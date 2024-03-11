March 6th Alberta Crown land sale totals $52.1 MM – see the most in demand parcels of land here

The Alberta Government brought in a little over $52 MM on its March 6, 2024 Crown land sale. This was a sizeable increase from the most recent Alberta Crown land sale on February 7th which totaled ~$29 MM. Click here for the full results from this land sale.

This land sale was highly anticipated, as a massive 21,760 hectares (85 sections) of contiguous Clearwater rights were up for sale as part of 3 different parcels (which we profiled here). The zones were officially listed as “oil sands below the top of the Viking formation to the base of the Woodbend group.” The results did not disappoint, with those 3 parcels combining for a total bonus of $39.1 MM.

Interestingly, all 3 parcels ended up being awarded to the same land broker (Synergy Land), maybe suggesting one E&P company was able to take down all 85 sections?

The individual results of the parcels are shown below (turn sideways to view table on mobile).

Colour on map Bonus ($MM) Hectares $/ha Sections $/section Purple $18.04 7168 $2,517 28 $644,344 Yellow $7.05 6912 $1,020 27 $261,092 Pink $14.04 7680 $1,828 30 $467,965

Also note on the map the activity to the south of these 3 parcels, which is the impressive Marten Hills Clearwater field.

