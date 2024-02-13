New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 13
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 13
|Customer Service Representative
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Junior Gas Plant 4th Class
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Project Scheduler
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Pipefitters – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Instrumentation Technician – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Compressor Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Millwrights – Journeyman and Experienced Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 12
|Gasfitter – Class A or Class B
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Feb. 9
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Wembley/Hythe
|Feb. 8
|Junior Gas Plant/Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Estevan
|Feb. 7
|Rail Operator (7/7 Shift)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 7
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Hinton
|Feb. 7
|Operations Support
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Feb. 7
|Downhole Tool Division Technicians
|Buffalo Inspection Service
|Edmonton
|Feb. 7
|Certified Exposure Device Operator (Cedo) and Trainees
|Buffalo Inspection Service
|Edmonton
|Feb. 7
|Piping/Mechanical Commissioning Superintendent
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Kitimat
|Feb. 6
|Electrical Foreperson – Local Work
|Strike Group
|Edmonton