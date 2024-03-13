InPlay Oil Corp. announces 2023 financial, operating and reserves results

CALGARY AB, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and the results of its independent oil and gas reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2023 (the “Reserve Report”) prepared by Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”). InPlay’s audited annual financial statements and notes, as well as Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be available at “www.sedarplus.ca” and our website at “www.inplayoil.com“. An updated presentation will be available soon on our website.

2023 Financial and Operations Highlights:

Achieved average annual production of 9,025 boe/d (1) (58% light crude oil and NGLs) and average quarterly production of 9,596 boe/d (1) (59% light crude oil and NGLs) in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% compared to 9,003 boe/d (1) (57% light crude oil and NGLs) in the third quarter of 2023.

(58% light crude oil and NGLs) and average quarterly production of 9,596 boe/d (59% light crude oil and NGLs) in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% compared to 9,003 boe/d (57% light crude oil and NGLs) in the third quarter of 2023. Achieved a quarterly record for light oil production of 4,142 bbl/d in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Generated strong adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) (2) of $91.8 million ( $1.03 per basic share (3) ), the second highest level ever achieved by the Company, despite WTI prices decreasing 18% and AECO natural gas prices decreasing 50% compared to 2022.

of ( per basic share ), the second highest level ever achieved by the Company, despite WTI prices decreasing 18% and AECO natural gas prices decreasing 50% compared to 2022. Realized strong operating income profit margins of 58% during 2023 notwithstanding the significant benchmark commodity price decreases.

Returned $16.5 million to shareholders through our monthly base dividend and normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) share repurchases, representing an annual yield of 8.2% relative to year-end market capitalization. Since November 2022 InPlay has distributed $22.8 million in dividends, or $0.255 per share including dividends declared to date in 2024.

to shareholders through our monthly base dividend and normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) share repurchases, representing an annual yield of 8.2% relative to year-end market capitalization. Since InPlay has distributed in dividends, or per share including dividends declared to date in 2024. Recorded net income of $32.7 million ( $0.37 per basic share; $0.36 per diluted share). InPlay has now returned to a positive retained earnings position on the balance sheet demonstrating that the Company has generated positive earnings since inception (net of dividends paid).

( per basic share; per diluted share). InPlay has now returned to a positive retained earnings position on the balance sheet demonstrating that the Company has generated positive earnings since inception (net of dividends paid). Invested $84.5 million to drill, complete and equip 12 (10.5 net) Extended Reach Horizontal (“ERH”) wells in Willesden Green, five (5.0 net) ERH wells in Pembina, one (1.0 net) multilateral Belly River well and three (0.6 net) non-operated ERH wells in Willesden Green, in addition to capital spent on two major natural gas facility upgrades to increase operated natural gas takeaway capacity for future growth.

to drill, complete and equip 12 (10.5 net) Extended Reach Horizontal (“ERH”) wells in Willesden Green, five (5.0 net) ERH wells in Pembina, one (1.0 net) multilateral Belly River well and three (0.6 net) non-operated ERH wells in Willesden Green, in addition to capital spent on two major natural gas facility upgrades to increase operated natural gas takeaway capacity for future growth. Exited 2023 at 0.5x net debt to earnings before interest, taxes and depletion (“EBITDA”) (2) which is among the lower leverage ratios amongst our peers.

which is among the lower leverage ratios amongst our peers. Renewed our revolving Senior Credit Facility with a total lending capacity and borrowing base of $110 million , providing significant liquidity to be used for tactical capital investment and strategic acquisitions.

, providing significant liquidity to be used for tactical capital investment and strategic acquisitions. Dedicated $3.3 million to the successful abandonment of 29 (23.1 net) wellbores, 114 (103.3 net) pipelines and the reclamation of 35 (29.3) wellsites.

2023 Reserve Highlights:

An organic 2023 capital program without acquisition/disposition (“A&D”) activity resulted in: Proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves of 17,293 mboe (56% light and medium crude oil & NGLs) Proved developed non-producing (“PDNP”) reserves of 1,002 mboe (76% light and medium crude oil & NGLs) are expected to move to the PDP reserve category throughout the year, with over 60% of the related wells expected to be finished and on production in the first half of 2024. Total proved (“TP”) reserves of 45,919 mboe (62% light and medium crude oil & NGLs) Total proved plus probable (“TPP”) reserves of 61,594 mboe (63% light and medium crude oil & NGLs) On a year-over-year basis, PDP, TP and TPP reserves remained relatively unchanged.

