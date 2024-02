BP Plc plans to return its 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to full production in March, said people familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

BP plans to begin restarting the refinery in the last week of February and bring refinery production to full in March, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)