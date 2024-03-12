NeeStaNan appoints Tom Jackson as Executive Vice President

NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Jackson as Executive Vice President.

Mr Jackson is a notable film and television actor, indelible singer and one of Canada’s best activists. Tom is an active philanthropist and an established community leader. He is an Ambassador for the Red Cross and was recently honored as a Top Seven over Seventy. Notably he organized concerts in Calgary and Winnipeg to help fund relief efforts during the spring floods of 1997. Mr Jackson was the tenth Chancellor of Trent University. He is the recipient of numerous Canadian honours including Order of Canada, 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada, Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee & Diamond Jubilee Medals, Saskatchewan Centennial Medal and Alberta Centennial Medal. He has been nominated for Juno Awards and Gemini Awards. He has also received honours from several Canadian universities, including honorary degrees from the University of Calgary, Trent University and the University of Lethbridge.

NeeStaNan looks forward to Mr Jackson working with NeeStaNan’s executive team as we assemble Canada’s “Indigenous Utility Corridor”. NeeStaNan is an Indigenous organization advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta and Saskatchewan with a deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities, and energy. In addition to helping the Canadian Economy, the NeeStaNan Utility Corridor and Port Facilities will be a legacy project for Indigenous communities and will help save lives.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.com or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (1-877-535-2449)