Reserves life index (“RLI”) (6) for PDP, TP and TPP of approximately 5.2 years, 13.9 years and 18.7 years, respectively highlight a sizable drilling inventory for InPlay to sustainably develop over time.

for PDP, TP and TPP of approximately 5.2 years, 13.9 years and 18.7 years, respectively highlight a sizable drilling inventory for InPlay to sustainably develop over time. Delivered TPP Finding, Development and Acquisition (“FD&A”) costs (including changes in future development costs) of $23.36 /boe notwithstanding $7 million in capital expenditures spent on non-recurring facility projects in 2023 to enhance our natural gas takeaway capacity. This generated a recycle ratio of 1.4x based on an operating netback of $31.61 /boe.

/boe notwithstanding in capital expenditures spent on non-recurring facility projects in 2023 to enhance our natural gas takeaway capacity. This generated a recycle ratio of 1.4x based on an operating netback of /boe. Achieved healthy NPV BT10 reserve values (5) : NPV BT10: PDP: $242 million PDP+PDNP: $261 million TP: $571 million TPP: $824 million

:

Message to Shareholders:

InPlay had another year of solid operational and financial performance in 2023 while continuing to deliver strong returns to shareholders and maintaining a solid balance sheet. The continued development of our drilling inventory has yielded consistent and sustainable results, with our team constantly evaluating options to provide further shareholder returns.

Average 2023 production of 9,025 boe/d(1) generated AFF of $91.8 million ($1.03 per share). InPlay returned $16.5 million to shareholders through our monthly base dividend and normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) share repurchases. The Company maintained its balance sheet strength with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5x and total debt capacity of $110 million, allowing the financial flexibility to take advantage of strategic opportunities and weather periods of market volatility.

InPlay achieved strong before tax estimated net present values (“NPV”) of future net revenues associated with our 2023 year-end reserves and discounted at 10% (“NPV BT10”) although impacted by weaker future commodity prices in comparison to December 31, 2022. Forecasted WTI and AECO prices used in the Reserve Report decreased by 8% and 48% in year one and 4% and 23% in year two respectively. The Company achieved NPV BT10 reserve values of $242 million (PDP), $571 million (TP) and $824 million (TPP) based on a three independent reserve evaluator average pricing, cost forecast and foreign exchange rates as at December 31, 2023 as used in the Reserve Report.

InPlay remains focused on disciplined development of our high rate of return assets with a focus on maximizing free adjusted funds flow alongside a reasonable production growth profile while maintaining conservative leverage ratios, with the ultimate goal of maximizing returns to shareholders. The Company will remain disciplined and flexible and can quickly adjust capital activity to respond to changing market conditions.

Outlook and Operations Update:

InPlay’s capital program for the first quarter of 2024 started with a two (1.9 net) ERH well pad in Willesden Green which came on production at the end of February and is in the early stages of cleanup. Drilling of three (3.0 net) Pembina Cardium ERH wells has been completed with completion operations currently underway. These wells are expected to come on production by the end of March and offset five successful wells drilled in 2023 characterized by low decline rates and high light oil and liquids weightings. An additional two (0.3 net) non-operated Willesden Green ERH wells have recently been drilled, are being completed, and are expected to come online in mid-March with another one (0.35 net) non-operated Willesden Green ERH well drilled in March and expected to be on production in the second quarter.

The Company’s first (1.0 net) multilateral Belly River horizontal well was brought on production in December. The well has been on production with no decline and is meeting internal expectations with initial production (“IP”) rates of 84 boe/d (96% light crude oil and liquids) and 89 boe/d (97% light crude oil and liquids) over its first 30 and 60 days respectively. The Belly River is characterized by high quality sweet light oil that receives premium pricing to our realized benchmark MSW commodity price. We are encouraged by the results that we are seeing from this well and will continue to evaluate expanding the use of this technology on further potential areas in our Belly River play.

