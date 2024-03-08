Kelt reports financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023

Non-GAAP and Other Key Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures, as described below, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings under the applicable securities legislation. As these non-GAAP, and other specified financial measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net realized price

Net realized price is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by dividing the Company’s P&NG sales after cost of purchases by the Company’s production and reflects Kelt’s realized selling prices plus the net benefit of oil blending and third-party natural gas sales. In addition to using its own production, the Company may purchase butane and crude oil from third parties for use in its blending operations, with the objective of selling the blended oil product at a premium. Marketing revenue from the sale of third-party volumes is included in P&NG sales as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Net Income and Comprehensive Income in accordance with GAAP. Given the Company’s per unit operating statistics disclosed throughout this press release are calculated based on Kelt’s production volumes, and excludes the sale of third-party marketing volumes, management believes that disclosing its net realized prices based on P&NG sales after cost of purchases is more appropriate and useful, because the cost of third-party volumes purchased to generate the incremental marketing revenue has been deducted.

Combined net realized prices referenced throughout this press release are before derivative financial instruments (“combined net realized price, before financial instruments”), except as otherwise indicated as being after derivative financial instruments (“combined net realized price, after financial instruments”).

See the “Petroleum and Natural Gas Sales” section of Kelt’s MD&A as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023, which provides a reconciliation of the net realized price to P&NG sales, which is a GAAP measure.

Operating income and operating netback

Operating income is a non-GAAP measure calculated by deducting royalties, production expenses and transportation expenses from petroleum and natural gas sales, net of the cost of purchases and after realized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments. The Company also presents operating income on a per BOE basis, referred to as “operating netback” or “operating income per BOE”, which allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods, on a comparable basis, and is a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency.

See the “Adjusted Funds from Operations” section of Kelt’s MD&A as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023, which provides a reconciliation of the operating income from P&NG sales, which is a GAAP measure.

Capital expenditures

“Capital expenditures, before A&D” and “Capital expenditures, net of A&D” are measures the Company uses to monitor its investment in exploration and evaluation, investment in property plant and equipment, and net investment in acquisition and disposition activities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Cash used in investing activities, and is calculated as follows:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in investing activities 82,324 95,916 265,485 328,945 Change in non-cash investing working capital (19,629 ) (27,322 ) 17,161 (11,405 ) Capital expenditures, net of A&D 62,695 68,594 282,646 317,540 Property acquisitions (1) (10 ) (12 ) (102 ) (933 ) Property dispositions (1) 50 – 50 41 Capital expenditures, before A&D 62,735 68,582 282,594 316,648 (1) Property acquisitions and property dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes $6.9 million of non-cash consideration. Property acquisitions and property dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes $2.5 million of non-cash consideration

Average capital employed

Kelt calculates average capital employed as the total of net debt plus the short and long term lease obligations and shareholders equity. Kelt uses average capital employed as a measure of long-term capital management and operating performance, and as a component in the calculation for ROACE. The table below provides a reconciliation of average capital employed to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of shareholders equity.

(CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net debt – beginning of period 9,789 28,220 (27,655 ) Current portion of lease obligations 505 609 684 Long-term portion of lease obligations 543 399 780 Shareholders’ equity – beginning of period 901,424 722,724 603,684 Opening capital employed (A) 912,261 751,952 577,493 Net debt – end of period 12,997 9,789 28,220 Current portion of lease obligations 1,125 505 609 Long-term portion of lease obligations 332 543 399 Shareholders’ equity – end of period 1,003,663 901,424 722,724 Closing capital employed (B) 1,018,117 912,261 751,952 Average capital employed (A+B)/2 965,189 832,107 664,723

Return on average capital employed

Kelt calculates ROACE, expressed as a percentage, as adjusted EBIT divided by the average capital employed. The components adjusted EBIT and average capital employed are non-GAAP financial measures. Kelt uses ROACE as a measure of long-term financial performance.

(CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Three-year

Average December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted EBIT 115,787 211,659 136,132 Average capital employed 965,189 832,107 664,723 ROACE (%) 19% 12% 25% 20%

Capital Management Measures:

Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations

Management considers funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations as a key capital management measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations and cash flow available to fund its capital program. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations are not standardized measures and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities. The most comparable GAAP measure is “Cash provided by operating activities”. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations are calculated as follows:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities 62,477 63,742 283,224 306,022 Change in non-cash working capital 1,697 28,742 (11,562 ) 17,770 Funds from operations 64,174 92,484 271,662 323,792 Settlement of decommissioning obligations 2,444 367 4,538 3,200 Adjusted funds from operations 66,618 92,851 276,200 326,992

Net debt (surplus) and net debt (surplus) to adjusted funds from operations ratio

Management considers net debt (surplus) and a net debt (surplus) to adjusted funds from operations ratio as key capital management measures to assess the Company’s liquidity at a point in time and to monitor its capital structure and short-term financing requirements. The “net debt (surplus) to adjusted funds from operations ratio” is also indicative of the “net debt to cash flow ratio” calculation used to determine the applicable margin for a quarter under the Company’s Credit Facility agreement (though the calculation may not always be a precise match, it is representative).

“Net debt (surplus)” is equal to bank debt, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivables and accrued sales and prepaid expenses and deposits. The Company believes that using a “Net debt (surplus)” non-GAAP measure, which excludes non-cash derivative financial instruments, non-cash lease liabilities, and non-cash decommissioning obligations, provides investors with more useful information to understand the Company’s cash liquidity risk.

Net debt is calculated as follows:

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Bank debt – 11,300 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 85,171 83,288 Cash and cash equivalents (14,340 ) (125 ) Accounts receivable and accrued sales (52,646 ) (81,075 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (5,188 ) (3,599 ) Net debt 12,997 9,789

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Production per common share” is calculated by dividing total production by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

P&NG sales, cost of purchases, gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, royalties, revenue after royalties and derivative financial instruments, production expenses, transportation expenses, financing expenses, gross and net G&A expenses, realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange, other income (expense), share based compensation expense and depletion and depreciation on a $/BOE basis is calculated by dividing the amounts by the Company’s total production over the period.

Adjusted funds from operations per share (basic and diluted), and net income and comprehensive income per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing the amounts by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding.

Measurements

All dollar amounts are referenced in thousands of Canadian dollars, except when noted otherwise. This press release contains various references to the abbreviation BOE which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet per barrel and sulphur volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at 0.6 long tons per barrel. The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. References to “oil” in this press release include crude oil and field condensate. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” include pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. References to “liquids” include field condensate and NGLs. References to “gas” in this discussion include natural gas and sulphur.

Abbreviations

A&D Acquisitions and Dispositions P&NG Petroleum and Natural Gas MD&A Management’s Discussion and Analysis TSX the Toronto Stock Exchange KEL trading symbol for Kelt Exploration Ltd. on the TSX GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles SEDAR+ the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ROACE return on average capital employed bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day BOE barrel of oil equivalent BOE/d barrel of oil equivalent per day NGLs natural gas liquids

