Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces unaudited 2023 full-year and fourth quarter results and 2023 reserves highlights

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce its unaudited 2023 full-year and fourth quarter financial and operational results and highlights from its independent reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2023.

“In 2023, we delivered annual average production of 75,699 boe/d and adjusted funds flow(1) of $306.8 million and returned $224.8 million to shareholders through common share dividends and share repurchases under our normal course issuer bid,” commented Chris Carlsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff. “We achieved a PDP F&D operating netback recycle ratio(2) of 1.1x in a low commodity price environment, notwithstanding $58.0 million of capital spent on strategic priorities that did not add reserves or production in 2023. We believe that there is significant intrinsic shareholder value embedded in Birchcliff’s asset base that is not reflected in our current share price, as demonstrated by our PDP reserves net asset value per common share(2) of $8.22 and $18.38 and $23.60 per share for our proved and proved plus probable reserves, respectively.(3) In addition, our Elmworth asset consisting of approximately 140 net sections of Montney lands is largely unbooked from a reserves basis, providing us with significant inventory and a large potential future development area.”

“We are excited about our 2024 capital program, which utilizes our latest wellbore and completions design and targets high rate-of-return wells with strong capital efficiencies and attractive paybacks. Our 2024 capital budget reflects our commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and capital discipline, while focusing on sustainable shareholder returns and the continued development of our world-class asset base. We are closely monitoring commodity prices and the previously announced deferral of 13 wells to the second half of the year provides us with the flexibility to adjust our 2024 capital program if necessary to achieve these priorities. As announced on January 17, 2024, our board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, which equates to an annual base dividend of $0.40 per common share for 2024 (approximately $107 million in aggregate).”(4)

2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Delivered annual average production of 75,699 boe/d (82% natural gas and 18% liquids) in 2023 and quarterly average production of 76,546 boe/d (81% natural gas and 19% liquids) in Q4 2023.

Generated annual adjusted funds flow of $306.8 million in 2023 and quarterly adjusted funds flow of $76.2 million in Q4 2023. Cash flow from operating activities was $320.5 million in 2023 and $79.0 million in Q4 2023.

Reported annual net income to common shareholders of $9.8 million in 2023 and a quarterly net loss to common shareholders of $5.5 million in Q4 2023.

F&D capital expenditures were $304.6 million in 2023 and $58.2 million in Q4 2023. Birchcliff drilled 30 (30.0 net) wells in 2023 and brought 32 (32.0 net) wells on production in 2023.

Returned $213.3 million to shareholders in 2023 through its base common share dividend. In addition, Birchcliff purchased an aggregate of 1,427,868 common shares under its normal course issuer bid.

2023 Reserves Highlights(5)

Birchcliff delivered PDP F&D costs ( 6 ) of $13.16/boe and a PDP F&D operating netback recycle ratio of 1.1x, notwithstanding $58.0 million in F&D capital expenditures spent on strategic priorities for which there was no production or reserves assigned at year-end 2023.

of $13.16/boe and a PDP F&D operating netback recycle ratio of 1.1x, notwithstanding $58.0 million in F&D capital expenditures spent on strategic priorities for which there was no production or reserves assigned at year-end 2023. Proved and proved plus probable reserves increased by 3% and 1%, respectively, from December 31, 2022. Birchcliff’s proved reserves totalled 691.9 MMboe at December 31, 2023, which reflects an F&D reserves replacement of 144%. Birchcliff’s proved plus probable reserves totalled 993.9 MMboe at December 31, 2023, which reflects an F&D reserves replacement of 103%.

Birchcliff’s PDP reserves totalled 220.5 MMboe at December 31, 2023. Birchcliff added 23.1 MMboe of PDP reserves on an F&D basis in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe ( 7 ) .

. At December 31, 2023, the net present value of future net revenue (before income taxes, discounted at 10%) was $2.6 billion for Birchcliff’s PDP reserves, $5.4 billion for its proved reserves and $6.8 billion for its proved plus probable reserves.

