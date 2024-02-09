Enbridge files 2023 year end disclosure documents

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) or www.sedarplus.ca (Canadian filings) or the Company’s website at https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/sec-filings and https://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/investor-documents-and-filings. Printed copies of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available, free of charge, on request by calling 1-800-481-2804 or writing to the Company’s Investor Relations department at: