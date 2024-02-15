ROK Resources announces record production, 2023 year-end reserves, and provides first-half 2024 guidance

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) is pleased to provide: (i) 2023 operations update highlighted by record December 2023 daily average production of approximately 4,650 boepd, (ii) 2023 year-end reserve and core area drilling inventory growth, and (iii) first-half 2024 guidance focused on disciplined capital allocation.

2023 Operational Highlights

Record Average Production of 4,650 boepd in December : Daily average production in December of 4,650 boepd (60% liquids), which exceeded the Company’s 2023 exit production target range of 4,300 – 4,500 boepd and represents a 35% increase in production compared to December 2022 daily average;

: Daily average production in December of 4,650 boepd (60% liquids), which exceeded the Company’s 2023 exit production target range of 4,300 – 4,500 boepd and represents a 35% increase in production compared to December 2022 daily average; Organically Increased Production by Over 50% in 6-Months: Following two asset transactions, previously announced on January 24, 2023 and March 23, 2023, the Company grew from 2,950 boepd to 4,650 boepd in 6-months;

Following two asset transactions, previously announced on January 24, 2023 and March 23, 2023, the Company grew from 2,950 boepd to 4,650 boepd in 6-months; Core Area Drilling Inventory Growth : Added 10 proved drilling locations in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after successful Frobisher results across multiple fields;

: Added 10 proved drilling locations in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan after successful Frobisher results across multiple fields; Drilled the #1 Daily Average Oil Well in Saskatchewan in December: The Company’s 6-25 Glen Ewen Frobisher well averaged 392 bopd 11 in the month of December;

The Company’s 6-25 Glen Ewen Frobisher well averaged 392 bopd in the month of December; Operating Cost Reduction: With a focus on operational efficiencies in Q4 2023, the Company reduced total operating cost per boe by approximately 20% compared to Q3 2023, resulting in operating costs below $30/boe in Q4 2023;

With a focus on operational efficiencies in Q4 2023, the Company reduced total operating cost per boe by approximately 20% compared to Q3 2023, resulting in operating costs below $30/boe in Q4 2023; Exceeded Q4 2024 Funds from Operations forecast : Estimated 10 Funds from Operations of $10 million in Q4 2023, exceeding the Company’s forecast by 16% despite weaker commodity pricing;

: Estimated Funds from Operations of $10 million in Q4 2023, exceeding the Company’s forecast by 16% despite weaker commodity pricing; Net Debt : The Company will exit 2023 with an estimated 10 Net Debt of $14.5 million (or Adjusted Net Debt of $18.5 million). This represents a 59%, or $20.8 million, reduction in Net Debt year over year; and

: The Company will exit 2023 with an estimated Net Debt of $14.5 million (or Adjusted Net Debt of $18.5 million). This represents a 59%, or $20.8 million, reduction in Net Debt year over year; and Commitment to ESG: The Company increased its original asset retirement obligation budget and invested approximately $2.3 million to reduce environmental liabilities which represents 10% of its estimated inactive asset retirement obligation.

2023 Corporate Reserves

The Company is pleased to announce the results of its independent reserves evaluation. The evaluation for the Company as at December 31, 2023 was conducted by McDaniel & Associates (“McDaniel“) of Calgary and was conducted in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluators Handbook (“COGEH“) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“).

Reserves Evaluation Highlights

Proved oil and gas reserves (“ 1P “) of 13,399 Mboe and Net Present Value of 1P reserves discounted at 10% (“ NPV10 “) of $129.8 million;

“) of 13,399 Mboe and Net Present Value of 1P reserves discounted at 10% (“ “) of $129.8 million; Proved plus probable oil and gas reserves (“ 2P “) of 21,054 Mboe and Net Present Value of 2P reserves discounted at 10% of $237.5 million;