Reserves life index (6) at December 31, 2023 of 8.0 years on a PDP basis, 25.1 years on a proved basis and 36.0 years on a proved plus probable basis.

at December 31, 2023 of 8.0 years on a PDP basis, 25.1 years on a proved basis and 36.0 years on a proved plus probable basis. The net asset value per common share of Birchcliff’s PDP, proved and proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2023 was $8.22, $18.38 and $23.60, respectively, which is 66%, 271% and 376% higher than the closing price of its common shares on the TSX on February 12, 2024 of $4.96.

Birchcliff anticipates filing its annual information form and audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 on March 13, 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING Average production Light oil (bbls/d) 1,649 2,413 1,849 2,223 Condensate (bbls/d) 5,145 4,822 5,202 4,679 NGLs (bbls/d) 7,653 7,963 6,306 7,471 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 372,594 387,604 374,052 375,315 Total (boe/d) 76,546 79,799 75,699 76,925 Average realized sales prices (CDN$)(1) Light oil(per bbl) 100.07 115.24 99.07 119.78 Condensate(per bbl) 103.80 114.32 103.76 122.27 NGLs(per bbl) 26.95 35.80 26.92 41.09 Natural gas(per Mcf) 2.92 6.11 3.03 6.73 Total(per boe) 26.02 43.63 26.79 47.73 NETBACK AND COST ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 26.03 43.64 26.80 47.73 Royalty expense (2.75 ) (4.86 ) (2.54 ) (5.74 ) Operating expense (3.81 ) (4.06 ) (3.83 ) (3.62 ) Transportation and other expense(2) (5.53 ) (5.37 ) (5.69 ) (5.52 ) Operating netback(2) 13.94 29.35 14.74 32.85 G&A expense, net (1.80 ) (1.82 ) (1.52 ) (1.27 ) Interest expense (0.95 ) (0.53 ) (0.74 ) (0.49 ) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (0.38 ) 2.57 (1.35 ) 2.88 Other cash income (expense) 0.01 – (0.03 ) – Adjusted funds flow(2) 10.82 29.57 11.10 33.97 Depletion and depreciation expense (8.44 ) (7.97 ) (8.20 ) (7.61 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (1.58 ) (8.31 ) (1.38 ) 4.67 Other expenses(3) (1.88 ) (0.77 ) (0.95 ) (0.43 ) Dividends on preferred shares – – – (0.18 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 0.29 (3.06 ) (0.22 ) (7.14 ) Net income (loss) to common shareholders (0.79 ) 9.46 0.35 23.28 FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($000s)(1) 183,295 320,358 740,359 1,340,180 Cash flow from operating activities ($000s) 79,006 224,447 320,529 925,275 Adjusted funds flow($000s)(4) 76,215 217,099 306,827 953,683 Per basic common share($)(2) 0.29 0.82 1.15 3.59 Free funds flow($000s)(4) 18,049 110,337 2,190 589,062 Per basic common share($)(2) 0.07 0.41 0.01 2.22 Net income (loss) to common shareholders ($000s) (5,533 ) 69,453 9,780 653,682 Per basic common share ($) (0.02 ) 0.26 0.04 2.46 End of period basic common shares (000s) 267,156 266,047 267,156 266,047 Weighted average basic common shares (000s) 266,667 265,922 266,465 265,548 Dividends on common shares ($000s) 53,390 58,503 213,344 71,788 Dividends on preferred shares ($000s) – – – 5,162 F&D capital expenditures ($000s)(5) 58,166 106,762 304,637 364,621 Total capital expenditures ($000s)(4) 59,541 107,471 307,916 368,230 Revolving term credit facilities ($000s) 372,097 131,981 372,097 131,981 Total debt ($000s)(6) 382,306 138,549 382,306 138,549

FULL-YEAR AND Q4 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production

Birchcliff’s production averaged 75,699 boe/d in 2023, a 2% decrease from 2022. Production averaged 76,546 boe/d in Q4 2023, a 4% decrease from Q4 2022.