WTI prices remained volatile early in 2024 but have improved throughout the quarter to approximately US $78/bbl, exceeding the US $75/bbl assumption utilized in our previously released 2024 budget. Future differentials to WTI, including MSW , are forecasted to significantly improve by 55% – 60% throughout the balance of the year compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024 as new pipeline capacity comes online in the second quarter. The relatively weak Canadian dollar is supportive of the Canadian crude oil price environment and is expected to continue throughout the year. Natural gas prices have been challenged with warmer than average temperatures impacting winter demand resulting in weak AECO prices forecasted through to the end of the summer. InPlay has implemented crude oil and natural gas hedges at favorable pricing levels to mitigate risk and add stability during periods of market volatility.

As previously announced, InPlay’s Board of Directors approved a 2024 capital budget of $64 – $67 million which is forecast to result in annual average production of 9,000 – 9,500 boe/d(1) (59% – 61% light crude oil and NGLs). InPlay has taken a measured and disciplined approach to capital allocation for 2024 with a program focused on high return oil weighted locations driving annual oil production growth at the midpoint of guidance of approximately 7% over 2023 despite a 20% to 25% reduction in capital spending year over year. The capital program is designed to responsibly manage the pace of development, maintain operational and financial flexibility and remain focused on delivering return of capital to shareholders. The Company achieved record quarterly light oil production of 4,142 bbl/d and increased our light oil and NGLs weighting to 59% in the fourth quarter of 2023. This higher weighting of light oil and NGLs is expected to continue in 2024 as a result of our oil focused drilling program, allowing the Company to take advantage of the strong oil price environment which is the Company’s main revenue and AFF driver.

Financial and Operating Results:

(CDN) ($000’s) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Oil and natural gas sales 47,631 58,161 179,366 238,590 Adjusted funds flow(3) 23,544 30,271 91,784 130,805 Per share – basic(4) 0.26 0.35 1.03 1.51 Per share – diluted(4) 0.26 0.33 1.01 1.44 Per boe(4) 26.67 34.19 27.86 39.36 Comprehensive income 11,576 20,736 32,702 83,896 Per share – basic 0.13 0.24 0.37 0.97 Per share – diluted 0.13 0.23 0.36 0.92 Capital expenditures – PP&E and E&E 14,632 13,647 84,466 77,603 Property acquisitions (dispositions) – – 327 (2) Net Corporate acquisitions(2) – (321) – 180 Net debt(3) 45,679 32,963 45,679 32,963 Shares outstanding 90,307,765 86,952,601 90,307,765 86,952,601 Basic weighted-average shares 90,257,367 87,106,339 89,072,110 86,895,314 Diluted weighted-average shares 91,749,661 91,229,513 90,615,976 91,137,173

(CDN) ($000’s) Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operational Daily production volumes Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d) 4,142 3,909 3,822 3,766 Natural gas liquids (boe/d) 1,520 1,532 1,396 1,402 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 23,606 25,090 22,839 23,623 Total (boe/d) 9,596 9,623 9,025 9,105 Realized prices(4) Light and medium crude oil & NGLs ($/bbls) 80.83 90.21 81.74 100.26 Conventional natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.55 5.63 2.84 5.74 Total ($/boe) 53.95 65.69 54.45 71.79 Operating netbacks ($/boe)(2) Oil and natural gas sales 53.95 65.69 54.45 71.79 Royalties (7.18) (11.72) (6.84) (11.55) Transportation expense (1.06) (1.26) (0.95) (1.18) Operating costs (14.99) (14.78) (15.05) (13.16) Operating netback(2) 30.72 37.93 31.61 45.90 Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts 0.66 0.17 1.10 (1.97) Operating netback (including realized derivative contracts)(2) 31.38 38.10 32.71 43.93

2023 Financial & Operations Overview:

Production averaged 9,025 boe/d(1) (58% light crude oil & NGLs) in 2023 compared to 9,105 boe/d(1) (57% light crude oil & NGLs) in 2022. Production averaged 9,596 boe/d(1) (59% light crude oil & NGLs) in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 7% increase in comparison to the third quarter of 2023. Production for 2023 was impacted by approximately 650 boe/d over the year due to extraordinary curtailments experienced from third party capacity constraints and turnarounds, Alberta wildfires, and delays in starting up our natural gas facility in the third quarter as discussed in our prior press releases.

