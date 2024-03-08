Kelt reports financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2024) – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) has released its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s financial results are summarized as follows:
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three months ended December 31
|Year ended December 31
|(CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated)
|2023
|2022
|%
|2023
|2022
|%
|Petroleum and natural gas sales
|129,000
|152,720
|-16
|495,580
|613,358
|-19
|Cash provided by operating activities
|62,477
|63,742
|-2
|283,224
|306,022
|-7
|Adjusted funds from operations (1)
|66,618
|92,851
|-28
|276,200
|326,992
|-16
|Basic ($/ common share) (1)
|0.34
|0.48
|-29
|1.43
|1.71
|-16
|Diluted ($/ common share) (1)
|0.33
|0.47
|-30
|1.40
|1.67
|-16
|Net income and comprehensive income
|23,729
|54,238
|-56
|85,974
|158,758
|-46
|Basic ($/ common share)
|0.12
|0.28
|-57
|0.45
|0.83
|-46
|Diluted ($/ common share)
|0.12
|0.28
|-57
|0.44
|0.81
|-46
|Capital expenditures, net of A&D (1)
|62,695
|68,594
|-9
|282,646
|317,540
|-11
|Total assets
|1,260,292
|1,128,104
|12
|Bank debt
|–
|11,300
|-100
|Net debt (1)
|12,997
|9,789
|33
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,003,663
|901,424
|11
|Return on average capital employed (%) (1)(2)
|12
|25
|-52
|Weighted average shares outstanding (000s)
|Basic
|194,359
|191,812
|1
|193,116
|191,101
|1
|Diluted
|199,223
|195,828
|2
|197,063
|195,456
|1
|(1) Refer to advisories regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.
(2) The three-year average ROACE as of December 31, 2023 was 19%. Refer to additional information under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.
Financial Statements
Kelt’s audited annual consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be available to the public on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.keltexploration.com on March 8, 2024.
Kelt’s operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 are summarized as follows:
|OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three months ended December 31
|Year ended December 31
|(CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated)
|2023
|2022
|%
|2023
|2022
|%
|Average daily production
|Oil (bbls/d) (2)
|8,832
|6,416
|38
|7,979
|5,640
|41
|NGLs (bbls/d)
|3,422
|3,478
|-2
|3,759
|4,049
|-7
|Gas (mcf/d)
|120,541
|108,849
|11
|112,634
|105,280
|7
|Combined (BOE/d)
|32,344
|28,036
|15
|30,510
|27,236
|12
|Production per million common shares (BOE/d) (1)
|166
|146
|14
|158
|143
|10
|Net realized prices, before financial instruments(1)
|Oil ($/bbl) (2)
|95.68
|107.88
|-11
|97.90
|117.18
|-16
|NGLs ($/bbl)
|49.79
|60.54
|-18
|49.27
|67.64
|-27
|Gas ($/mcf)
|2.75
|6.52
|-58
|3.08
|6.63
|-54
|Operating netbacks ($/BOE) (1)
|Petroleum and natural gas sales
|43.35
|59.21
|-27
|44.51
|61.70
|-28
|Cost of purchases
|(1.66
|)
|(3.30
|)
|-50
|(1.50
|)
|(2.16
|)
|-31
|Combined net realized price, before financial instruments(1)
|41.69
|55.91
|-25
|43.01
|59.54
|-28
|Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|0.09
|1.66
|-95
|1.35
|(5.68
|)
|124
|Combined net realized price, after financial instruments(1)
|41.78
|57.57
|-27
|44.36
|53.86
|-18
|Royalties
|(6.03
|)
|(6.15
|)
|-2
|(5.31
|)
|(6.60
|)
|-20
|Production expense
|(8.62
|)
|(10.90
|)
|-21
|(9.83
|)
|(10.22
|)
|-4
|Transportation expense
|(3.64
|)
|(3.03
|)
|20
|(3.48
|)
|(3.06
|)
|14
|Operating netback (1)
|23.49
|37.49
|-37
|25.74
|33.98
|-24
|Land holdings
|Gross acres
|796,519
|795,559
|–
|Net acres
|581,553
|579,857
|–
|(1) Refer to advisories regarding Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures.
(2) “Oil” includes crude oil and field condensate combined
Message to Shareholders
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (“Kelt” or the “Company”) reports its financial and operating results to shareholders for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
Average production for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 32,344 BOE per day, up 15% compared to average production of 28,036 BOE per day during the fourth quarter of 2022. Average production for 2023 was 30,510 BOE per day, an increase of 12% from an average production of 27,236 BOE per day in 2022. Production for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was weighted 38% to oil and NGLs and 62% to gas.
Petroleum and natural gas sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 16% to $129.0 million, down from $152.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Petroleum and natural gas sales for the year were $495.6 million, down 19% from $613.4 million in 2022. Kelt’s net realized average oil price during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $95.68 per barrel, down 11% from $107.88 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s net realized average NGLs price during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $49.79 per barrel, down 18% from $60.54 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022. Kelt’s net realized average gas price for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.75 per Mcf, down 58% from $6.52 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, adjusted funds from operations was $66.6 million ($0.33 per share, diluted), compared to $92.9 million ($0.47 per share, diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Year over year, adjusted funds from operations decreased 16% to $276.2 million ($1.40 per share, diluted) from $327.0 million ($1.67 per share, diluted) in 2022. During 2023, Kelt recorded net income of $86.0 million ($0.44 per share, diluted) compared to $158.8 million ($0.81 per share, diluted) in the previous year.
Kelt’s return on average capital employed (“ROACE”) was 12% in 2023 and 25% in 2022. The three year average ROACE was 19%, showing a significant return on capital employed as the Company transitions from exploration and resource delineation to development and multi-well pad drilling.
At December 31, 2023, Kelt had net debt of $13.0 million compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2022. At a net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio of 0.05 times, Kelt continues to maintain its strong financial position.
Capital expenditures, net of A&D incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $62.7 million, down 9% compared to net capital expenditures of $68.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company spent $26.6 million on drill and complete operations and $35.9 million on well equipment, facilities and pipelines.
Kelt expects to report to shareholders its 2024 first quarter results on or about May 9, 2024.
Changes in forecasted commodity prices and variances in production estimates can have a significant impact on estimated funds from operations and profit. Please refer to the advisories regarding forward-looking statements and to the cautionary statement below.
The information set out herein is “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Kelt’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the calendar year 2024. Readers are cautioned that this financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.