Birchcliff’s full-year production was negatively impacted by: (i) an unplanned system outage on Pembina Pipeline’s Northern Pipeline system that negatively impacted the Corporation’s NGLs sales volumes in the first half of the year; (ii) the timing of wells brought on production in 2023 as compared to 2022, which resulted from the strategic decision to defer the drilling of nine wells from Q2 2023 to Q3 2023; and (iii) natural production declines. Birchcliff’s Q4 production was negatively impacted by unplanned third-party outages, including a third-party compressor outage that continued until the end of January 2024. Birchcliff’s full-year and Q4 production was positively impacted by incremental production volumes from the new Montney/Doig wells brought on production in the year.

Birchcliff’s full-year production in 2023 was below its guidance of 77,000 boe/d, primarily due to the unplanned third-party outages discussed above.

Liquids accounted for 18% of Birchcliff’s total production in 2023 as compared to 19% in 2022, which was in line with Birchcliff’s guidance. Liquids accounted for 19% of Birchcliff’s total production in both Q4 2023 and Q4 2022.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Birchcliff generated adjusted funds flow of $306.8 million in 2023, or $1.15 per basic common share, both of which decreased by 68% from 2022. Adjusted funds flow was $76.2 million in Q4 2023, or $0.29 per basic common share, both of which decreased by 65% from Q4 2022.

Birchcliff’s cash flow from operating activities was $320.5 million in 2023, a 65% decrease from 2022. Cash flow from operating activities was $79.0 million in Q4 2023, a 65% decrease from Q4 2022.

The decreases in adjusted funds flow and cash flow from operating activities were primarily due to lower natural gas revenue, which was largely the result of a 55% and 52% decrease in the average realized sales price Birchcliff received for its natural gas production in the full-year and Q4 2023, respectively, as compared to 2022. Birchcliff’s adjusted funds flow and cash flow from operating activities were also negatively impacted by a realized loss on financial instruments of $37.3 million and $2.6 million in the full-year and Q4 2023, respectively, as compared to a realized gain on financial instruments of $80.7 million and $18.8 million in 2022.

Birchcliff’s full-year adjusted funds flow in 2023 was lower than its guidance of $350 million, primarily due to a lower than anticipated average realized natural gas sales price and lower production.

Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff generated free funds flow of $2.2 million in 2023, or $0.01 per basic common share, both of which decreased by 100% from 2022. Free funds flow was $18.0 million in Q4 2023, or $0.07 per basic common share, an 84% and 83% decrease, respectively, from Q4 2022.

The decreases in free funds flow were primarily due to lower adjusted funds flow, partially offset by lower F&D capital expenditures in the full-year and Q4 2023 as compared to 2022.

Birchcliff’s full-year free funds flow in 2023 was lower than its guidance of $50 million, primarily due to lower than anticipated adjusted funds flow.

Net Income (Loss) to Common Shareholders

Birchcliff earned net income to common shareholders of $9.8 million in 2023, or $0.04 per basic common share, a 99% and 98% decrease, respectively, from 2022. The decreases were primarily due to lower adjusted funds flow and an unrealized mark-to-market loss on financial instruments of $38.2 million in 2023 as compared to an unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments of $131.0 million in 2022, partially offset by a lower income tax expense in 2023.

Birchcliff reported a net loss to common shareholders of $5.5 million in Q4 2023, or $0.02 per basic common share, as compared to net income to common shareholders of $69.5 million and $0.26 per basic common share in Q4 2022. The change to a net loss position was primarily due to lower adjusted funds flow, partially offset by a lower unrealized mark-to-market loss on financial instruments of $11.1 million in Q4 2023 as compared to $61.0 million in Q4 2022.

Operating Netback and Selected Cash Costs

Birchcliff’s operating netback was $14.74/boe in 2023, a 55% decrease from 2022. Operating netback was $13.94/boe in Q4 2023, a 53% decrease from Q4 2022. The decreases were primarily due to lower per boe petroleum and natural gas revenue, partially offset by lower per boe royalty expense in the full-year and Q4 2023.

Birchcliff’s royalty expense was $2.54/boe in 2023, a 56% decrease from 2022. Royalty expense was $2.75/boe in Q4 2023, a 43% decrease from Q4 2022. The decreases were primarily due to a lower average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s production. Birchcliff’s full-year royalty expense was in line with its guidance of $2.55/boe to $2.75/boe.