In 2023, commodity prices decreased over 2022 levels. WTI oil prices decreased 18% predominantly as a result of increased supply and sentiment on future demand. Natural gas prices weakened due to production growth in North America with higher than normal inventory levels in North America and Europe, resulting in a 50% decrease in AECO pricing compared to 2022. These lower commodity prices resulted in a 24% decline in our realized sales price driving a decrease to AFF and netbacks compared to 2022, which was partially offset by realized hedging gains.

InPlay’s capital program for 2023 consisted of $84.5 million of development capital. The Company drilled, completed and brought on production 12 (10.5 net) Extended Reach Horizontal (“ERH”) wells in Willesden Green, five (5.0 net) ERH wells in Pembina, one (1.0 net) multilateral Belly River well and three (0.6 net) non-operated ERH well in Willesden Green. This activity amounted to the drilling of 21 gross (17.1 net) wells. Capital activity in 2023 was also focused on expanding and upgrading our natural gas facility infrastructure to accommodate future growth. InPlay completed two major facility upgrades in 2023 to increase operated natural gas takeaway capacity and to mitigate potential production issues arising from third party outages and capacity constraints. These projects have already shown value by reducing back pressure on wells and lowering declines while improving our liquids weighting with higher natural gas liquids recovery. After the completion of these projects, more consistent run times and the transportation of associated natural gas to our lower cost operated facilities has resulted in operating costs trending downward in the last quarter of 2023 which is expected to continue into 2024.

Notes: 1. See “Production Breakdown by Product Type” at the end of this press release. 2. Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio that does not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other companies. Please refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this press release and in our most recently filed MD&A. 3. Capital management measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this press release. 4. Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this press release. 5. See “Corporate Reserves Information” for detailed information from the Reserve Report and associated NPV calculations. 6. “FD&A”, “recycle ratio”, “reserve life index” and “capital efficiency” do not have standardized meanings and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented for other entities. Refer to section “Performance Measures” for the determination and calculation of these measures. 7. Based on a current share price of $2.30.

Corporate Reserves Information:

The following summarizes certain information contained in the Reserve Report. The Reserve Report was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGE Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”) which will be filed on SEDAR by the end of March 2024.

December 31, 2023 Light and

Medium Conventional Oil BTAX NPV Future

Development Net Undeveloped Reserves

Category(1)(2)(3)(4)(5) Crude Oil NGLs Natural Gas Equivalent 10 % Capital Wells Mbbl Mbbl MMcf MBOE ($000’s) ($000’s) Booked Proved developed

producing 6,446.9 3,281.0 45,392 17,293.1 242,298 45 – Proved developed non-

producing 599.2 164.8 1,429 1,002.2 18,600 1,363 – Proved undeveloped 13,598.5 4,359.1 57,993 27,623.2 310,198 429,296 172.7 Total proved 20,644.7 7,804.8 104,814 45,918.5 571,097 430,704 172.7 Probable developed

producing 1,873.3 911.1 13,081 4,964.5 60,813 – – Probable developed

non-producing 165.9 77.9 805 377.9 6,288 21 – Probable undeveloped 5,994.6 1,348.8 17,939 10,333.1 185,391 77,732 23.6 Total probable 8,033.8 2,337.8 31,824 15,675.5 252,492 77,753 23.6 Total proved plus

probable(6) 28,678.4 10,142.6 136,639 61,594.1 823,589 508,457 196.3

Notes: 1. Reserves have been presented on a gross basis which are the Company’s total working interest (operating and non-operating) share before the deduction of any royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Company. 2. Based on an arithmetic average of the price forecasts of three independent reserve evaluator’s (Sproule Associates Limited, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and GLJ Ltd.) then current forecast at December 31, 2023, as outlined in the table herein entitled “Pricing Assumptions”. 3. It should not be assumed that the NPV amounts presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserves estimates of InPlay’s light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual light and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. 4. All future net revenues are stated prior to provision for interest, general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis. 5. The Company has included abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs for all active and inactive assets including non-producing and suspended wells, facilities and pipelines. December 31, 2023 reserve NPV values are also inclusive of currently enacted carbon taxes. 6. Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Reserves:

December 31, 2023 BTAX NPV 5% BTAX NPV 10% ($000’s) ($000’s) PDP NPV(1)(2) 271,987 242,298 TP NPV(1)(2) 744,150 571,097 TPP NPV(1)(2) 1,098,195 823,589

Notes: 1. Evaluated by Sproule as at December 31, 2023. The estimated NPV does not represent fair market value of the reserves. 2. Based on an arithmetic average of the price forecasts of three independent reserve evaluator’s (Sproule Associates Limited, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and GLJ Ltd.) then current forecast at December 31, 2023.