“) of 21,054 Mboe and Net Present Value of 2P reserves discounted at 10% of $237.5 million; Total 1P Basic NAV 8 of $0.53/share and 2P Basic NAV 8 of $1.02/share, a YoY increase of 12% and 17%, respectively, and excludes any value attributed to the Company’s current hedges, undeveloped land, and lithium prospect;

of $0.53/share and 2P Basic NAV of $1.02/share, a YoY increase of 12% and 17%, respectively, and excludes any value attributed to the Company’s current hedges, undeveloped land, and lithium prospect; Total 1P Diluted NAV 9 of $0.33/share and 2P Diluted NAV 9 of $0.63/share, a YoY increase of 15% and 22%, respectively, and excludes any value attributed to the Company’s current hedges, undeveloped land, and lithium prospect;

of $0.33/share and 2P Diluted NAV of $0.63/share, a YoY increase of 15% and 22%, respectively, and excludes any value attributed to the Company’s current hedges, undeveloped land, and lithium prospect; Finding, Development and Acquisition (“ FD&A “) 7 costs, including changes in Future Development Capital (“ FDC “) 3 , of: 1P: $13.69/boe 2P: $11.20/boe

“) costs, including changes in Future Development Capital (“ “) , of: Finding and Development (“ F&D “) 7 costs, including changes in Future Development Capital (“ FDC “) 3 , of: PDP: $22.24/boe 1P: $25.82/boe 2P: $42.98/boe

“) costs, including changes in Future Development Capital (“ “) , of: With an estimated 10 2023 average Operating Netback of $24.37/boe, inclusive of hedge gain, finding, development and acquisition recycle ratios of: 1P: 1.78 2P: 2.18

2023 average Operating Netback of $24.37/boe, inclusive of hedge gain, finding, development and acquisition recycle ratios of:

Summary of Oil & Gas Reserves6 as of Dec 31, 2023 Reserves – Total Company Interest Light and Medium Oil Conventional Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids Total Mbbl MMcf Mbbl Mboe Total Proved Developed Producing 2,722 14,345 658.7 5,772 Total Proved 7,275 27,196 1,591 13,399 Total Probable 3,654 18,257 958 7,655 Total Proved plus Probable 10,930 45,453 2,549 21,054 Summary of Net Present Values as of Dec 31, 2023 (Before Income Tax)2,3,4,5 Before Tax Present Value (M$) Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% Total Proved Developed Producing -7,381 35,472 44,271 44,954 Total Proved 151,004 150,724 129,815 109,449 Total Probable 202,109 144,143 107,712 83,459 Total Proved plus Probable 353,113 294,867 237,527 192,907 Price Forecast2 (Sproule, GLJ, McDaniel Average), Jan 1, 2024 Year F/X WTI Cromer Medium Alberta AECO USD/CAD USD/bbl CAD/bbl CAD/Mmbtu 2024 0.75 73.67 88.03 2.20 2025 0.75 74.98 90.02 3.37 2026 0.76 76.14 90.95 4.05 2027 0.76 77.66 92.77 4.13 2028 0.76 79.22 94.63 4.21 2029 0.76 80.80 96.52 4.30 2030 0.76 82.42 98.45 4.38 2031 0.76 84.06 100.42 4.47 2032 0.76 85.74 102.43 4.56 2033 0.76 87.46 104.48 4.65

Reconciliation of Total Company Reserves

Total Light & Medium Crude Total Natural Gas Total Natural Gas Liquids BOE FACTORS Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl MMcf MMcf MMcf Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl Mboe Mboe Mboe Open Dec 31, 2022 6,480 3,460 9,940 16,157 14,126 30,283 554 503 1,057 9,727 6,317 16,044 Acquisitions 3,768 1,704 5,472 11,792 5,406 17,198 1,084 498 1,582 6,816 3,104 9,920 Dispositions -2,946 -874 -3,820 0 -70 -16 -86 -3,016 -890 -3,906 Economic Factors 57 28 84 170 -24 146 6 -2 4 91 21 112 Extensions/Improved Rec. 521 169 689 1,365 243 1,608 94 16 110 842 225 1,067 Technical Revisions 258 -777 -519 655 -1,612 -958 80 -56 25 449 -1,101 -652 Transfer to PDP -111 -51 -162 34 124 158 -8 16 8 -112 -14 -127 Production -751 -3 -754 -2,975 -8 -2,983 -150 -1 -151 -1,399 -5 -1,404 Close Dec 31, 2023 7,275 3,655 10,930 27,196 18,257 45,453 1,591 958 2,549 13,399 7,655 21,054