Birchcliff’s operating expense was $3.83/boe in 2023, a 6% increase from 2022. The increase was primarily due to inflationary pressures in service, labour and other supply costs used in Birchcliff’s field operations, which together increased by 22% on a per boe basis, and higher property taxes and regulatory fees. Operating expense was $3.81/boe in Q4 2023, a 6% decrease from Q4 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower power and fuel costs. Birchcliff’s full-year operating expense was within its guidance of $3.75/boe to $3.95/boe.

Birchcliff’s transportation and other expense was $5.69/boe in 2023 and $5.53/boe in Q4 2023, both of which increased by 3% from their comparable prior periods in 2022. The increases were primarily due to a marketing loss on a propane supply arrangement with a third-party producer of polypropylene. Birchcliff’s full-year transportation and other expense was within its guidance of $5.60/boe to $5.80/boe.

Birchcliff’s G&A expense was $1.52/boe in 2023, a 20% increase from 2022. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased incentive payments made to the Corporation’s employees; and (ii) an increase to other general business expenditures, largely driven by higher compliance, regulatory, advocacy, corporate travel and employee-related costs. G&A expense was $1.80/boe in Q4 2023, which was comparable to $1.82/boe in Q4 2022.

Birchcliff’s interest expense was $0.74/boe in 2023, a 51% increase from 2022. Interest expense was $0.95/boe in Q4 2023, a 79% increase from Q4 2022. The increases were primarily due to: (i) a higher average effective interest rate on amounts drawn under the Corporation’s extendible revolving term credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”); and (ii) a higher average outstanding balance under the Credit Facilities in the full-year and Q4 2023.

Debt and Credit Facilities

Total debt at December 31, 2023 was $382.3 million, a 176% increase from December 31, 2022. Birchcliff’s 2023 year-end total debt was above its guidance of $330 million, primarily due to lower than anticipated adjusted funds flow.

At December 31, 2023, Birchcliff had a balance outstanding under its Credit Facilities of $372.1 million (December 31, 2022: $132.0 million) from available Credit Facilities of $850.0 million (December 31, 2022: $850.0 million), leaving the Corporation with $475.9 million of unutilized credit capacity after adjusting for outstanding letters of credit and unamortized deferred financing fees. This unutilized credit capacity provides Birchcliff with significant financial flexibility and additional capital resources.

The Credit Facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants and do not mature until May 11, 2025.

Marketing and Natural Gas Market Diversification

Birchcliff’s physical natural gas sales exposure primarily consists of the AECO, Dawn and Alliance markets. In addition, the Corporation has various financial instruments outstanding that provide it with exposure to NYMEX HH pricing.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s effective sales, production and average realized sales price for natural gas and liquids for Q4 2023, after taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Effective

sales

(CDN$000s) Percentage of total sales

(%) Effective

production

(per day) Percentage of

total natural gas production

(%) Percentage of

total corporate production

(%) Effective average realized

sales price

(CDN$) Market AECO(1)(2)(3) 17,731 9 71,261 Mcf 19 15 2.70/Mcf Dawn(4) 47,433 24 161,119 Mcf 43 35 3.20/Mcf NYMEX HH(1)(2)(5) 53,012 26 140,214 Mcf 38 31 4.11/Mcf Total natural gas(1) 118,176 59 372,594 Mcf 100 81 3.45/Mcf Light oil 15,180 8 1,649 bbls 2 100.07/bbl Condensate 49,135 24 5,145 bbls 7 103.80/bbl NGLs 18,977 9 7,653 bbls 10 26.95/bbl Total liquids 83,292 41 14,447 bbls 19 62.67/bbl Total corporate(1) 201,468 100 76,546 boe 100 28.61/boe

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s physical sales, production, average realized sales price, transportation costs and natural gas sales netback by natural gas market for the periods indicated, before taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Natural gas market Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 50,508 51 203,024 55 2.72 0.38 2.33 Dawn 47,433 47 161,119 43 3.20 1.42 1.78 Alliance(4) 2,016 2 8,451 2 2.59 – 2.59 Total 99,957 100 372,594 100 2.92 0.83 2.09 Three months ended December 31, 2022 Natural gas market Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 101,194 46 208,042 53 5.29 0.39 4.90 Dawn 106,494 49 161,671 42 7.16 1.41 5.75 Alliance(4) 10,134 5 17,891 5 6.16 – 6.16 Total 217,822 100 387,604 100 6.11 0.80 5.31

Capital Activities and Investment

F&D capital expenditures were $304.6 million in 2023, as compared to Birchcliff’s guidance of $300 million.

