More US energy deals likely in 2024

The U.S. energy sector has entered a new phase of consolidation as the industry went on a $250-billion buying spree in 2023, and experts see more transactions on the horizon.

Dealmaking is on the rise as oil and gas producers are looking to improve longevity of inventories at low cost, and focus on cash that can be returned to shareholders.

The majority of energy executives polled in December by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expected more oil deals worth $50 billion or higher to pop up in the next two years.

In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies, Enverus data showed.

Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year:

Target Acquirer Deal value (in $) Deal type Closing date Chord Energy Enerplus 3.84 bln Cash and Stock Mid 2024 Diamondback Endeavor Energy 26 bln Cash and stock Q4 2024 APA Corp Callon Petroleum 4.5 bln All-stock Q2 2024 Chesapeake Energy Southwestern Energy 7.4 bln All-stock Q2 2024 Talos Energy QuarterNorth Energy 1.29 bln Cash and stock End of Q1 2024 Sunoco NuStar Energy 7.3 bln All-stock Q2 2024 California Resources Aera Energy 2.1 bln All-stock Second half 2024 EQT Equitrans Midstream 5.5 bln All-stock Q4 2024

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy, Sourasis Bose and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Edited by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)