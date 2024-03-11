More US energy deals likely in 2024

Dealmaking is on the rise as oil and gas producers are looking to improve longevity of inventories at low cost, and focus on cash that can be returned to shareholders.
The majority of energy executives polled in December by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expected more oil deals worth $50 billion or higher to pop up in the next two years.
In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies, Enverus data showed.
Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year:
|Target
|Acquirer
|Deal value (in $)
|Deal type
|Closing date
|Chord Energy
|Enerplus
|3.84 bln
|Cash and Stock
|Mid 2024
|Diamondback
|Endeavor Energy
|26 bln
|Cash and stock
|Q4 2024
|APA Corp
|Callon Petroleum
|4.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q2 2024
|Chesapeake Energy
|Southwestern Energy
|7.4 bln
|All-stock
|Q2 2024
|Talos Energy
|QuarterNorth Energy
|1.29 bln
|Cash and stock
|End of Q1 2024
|Sunoco
|NuStar Energy
|7.3 bln
|All-stock
|Q2 2024
|California Resources
|Aera Energy
|2.1 bln
|All-stock
|Second half 2024
|EQT
|Equitrans Midstream
|5.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q4 2024
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy, Sourasis Bose and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Edited by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)