Birchcliff was able to efficiently execute on its 2023 capital program in its core area of Pouce Coupe and Gordondale, as well as in the Elmworth area where the Corporation drilled two horizontal wells for land retention purposes.

The following table sets forth the number of wells Birchcliff drilled and brought on production in 2023:

Total # of wells drilled in 2023 Total # of wells brought on production in 2023 Pouce Coupe Basal Doig/Upper Montney 4 4 Montney D2 3 5 Montney D1 15 16 Montney C 4 5 Total 26 30 Gordondale Montney D2 1 1 Montney D1 1 1 Total 2 2 Elmworth Montney 2 N/A TOTAL 30 32(1)

(1) Does not include 2 (0.375 net) Charlie Lake horizontal oil wells that the Corporation participated in during 2022, with production coming onstream in Q1 2023.

In 2023, Birchcliff successfully developed multiple zones in the Lower and Upper Montney targeting brownfield and greenfield reservoir areas in both Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. The Corporation is excited to build on the momentum and learnings from its 2023 results as it continues to execute its 2024 capital program.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

As disclosed in Birchcliff’s January 17, 2024 press release, the Board approved a disciplined F&D capital budget of $240 million to $260 million for 2024. As part of the capital program, Birchcliff expects to bring 29 wells on production in 2024. Birchcliff is delaying the drilling of 13 wells until late Q2 and into Q3 2024, with these wells expected to come on production in Q4 2024, aligned with the anticipated improvement in commodity prices.

The Corporation successfully completed drilling its 5-well 04-30 pad in Pouce Coupe in December 2023. Initial production and flowback operations commenced in late January 2024 and the wells are expected to be turned over to production through Birchcliff’s permanent facilities later in February 2024. The pad was drilled in the Lower Montney targeting high-rate natural gas.

Birchcliff has completed the drilling of its 5-well 16-17 pad in Pouce Coupe utilizing two drilling rigs. Well completions operations are scheduled to commence later in February 2024 and the wells are anticipated to be brought on production in late Q1 2024. The pad is targeting condensate-rich natural gas, with three wells in the Lower Montney and two wells in the Upper Montney.

Birchcliff currently has two drilling rigs at work in the Gordondale area, with one rig drilling on the 2-well 02-27 pad and one rig drilling on the 4-well 01-10 pad. Both pads are targeting wells in the Lower Montney, which are anticipated to be brought on production in Q2 2024. Following the drilling of these two pads, the 2024 drilling program will be on hold until late Q2 2024 to finish the drilling of the remaining 13 wells.

2023 YEAR-END RESERVES

The reserves data set forth below at December 31, 2023 is based upon the Deloitte Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

The reserves data provided in this press release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. The disclosure required under NI 51-101 will be contained in Birchcliff’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is expected to be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on March 13, 2024.

In certain of the tables below, numbers may not add due to rounding. The estimates of future net revenue contained herein do not represent fair market value. For additional information regarding the presentation of Birchcliff’s reserves disclosure contained herein, see “Presentation of Oil and Gas Reserves” and “Advisories” in this press release.

Reserves Summary

The following table summarizes the estimates of Birchcliff’s gross reserves at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, estimated using the forecast price and cost assumptions in effect as at the effective date of the applicable reserves evaluation:

Reserves Category December 31, 2023

(Mboe) December 31, 2022(1)

(Mboe) % Change Proved Developed Producing 220,536 224,826 (2) Total Proved 691,886 668,545 3 Total Proved Plus Probable 993,897 986,412 1

(1) Deloitte prepared an independent evaluation of the Corporation’s reserves effective December 31, 2022 as contained in their report dated February 15, 2023 (the “2022 Deloitte Report”). The forecast commodity prices, inflation and exchange rates utilized in the 2022 Deloitte Report were computed using the average of forecasts from Deloitte, McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule effective January 1, 2023 (the “2022 Price Forecast”).

