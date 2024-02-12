Alberta Crown land sale totals $29 MM – see the most sought after land from this sale – BOE Intel

The Alberta Government brought in a little over $29 MM on its February 7, 2024 Crown land sale. This will be the only Alberta Crown land sale in February.

The largest bonus was for a 1,792 hectares (7 section) parcel along the Alberta/BC border that went for $6.61 MM ($3,690/ha or $945k/section). It was purchased under broker (Whispering Hills Resources). These mineral rights include the Montney and would be located just south of Advantage’s Glacier properties, and just at the northern tip of Birchcliff’s Elmworth block.

The parcel is pictured below alongside Montney spuds over the last 6 months. The two closest spuds (Township 075-13W6) belong to Advantage, which were spud in September (no production results yet on those two in the public domain).

The second most expensive parcel from a total bonus perspective was a 6,912 hectares (27 section) parcel of PNG surface to basement mineral rights that went for $4.96 MM ($717/ha or $184k/section). It was purchased under broker (Millennium Land). These mineral rights are located about two townships southeast of Baytex’s industry leading Clearwater development at Peavine. Interestingly this parcel is also about one township to the east of Headwater’s recently revealed Heart River land.

Pictured below is the location of this land sale, alongside industry well licences over the last six months. In township 076-16W5 in red is the recent Headwater Ostracod licence.