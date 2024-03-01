Heavy oil discount widens slightly

* WCS for April delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $18.75 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having closed at $17.75 per barrel below the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.
* Canadian heavy crude differentials had traded within sight of $19 a barrel below WTI last month, after an outage at BP’s 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery and delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) project.
* Oil producer MEG Energy said on Friday line fill on Canada’s long-delayed Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion would start from April. The Canadian government-owned pipeline corporation has called for 2.1 million barrels in April and the same amount of oil in May, MEG’s CEO said.
* Global oil futures rose by $1.64 a barrel as traders awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter while also weighing fresh U.S., European and Chinese economic data.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)