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s light crude oil and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and NGLs reserves at December 31, 2023, estimated using the 2023 Price Forecast:

Reserves Category Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas Shale Gas NGLs(1) Total Oil Equivalent Gross

(Mbbls) Net

(Mbbls) Gross

(MMcf) Net

(MMcf) Gross

(MMcf) Net

(MMcf) Gross

(Mbbls) Net

(Mbbls) Gross

(Mboe) Net

(Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 5,131 4,158 7,391 6,983 1,063,766 971,025 36,879 29,119 220,536 196,278 Developed Non-Producing 9 9 0 0 4,064 3,794 147 122 833 763 Undeveloped 9,320 7,564 2,860 2,598 2,425,192 2,162,833 56,522 44,277 470,517 412,746 Total Proved 14,460 11,731 10,251 9,581 3,493,022 3,137,653 93,547 73,517 691,886 609,787 Total Probable 10,088 7,688 5,666 5,273 1,438,587 1,248,201 51,213 38,810 302,011 255,410 Total Proved Plus Probable 24,549 19,419 15,917 14,854 4,931,609 4,385,854 144,760 112,327 993,897 865,197

(1) NGLs includes condensate.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue

The following table sets forth the net present values of future net revenue attributable to Birchcliff’s reserves at December 31, 2023, estimated using the 2023 Price Forecast, before deducting future income tax expenses and calculated at various discount rates:

Reserves Category Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year)

Unit Value

Discounted at 10%/year

($/boe)(1) 0

($000s) 5

($000s) 10

($000s) 15

($000s) 20

($000s) Proved Developed Producing 4,481,835 3,353,987 2,620,064 2,140,711 1,810,682 13.35 Developed Non-Producing 17,265 12,118 9,029 7,027 5,650 11.83 Undeveloped 8,818,786 4,755,389 2,776,525 1,701,682 1,068,585 6.73 Total Proved 13,317,886 8,121,493 5,405,617 3,849,420 2,884,917 8.86 Total Probable 7,274,926 2,993,370 1,429,800 765,411 447,752 5.60 Total Proved Plus Probable 20,592,812 11,114,863 6,835,417 4,614,831 3,332,669 7.90

(1) Unit values are based on net reserves volumes.

Net Asset Value

Net asset value is a snapshot in time as at year-end and is primarily impacted by the net present value (before income taxes, discounted at 10%) of the Corporation’s reserves as evaluated by Deloitte using forecast prices and costs. The net present value of the Corporation’s reserves can vary significantly depending on the oil and natural gas price assumptions used by Deloitte and assumes only the reserves identified in the applicable reserves report, with no further acquisitions or incremental development.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s net asset value for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2023:

Proved Developed Producing Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable ($000s, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reserves, NPV10%(1) 2,620,064 3,270,335 5,405,617 6,454,201 6,835,417 8,155,976 Total debt(2) (382,306 ) (138,549 ) (382,306 ) (138,549 ) (382,306 ) (138,549 ) Unexercised securities(3) 16,717 110,136 16,717 110,136 16,717 110,136 Net asset value(4)(5) 2,254,475 3,241,922 5,040,028 6,425,788 6,469,828 8,127,563 Net asset value (per common share)(4)(5)(6) $8.22 $11.32 $18.38 $22.43 $23.60 $28.37

(1) Represents the net present value of the future net revenue (before income taxes, discounted at 10%) of Birchcliff’s PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves, as applicable, as estimated by Deloitte effective December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, using forecast prices and costs.

(2) Capital management measure. See“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(3) Represents the value of unexercised in-the-money stock options and performance warrants outstanding at the end of the period. The closing trading price on the TSX of Birchcliff’s common shares on December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022 was $5.78 and $9.43, respectively.

(4) Excludes any value from undeveloped land and seismic.

