AltaGas closes aggregate $600 million medium term note offerings

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas”) (TSX: ALA) today announced that it has closed its previously announced issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured medium term notes (the “10 Year Notes”) with a coupon rate of 5.141 percent, maturing on March 14, 2034 and $250 million of senior unsecured medium term notes (the “30 Year Notes”) with a coupon rate of 5.597 percent, maturing on March 14, 2054 (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds resulting from the Offering will be used to refinance the Company’s March 2024 medium term note maturities, to pay down other existing indebtedness, to fund working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. under AltaGas’ short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2023, and related pricing supplements dated March 11, 2024.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Offering in any jurisdiction. The Offering has not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor will it be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws is available.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.