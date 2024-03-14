Rubellite Energy Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results and year-end 2023 reserves and provides operations update and first quarter and full year 2024 guidance

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ – (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. (“Rubellite”, or the “Company”), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results, select information from the Company’s independent year-end 2023 reserve report, evaluated by McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”), provides an operations update for the first quarter of 2024 and provides first quarter and full year 2024 guidance. A copy of Rubellite’s audited financial statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and Annual Information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be available on the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved fourth quarter conventional heavy crude oil sales production of 4,209 bbl/d, representing a 93% year-over-year increase and an 33% increase from Q3 2023, driven by positive drilling results and its previously announced asset acquisition completed in November 2023 . 2023 sales production of 3,302 bbl/d exceeded guidance and increased 98% relative to 2022.

. 2023 sales production of 3,302 bbl/d exceeded guidance and increased 98% relative to 2022. Generated adjusted funds flow (1) of $17.1 million ( $0.27 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023, an 82% increase over the comparative period, driven by production increases, and a 9% increase from Q3 2023 on higher production, partially offset by lower Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) pricing.

of ( per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023, an 82% increase over the comparative period, driven by production increases, and a 9% increase from Q3 2023 on higher production, partially offset by lower Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) pricing. Posted strong Finding and Development (“F&D”) costs of $20.38 /boe on a total proved plus probable producing and $18.03 /boe on a total proved plus probable basis, with a recycle ratio of 2.6x and 2.9x, respectively, based on Rubellite’s 2023 operating netback.

/boe on a total proved plus probable producing and /boe on a total proved plus probable basis, with a recycle ratio of 2.6x and 2.9x, respectively, based on Rubellite’s 2023 operating netback. Invested $25.1 million in development capital expenditures (1) , excluding land purchases, to drill eleven (11.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake, with eight (8.0 net) wells which progressively contributed to sales production during the fourth quarter. One (1.0 net) additional well at Figure Lake was spud on December 15, 2023 and was rig released on January 6, 2024 with a majority of the capital being spent during the fourth quarter of 2023.

in development capital expenditures , excluding land purchases, to drill eleven (11.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake, with eight (8.0 net) wells which progressively contributed to sales production during the fourth quarter. One (1.0 net) additional well at Figure Lake was spud on and was rig released on with a majority of the capital being spent during the fourth quarter of 2023. Land purchases in the quarter were $1.2 million , bringing total land expenditures for 2023 to $4.0 million . In 2023, Rubellite added 28.0 net sections of land, and fulfilled its four well drilling commitment on the 20.0 net sections acquired under a Land Acquisition and Drilling Agreement with the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement (“BLMS”). Including the 215 net sections of land acquired in the November 2023 asset acquisition and net of expiries, the Company held 471.1 net sections of land in the Clearwater formation at December 31, 2023 .

, bringing total land expenditures for 2023 to . In 2023, Rubellite added 28.0 net sections of land, and fulfilled its four well drilling commitment on the 20.0 net sections acquired under a Land Acquisition and Drilling Agreement with the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement (“BLMS”). Including the 215 net sections of land acquired in the asset acquisition and net of expiries, the Company held 471.1 net sections of land in the formation at . Acquisition spending of $33.2 million , net of customary closing adjustments to acquire approximately 800 bbl/d of heavy crude oil production which contributed 436 bbl/d to fourth quarter 2023 production attributed to fifteen (15.0 net) wells, 107 net sections of Clearwater lands as well as 108 net sections of undeveloped lands in the Nixon area in the Northern Clearwater area.

, net of customary closing adjustments to acquire approximately 800 bbl/d of heavy crude oil production which contributed 436 bbl/d to fourth quarter 2023 production attributed to fifteen (15.0 net) wells, 107 net sections of lands as well as 108 net sections of undeveloped lands in the Nixon area in the area. Proceeds on disposition of $8.0 million related to the closing of a 1.5% non-convertible royalty sale which converts to a 1.0% royalty after payout.

related to the closing of a 1.5% non-convertible royalty sale which converts to a 1.0% royalty after payout. Generated net income of $9.5 million ( $0.15 /share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

( /share) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net debt (1) was $51.0 million at December 31, 2023 , with a net debt to Q4 2023 annualized adjusted funds flow (1) ratio of 0.8 times.

was at , with a net debt to Q4 2023 annualized adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.8 times. Rubellite had available liquidity(1) at December 31, 2023 of $27.3 million , comprised of the then $57.0 million borrowing limit on the Credit Facility, less current borrowings of $29.3 million and outstanding letters of credit of $0.4 million .