Future Development Costs (“FDCs”):

The following FDCs are included in the 2023 Reserve Report:

($millions) TP TPP 2024 55.9 55.9 2025 97.5 106.6 2026 91.8 112.2 2027 105.6 115.2 Remainder 79.8 118.6 Total undiscounted FDC 430.7 508.5 Total discounted FDC at 10% per year 338.6 394.6

Note: FDC as per Reserve Report based on forecast pricing as outlined in the table herein entitled “Pricing Assumptions”

The $509 million of total FDC in the Reserve Report generates approximately $521 million in future net present value discounted at 10%.

Performance Measures:

2021 2022 2023 3 Year Avg Average WTI crude oil price (US$/bbl) 67.91 94.23 77.62 79.92 FD&A Costs(1) 70,486 76,081 83,085 76,551 Production boe/d – FY(3) 5,768 9,105 9,025 7,966 Operating netback $/boe – FY(2) 34.63 45.90 31.61 37.78 Proved Developed Producing Total Reserves mboe 15,890 17,653 17,293 16,945 Reserves additions mboe 8,318 5,086 2,935 5,446 FD&A (including FDCs) $/boe(1) 8.47 14.96 28.31 14.06 FD&A (excluding FDCs) $/boe(1) 8.47 14.96 28.31 14.06 Recycle Ratio(4) 4.1 3.1 1.1 2.7 RLI (years)(5) 7.5 5.3 5.2 5.8 Total Proved Total Reserves mboe 45,891 46,464 45,919 46,091 Reserves additions mboe 26,372 3,897 2,748 11,006 FD&A (including FDCs) $/boe(1) 12.03 24.04 28.92 14.86 FD&A (excluding FDCs) $/boe(1) 2.67 19.52 30.23 6.96 Recycle Ratio(4) 2.9 1.9 1.1 2.5 RLI (years)(5) 21.8 14.0 13.9 15.9 Proved Plus Probable Total Reserves mboe 60,640 61,842 61,594 61,359 Reserves additions mboe 29,929 4,525 3,047 12,500 FD&A (including FDCs) $/boe(1) 9.56 27.02 23.36 12.79 FD&A (excluding FDCs) $/boe(1) 2.36 16.81 27.27 6.12 Recycle Ratio(4) 3.6 1.7 1.4 3.0 RLI (years)(5) 28.8 18.6 18.7 21.1

Notes: 1. Finding, Development & Acquisition (“FD&A”) costs are used as a measure of capital efficiency. The calculation includes the period’s capital expenditures, including Exploration and Development (“E&D”) and Acquisition and Disposition (“A&D”) expended in the year, less capitalized G&A expenses and undeveloped land expenditures acquired with no reserves. This total of capital expenditures, including the change in the FDC over the period, is then divided by the change in reserves, other than from production, for the period incorporating additions/reductions from extensions, infill drilling, technical revisions, acquisitions/dispositions and economic factors. For example: 2023 TPP = ($84.5 million capital expenditures – PP&E and E&E – $1.7 million capitalized G&A – $nil of land acquisitions + $0.3 property acquisitions – $11.9 million change in FDCs) / (61,594 mboe – 61,842 mboe + 3,294 mboe) = $23.36 per boe. Finding and Development Costs (“F&D”) are calculated the same as FD&A costs, however adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and reserve additions/reductions from acquisition/disposition activity. See Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Operational Information in the Reader Advisories. 2. Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio that does not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculations of similar measures for other companies. Please refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this press release and our most recently filed MD&A. 3. See “Reader Advisories – Production Breakdown by Product Type” 4. Recycle Ratio is calculated by dividing the year’s operating netback per boe by the FD&A costs for that period. For example: 2023 TPP = ($31.61/$23.36) = 1.4. The recycle ratio compares netback from existing reserves to the cost of finding new reserves and may not accurately indicate the investment success unless the replacement reserves are of equivalent quality as the produced reserves. See Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Operational Information in the Reader Advisories. 5. RLI is calculated by dividing the reserves in each category by the 2023 average annual production. For example 2023 TPP = (61,594 mboe) / (9,025 boe/d) = 18.7 years. See Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Reserves and Operational Information in the Reader Advisories.

