NeeStaNan appoints Board of Directors

NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of its first Board of Directors. Robyn Lore, Proponent for NeeStaNan, says “the new inaugural Board of Directors will bring a wealth of experience in governance and best business practices to NeeStaNan and will lead the company’s efforts in working with the many First Nations and Indigenous communities along the NeeStaNan corridor regions of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba”.

Members of NeeStaNan’s Board of Directors are:

Chief Morris Beardy Sandford Gouchier Robert Wavey Michael Lawrence Dorothy Dobbie Robyn Lore Marshall Murdock Fox Lake Cree Nation Member, Peavine Metis Settlement Past Chief, Fox Lake Cree Nation Past Chief, Fox Lake Cree Nation Special Advisor Proponent Past executive with TD Aboriginal Bank

NeeStaNan is a 100% First Nation and Indigenous led organization and is advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta with a new deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in: agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The NeeStaNan utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867