(5) Net asset value is a non-GAAP financial measure and net asset value per common share is a non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(6) For 2023, based on 274.2 million common shares, which includes 267.2 million basic common shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 7.0 million dilutive common shares from unexercised in-the-money stock options and performance warrants outstanding at December 31, 2023. For 2022, based on 286.4 million common shares, which includes 266.0 million basic common shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 20.4 million dilutive common shares from unexercised in-the-money stock options and performance warrants outstanding at December 31, 2022.

Pricing Assumptions

The following table sets forth the 2023 Price Forecast used in the Deloitte Report:

Reconciliation of Changes in Reserves

Key highlights include the following:

Extensions and Improved Recovery Reserves were added from 31 wells brought on production pursuant to the Corporation’s successful 2023 capital program, which also resulted in the assignment of reserves to potential future drilling locations offsetting the new wells. In addition, potential future drilling locations that were not included in 2022 Deloitte Report were added based on available infrastructure capacity, superior economics and COGE Handbook development guidelines.

Technical Revisions The technical revisions in all reserves categories for light and medium crude oil were primarily the result of: (i) higher gas-to-oil ratios for existing producing oil wells in the southeast area in Gordondale; and (ii) potential future drilling location adjustments based on offsetting well performance. The technical revisions in all reserves categories for conventional natural gas were primarily the result of: (i) the reactivation of several wells during 2023; and (ii) existing well performance. The technical revisions in all reserves categories for shale gas were primarily the result of: (i) an updated reserves forecast for existing wells based on historic performance; (ii) an updated full-field development plan, which included the combining or removing of multiple proved and probable potential future drilling locations, resulting in the removal of five proved undeveloped locations and one probable location; and (iii) an increase in well performance for potential future drilling locations in the Upper Montney intervals in Pouce Coupe supported by existing well performance. The technical revisions in all reserves categories for NGLs were primarily the result of improved C3+ recoveries at the Corporation’s 100% owned and operated natural gas processing plant in Pouce Coupe (the “ Pouce Coupe Gas Plant ”), notwithstanding a reduction in associated shale gas volumes.

Acquisitions Changes were the result of various accretive acquisitions completed by Birchcliff in the Pouce Coupe area in 2023.

Dispositions Changes were the result of various minor dispositions completed by Birchcliff in the Pouce Coupe area in 2023.

Economic Factors The forecast prices for each product type were generally lower in the 2023 Price Forecast than the 2022 Price Forecast, which resulted in the economic limit at the end of a well’s life being achieved earlier and therefore a reduction of the reserves volumes in all reserves categories.



Future Development Costs

Future development costs (“FDC”) reflect Deloitte’s best estimate of what it will cost to bring the proved and proved plus probable reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities and capital cost estimates. The following table sets forth development costs deducted in the estimation of Birchcliff’s future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories noted below, estimated using the 2023 Price Forecast:

Year Proved

($000s) Proved Plus Probable

($000s) 2024 219,040 222,265 2025 647,236 666,643 2026 412,308 412,308 2027 899,140 899,140 2028 517,731 549,055 Thereafter 761,525 2,224,621 Total undiscounted 3,456,981 4,974,033

FDC for proved reserves on an FD&A basis increased by $397.9 million to $3.46 billion at December 31, 2023 from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022. FDC for proved plus probable reserves on an FD&A basis increased by $431.7 million to $4.97 billion at December 31, 2023 from $4.54 billion at December 31, 2022. The increases in FDC year-over-year for both proved and proved plus probable reserves primarily reflect cost escalation as a result of inflation and were largely attributable to: (i) an increase in the drill, case, complete, equip and tie-in (“DCCET”) costs for future locations in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale to $5.9 million per well from $5.3 million per well at December 31, 2022; and (ii) an increase in future facilities infrastructure capital in Pouce Coupe at December 31, 2023.

The FDC for both proved and proved plus probable reserves are primarily the capital costs required to drill, case, complete, equip and tie-in the net undeveloped locations. The estimates of FDC on a proved and proved plus probable basis also include approximately $320.0 million (unescalated) for the continued expansion of the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant facilities from the existing 340 MMcf/d to 660 MMcf/d of total throughput. The FDC for the expansion of the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant also include the costs of the related gathering pipelines and maintenance capital.