Notes:

Reserves from Acquisition may differ from previous disclosure due to well underperformance or out performance. The inflation rate is 0% in 2024, 2% per year in 2025 and 2% per year starting in 2026. Estimated future undiscounted development costs, in dollars, at December 31, 2023 were CAD $142.7 million for proved reserves and CAD $184.7 million for proved plus probable reserves. Report includes well and facility abandonment and reclamation costs of CAD $101.8 million (with inflation) for the proved plus probable case. The net present values disclosed may not represent fair market value. Totals may not add exactly due to rounding. Development and Exploration capex in 2023 was $29.7 million. Basic Net Asset Value (“Basic NAV“) includes NPV10 of 1P and 2P reserves, respectively, less estimated10 net debt balance of $14.5 million as of December 31, 2023, divided by 218,418,315 outstanding common shares. Diluted Net Asset Value (“Diluted NAV“) includes NPV10 of 1P and 2P reserves, respectively, less estimated10 net debt balance of $14.5 million as of December 31, 2023, divided by 351,420,192 fully-diluted common shares. Estimated prior to finalizing year-end audited financial statements. Published by ATB Capital Markets Institutional Research: Energy Producers, on January 28, 2024

First-Half 2024 Guidance

With the current softening of the North American oil and natural gas markets, the Company will utilize the first six months of 2024 to focus on: (i) debt reduction, (ii) improving operational efficiencies, (iii) strategic well reactivations and optimizations, and (iv) advancement of the lithium project. The 1H 2024 capital budget is comprised of $4.0 – $4.5 million, approximately 60% of which is dedicated to well reactivations and recompletions in core operating areas in Southeast Saskatchewan.

The Company will provide second half 2024 guidance in the second quarter of 2024. Subject to a less volatile commodity price environment, the second half of 2024 is expected to include an active drilling program aimed at expediting growth and reducing F&D costs in core operating areas, with a continued emphasis on Frobisher drilling. Strategic Midale development may also occur, however pressure maintenance will become a focus in the Company’s more mature Midale pools. Within the Kaybob area, the Company will remain positioned to deploy capital on its Cardium oil and Montney gas development, should economics justify an investment.

Highlights of First-Half 2024 Guidance

Capital Discipline : After an active 2H 2023, achieving a daily average production rate in December of 4,650 boepd, the Company will pursue a reduced capital budget in 1H 2024 and expects to average ~4,000 boepd (61% liquids);

: After an active 2H 2023, achieving a daily average production rate in December of 4,650 boepd, the Company will pursue a reduced capital budget in 1H 2024 and expects to average ~4,000 boepd (61% liquids); Expedited Debt Reduction : Direct generated funds towards further debt reduction with an estimated $13 – $15 million in Adjusted Net Debt at the end of first-half 2024, which represents a 20% – 30% reduction from estimated 10 2023 exit Adjusted Net Debt; and

: Direct generated funds towards further debt reduction with an estimated $13 – $15 million in Adjusted Net Debt at the end of first-half 2024, which represents a 20% – 30% reduction from estimated 2023 exit Adjusted Net Debt; and Efficient Use of Capital: $2.1 to $2.6 million allocated to 15 – 20 reactivations and recompletions, which is expected to yield capital efficiencies of $5,000 to $10,000 per boepd.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

By way of update, the National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, previously outlined in the Company’s January 9th, 2024 press release, has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

