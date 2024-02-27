Noralta’s Patented Approach to Tank Burner Reliability in Cold Environments

In the challenging landscape of oil field operations, companies in cold climates have long struggled with the effects of frozen orifices in tank burners. The consequential downtime, lost revenue, and maintenance headaches have been constant adversaries. However, with nSure, a groundbreaking solution overcomes the freezing orifice obstacle.

Moisture present in the wet gas extracted from the ground contributes to the freezing of orifices during the combustion process, resulting in bottlenecks in oil treatment processes and demanding labor-intensive manual interventions in harsh weather conditions.

The Solution: nSure

Experience unparalleled reliability in cold weather conditions with nSure. Engineered to thrive in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius, our innovative design ensures optimal performance even in the harshest environments.

Let’s explore the key features that make nSure the ultimate solution:

Internally Heated Orifice: Employing advanced patented glycol heated block technology,

nSure guarantees that the internal orifice remains heated, preventing exposure to extreme

cold temperatures.

nSure guarantees that the internal orifice remains heated, preventing exposure to extreme cold temperatures. Versatile Fuel Compatibility: nSure supports wet natural gas or propane, providing

flexibility for different applications.

flexibility for different applications. Simplified Maintenance: The easily removable orifice facilitates maintenance and

troubleshooting, ensuring seamless operations.

troubleshooting, ensuring seamless operations. Adaptable Integration: Seamlessly integrate the nSure block into existing burner systems

for enhanced reliability without the need for upsizing glycol lines.

for enhanced reliability without the need for upsizing glycol lines. Optional Thermocouple: Monitor glycol temperature with precision through SCADA,

ensuring optimal operation and early issue detection.

ensuring optimal operation and early issue detection. Streamlined Servicing: Quick hose adapters facilitate streamlined maintenance and

servicing, reducing downtime.

servicing, reducing downtime. Uninterrupted Operation: With no restrictions or back pressure, the glycol pump system

ensures uninterrupted operation even in the coldest conditions.

How nSure Works

The technology behind nSure is as impressive as its features. The glycol heated block operates by circulating warm glycol fluid from the engine’s skid to the nSure block, which then transfers the heat to the orifice. This process ensures minimal back pressure, efficient glycol circulation, and prevention of freeze-offs, guaranteeing consistent and reliable operation.

In conclusion, nSure emerges as the definitive solution to the freezing orifice dilemma plaguing tank burners in cold climates. By addressing operational downtime, revenue loss, and maintenance burdens, nSure heralds a new era of reliability in oil field operations. Its innovative design and unparalleled performance offer a glimpse into a future where productivity is enhanced, downtime is minimized, and performance is optimized, regardless of the challenges posed by cold climates. As the industry embraces nSure, it embraces a future of unwavering reliability and efficiency in the face of adversity.

Find out more on our website.