F&D and FD&A Costs

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s F&D and FD&A costs for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves for the three previous financial years, including FDC:

2023(2) 2022 2021 3-Year Average F&D costs($/boe)(1) Proved Developed Producing $13.16(3) $10.24 $5.88 $9.18 Total Proved $16.02(4) $82.02 $10.50 $20.79 Total Proved Plus Probable $24.90(5) n/a(6) $13.57 $47.94 FD&A costs($/boe)(1) Proved Developed Producing $13.06(7) $10.25 $5.89 $9.18 Total Proved $13.79(8) $78.96 $10.51 $18.60 Total Proved Plus Probable $20.97(9) n/a(6) $13.60 $39.67

(1) See“Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics”for a description of the methodology used to calculate F&D and FD&A costs.

(2) Birchcliff’s F&D and FD&A capital expenditures were $304.6 million and $304.7 million, respectively, in 2023. Birchcliff’s F&D and FD&A capital expenditures included $58.0 million in expenditures that were directed towards the acceleration of the Corporation’s 2024 capital program, various Elmworth-related projects and gas gathering initiatives in Pouce Coupe for which there was no production or reserves assigned at year-end 2023.

(3) Birchcliff added 23.1 MMboe of PDP reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

(4) Includes the 2023 increase in FDC from 2022 of $334.1 million on a proved basis. Birchcliff added 39.9 MMboe of proved reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

(5) Includes the 2023 increase in FDC from 2022 of $403.2 million on a proved plus probable basis. Birchcliff added 28.4 MMboe of proved plus probable reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

(6) Birchcliff’s proved plus probable reserves decreased in 2022, after adding back 2022 actual production of 28.1 MMboe. As a result of the year-over-year decrease in proved plus probable reserves, the calculations for F&D and FD&A costs for this reserves category were not applicable in 2022.

(7) Birchcliff added 23.3 MMboe of PDP reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

(8) Includes the 2023 increase in FDC from 2022 of $397.9 million on a proved basis. Birchcliff added 51.0 MMboe of proved reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

(9) Includes the 2023 increase in FDC from 2022 of $431.7 million on a proved plus probable basis. Birchcliff added 35.1 MMboe of proved plus probable reserves in 2023, after adding back 2023 actual production of 27.6 MMboe.

Recycle Ratios

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s F&D and FD&A operating netback recycle ratios for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves for the three previous financial years, including FDC:

2023 2022 2021 3-Year Average F&D operating netback recycle ratio(1)(2) Proved Developed Producing 1.1x 3.2x 3.7x 2.5x Total Proved 0.9x 0.4x 2.0x 1.1x Total Proved Plus Probable 0.6x n/a(3) 1.6x 0.5x FD&A operating netback recycle ratio(1)(2) Proved Developed Producing 1.1x 3.2x 3.7x 2.5x Total Proved 1.1x 0.4x 2.0x 1.2x Total Proved Plus Probable 0.7x n/a(3) 1.6x 0.6x

(1) Non-GAAP ratio. See“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(2) Birchcliff’s operating netback was $14.74/boe in 2023 as compared to $32.85/boe in 2022 and $21.50/boe in 2021.

(3) As a result of the year-over-year decrease in proved plus probable reserves, the calculations for F&D and FD&A operating netback recycle ratio for this reserves category were not applicable in 2022.

Reserves Replacement

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s 2023 reserves replacement on an F&D and FD&A basis for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves:

Reserves Category 2023 F&D Reserves Replacement(1) 2023 FD&A Reserves Replacement(1) Proved Developed Producing 84 % 84 % Total Proved 144 % 184 % Total Proved Plus Probable 103 % 127 %

(1) See“Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics”for a description of the methodology used to calculate reserves replacement.

Reserves Life Index

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s reserves life index for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2023:

Reserves Category Reserves Life Index(1) Proved Developed Producing 8.0 years Total Proved 25.1 years Total Proved Plus Probable 36.0 years

(1) See “Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics” for a description of the methodology used to calculate reserves life index.

