612W600 POUCE COUPE SOUTH MONTNEY FM 567,362.0 18,912.0 0.0 2023-10-18 728.0 536,229.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 105072707817W600 SUNRISE Montney 567,172.0 18,906.0 0.0 2023-10-01 715.0 1,439,599.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100090206508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 566,409.0 18,880.0 4.0 2023-10-01 744.0 824,353.0
ARC Resources Ltd. BC 100013207818W600 SUNRISE Montney 563,450.0 18,782.0 0.0 2023-07-01 741.0 1,654,537.0
Advantage Energy Ltd. AB 100083007612W600 POUCE COUPE SOUTH MONTNEY FM 563,276.0 18,776.0 0.0 2023-10-04 735.0 628,665.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 100120506508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 559,819.0 18,661.0 4.0 2023-09-01 744.0 999,093.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC BC 103051607917W600 SUNRISE Montney 556,856.0 18,562.0 41.0 2023-12-01 530.0 556,857.0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited AB 102080206508W600 WAPITI FALHER MBR 554,663.0 18,489.0 4.0 2023-10-01 744.0 850,158.0

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production