Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count holds steady at 217

Canada’s active rig count came in at 217 this morning, the same number as last Friday. Albertan rig activity decreased, with the province’s active rig count dropping from 157 to 154. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased by 2 (from 28 to 30), while BC’s active rig count increased to 29.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs dropped from 132 to 130 between March 1 and March 8. In contrast, the number of gas rigs increased by 2. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased to 14.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 58.9%, a decrease from 59.8% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 5, settling at 368.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.