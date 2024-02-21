Enbridge to host annual Enbridge Day investor event on March 6, 2024

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold its annual investor conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the presentation, the Company will review its strategic plan, business unit priorities and financial outlook.

The conference will be webcast live on the ‘Events and Presentations’ page of Enbridge’s website.

Details of the webcast:

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign-up

Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge’s website in ‘Events and Presentations’ the morning of Wednesday, March 6.

A webcast replay of the event will be available by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage and are committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