Pricing Assumptions:

The following tables set forth the benchmark reference prices, as at December 31, 2023, reflected in the Reserve Report. These price and cost assumptions were an arithmetic average of the price forecasts of three independent reserve evaluator’s (Sproule, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and GLJ Ltd.) then current forecast and Sproule’s foreign exchange rate forecast at the effective date of the Reserve Report.

SUMMARY OF PRICING AND INFLATION RATE ASSUMPTIONS (1)

as of December 31, 2023

FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS

Year WTI Cushing Oklahoma ($US/Bbl) Canadian Light

Sweet 40o API ($Cdn/Bbl) Cromer LSB 35o API ($Cdn/Bbl) Natural

Gas

AECO-

C Spot ($Cdn/ MMBtu) NGLs Edmonton

Propane ($Cdn/Bbl) NGLs

Edmonton

Butanes ($Cdn/Bbl) Edmonton Pentanes Plus ($Cdn/Bbl) Operating

Cost

Inflation

Rates %/Year Capital

Cost

Inflation

Rates %/Year Exchange

Rate (2) ($Cdn/$US) Forecast(3) 2024 73.67 92.91 93.57 2.20 29.65 47.69 96.79 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.75 2025 74.98 95.04 95.86 3.37 35.13 48.83 98.75 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.75 2026 76.14 96.07 96.46 4.05 35.43 49.36 100.71 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2027 77.66 97.99 98.39 4.13 36.14 50.35 102.72 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2028 79.22 99.95 100.36 4.21 36.86 51.35 104.78 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2029 80.80 101.94 102.36 4.30 37.60 52.38 106.87 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2030 82.42 103.98 104.41 4.38 38.35 53.43 109.01 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2031 84.06 106.06 106.50 4.47 39.12 54.50 111.19 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2032 85.74 108.18 108.63 4.56 39.90 55.58 113.41 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 2033 87.46 110.35 110.80 4.65 40.70 56.70 115.67 2.0 % 2.0 % 0.76 Thereafter Escalation rate of 2.0%

Notes: 1. This summary table identifies benchmark reference pricing schedules that might apply to a reporting issuer. 2. The exchange rate used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table. 3. As at December 31, 2023.

The payment date for InPlay’s March 2024 dividend declared on March 1, 2024 has been amended to March 28, 2024 due to Canadian banks being closed on the previously disclosed payment date of March 29, 2024.

On behalf of our employees, management team and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their support and look forward to an exciting 2024 and beyond.

InPlay’s 2023 annual guidance and a comparison to 2023 actual results are outlined below.

Guidance FY 2023(1) Actuals FY 2023 Variance Variance (%) Production Boe/d 9,000 – 9,100 9,025 – – Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $91 – $93 $92 – – Capital Expenditures $ millions $84.5 $84.5 – – Free Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $6 – $8 $7 – – Net Debt $ millions $47 – $45 $46 – –

(1) As previously released January 29, 2024.

Risk Factors to FLI

Risk factors that could materially impact successful execution and actual results of the Company’s 2024 capital program and associated guidance and estimates include:

volatility of petroleum and natural gas prices and inherent difficulty in the accuracy of predictions related thereto;

the extent of any unfavourable impacts of wildfires in the province of Alberta .

. changes in Federal and Provincial regulations;

the Company’s ability to secure financing for the Board approved 2024 capital program and longer-term capital plans sourced from AFF, bank or other debt instruments, asset sales, equity issuance, infrastructure financing or some combination thereof; and

those additional risk factors set forth in the Company’s MD&A and most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR

Key Budget and Underlying Material Assumptions to FLI

The key budget and underlying material assumptions used by the Company in the development of its 2024 guidance are as follows:

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Guidance FY 2024(1) WTI US$/bbl $77.62 $77.61 75.00 NGL Price $/boe $36.51 $36.60 $36.85 AECO $/GJ $2.50 $2.50 $2.35 Foreign Exchange Rate CDN$/US$ 0.74 0.74 0.74 MSW Differential US$/bbl $3.25 $3.25 $4.45 Production Boe/d 9,025 9,000 – 9,100 9,000 – 9,500 Revenue $/boe 54.45 54.00 – 55.00 51.25 – 56.25 Royalties $/boe 6.84 6.50 – 7.00 5.90 – 7.40 Operating Expenses $/boe 15.05 14.50 – 15.50 12.75 – 15.75 Transportation $/boe 0.95 0.90 – 1.05 0.85 – 1.10 Interest $/boe 1.65 1.50 – 1.70 1.50 – 2.00 General and Administrative $/boe 3.13 3.00 – 3.30 2.50 – 3.25 Hedging loss (gain) $/boe (1.10) (1.00) – (1.25) 0.00 – 0.15 Decommissioning Expenditures $ millions $3.3 $3.5 – $4.0 $4.0 – $4.5 Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $92 $91 – $93 $89 – $96 Dividends $ millions $16 $16 $16 – $17

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Guidance FY 2024(1) Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $92 $91 – $93 $89 – $96 Capital Expenditures $ millions $84.5 $84.5 $64 – $67 Free Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $7 $6 – $8 $22 – $32

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Guidance FY 2024(1) Revenue $/boe 54.45 54.00 – 55.00 51.25 – 56.25 Royalties $/boe 6.84 6.50 – 7.00 5.90 – 7.40 Operating Expenses $/boe 15.05 14.50 – 15.50 12.75 – 15.75 Transportation $/boe 0.95 0.90 – 1.05 0.85 – 1.10 Operating Netback $/boe 31.61 31.00 – 32.00 29.50 – 34.50 Operating Income Profit Margin 58 % 58 % 59 %

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Guidance FY 2024(1) Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $92 $91 – $93 $89 – $96 Interest $/boe 1.65 1.50 – 1.70 1.50 – 2.00 EBITDA $ millions $98 $97 – $99 $95 – $102 Net Debt $ millions $46 $45 – $47 $37 – $44 Net Debt/EBITDA 0.5 0.5 0.4 – 0.5

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Production Boe/d 9,025 9,000 – 9,100 Opening Net Debt $ millions $33 $33 Ending Net Debt $ millions $46 $45 – $47 Weighted avg. outstanding shares # millions 89.1 89.1 Assumed Share price $ 2.65(3) 2.65 Prod. per debt adj. share growth(2)(5) (8 %) (7%) – (9%)

Actuals FY 2023 Guidance FY 2023(1) Share outstanding, end of year # millions 91.1 91.1 Assumed Share price $ 2.21(4) 2.21 Market capitalization $ millions $201 $201 Net Debt $ millions $46 $45 – $47 Enterprise value $millions $247 $246 – $248 Adjusted Funds Flow $ millions $92 $91 – $93 Interest $/boe 1.65 1.50 – 1.70 Debt Adjusted AFF $ millions $98 $97 – $99 EV/DAAFF(5) 2.5 2.6 – 2.5

(1) As previously released January 29, 2024. (2) Production per debt adjusted share is calculated by the Company as production divided by debt adjusted shares. Debt adjusted shares is calculated by the Company as common shares outstanding plus the change in net debt divided by the Company’s current trading price on the TSX, converting net debt to equity. Future share prices are assumed to be consistent with the current share price. (3) Weighted average share price throughout 2023. (4) Ending share price at December 31, 2023. (5) The Company has withdrawn its 2024 and 2025 production per debt adjusted share and EV/DAAFF forecast for 2024 and 2025. The Company believes that these metrics can be quite variable and hard to reasonably estimate given the volatility in the Company’s share price, which is a material assumption used in the calculation of these metrics. (6) Continued commodity price volatility and current weak industry sentiment has resulted in the Company taking a conservative and disciplined approach to capital allocation in 2024 and future years. Preliminary estimates and plans for 2025 and beyond will be dependent on the stability of commodity prices and industry sentiment balancing manageable growth and ensuring the long term sustainability of our return of capital to shareholder strategy. As a result, the Company previously withdrew its preliminary estimates and plans for 2025. • See “Production Breakdown by Product Type” below • Quality and pipeline transmission adjustments may impact realized oil prices in addition to the MSW Differential provided above • Changes in working capital are not assumed to have a material impact between the years presented above.