OPERATIONS UPDATE

A total of eleven (11.0 net) wells were rig released in Rubellite’s two-rig, fourth quarter development drilling program at Figure Lake and were a combination of seven (7.0 net) development wells and four (4.0 net) step-out wells. These wells began to contribute materially to the ramp up of oil sales production volumes throughout December, peaking in January 2024 as new multi-lateral wells from the two-rig Q4/23 drilling program were rig released and achieved full recovery of oil-based drilling mud (“OBM”). OBM is not recorded as sales production as the OBM is recovered and re-used in future drilling operations to the maximum extent possible or, when no longer re-usable it is sold, and in both cases credited back to drilling capital.

During the fourth quarter, development drilling operations were focused on three pads including: finishing the last two of eight wells on the pad at 15-24-63-18W4 (the “15-24 Pad”); drilling four (4.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral wells at a new development pad at 9-3-63-18W4 (the “9-3 Pad”); and drilling one (1.0 net) horizontal multi-lateral development well on a new development pad to the north at 14-22-63-18W4 (the “14-22 Pad”).

The Company is pleased with the step out drilling program executed by the second rig which was windowed in during the fourth quarter. Four (4.0 net) step out wells were drilled and rig released during the fourth quarter, including two new drills from a pad on the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement (“BLMS”) at 5-32-63-17W4 (the “5-32 Pad”); and one well on each of two pads south of Figure Lake at 6-19-62-18W4 (the “6-19 Pad”) and 5-24-62-18W4 (the “5-24 Pad”). Both new step-out wells drilled at the BLMS 5-32 Pad have recovered their OBM load fluid and progressed through their respective IP30 production periods, recording strong IP30 rates of 325 and 168 bbl/d respectively, as compared to the Figure Lake type curve(1) IP30 of 119 bbl/d. Rubellite’s four well commitment on the BLMS lands is now fully satisfied. The step-out well drilled on the 6-19 Pad in the fourth quarter, which straddled legacy Rubellite lands as well as lands acquired in November 2023 as part of the Acquisition, fully recovered its OBM during the last week of December and is performing very strong, recording an average IP30 production rate of 256 bbl/d. The step-out well drilled on the 5-24 Pad recovered its OBM load fluid and is producing sales oil at an initial rate below the Figure Lake type curve and with a high water cut. Based on early time production performance to date, two of these four Figure Lake step out wells are Rubellite’s most prolific performers drilled to date since the Company’s inception, and have served to extend the development trend at Figure Lake to both the North and South.

Rubellite has utilized one drilling rig during the first quarter of 2024 and intends to keep this drilling rig running continuously at Figure Lake through break up in late March, to drill a total of six (6.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells along with one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well during the first quarter of 2024. One additional development well was rig released on the 14-22 Pad in mid-January. Given ungulate restrictions, drilling operations shifted to the south end of Figure Lake to drill two wells on lands added through the Acquisition at a pad in Edwand at 3-17-61-17W4 (the “3-17 Pad”), applying an OBM drilling fluid system to this pool to compare to the water-based mud results from wells drilled by the previous operator. Two additional multi-lateral horizontal wells have recently been rig released on the 6-19 Pad and the drilling rig has now moved back to the 5-32 Pad on the BLMS to drill six additional wells, one of which is expected to be rig released and begin load oil recovery prior to the end of the first quarter.

In early January, Rubellite re-activated its horizontal multi-lateral Northern Exploration well at Dawson (5-16-81-16W5) which was rig released in late January 2023. The Company plans to monitor production performance through the winter operating season.

The existing rig will continue to drill an additional eighteen (18.0 net) wells at Figure Lake over the last nine months of 2024, with a second rig anticipated to arrive as early as late in the second quarter to drill up to ten (10.0 net) additional development / step-out delineation multi-lateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake over the balance of the year.

Permitting is underway and equipment has been ordered to construct a sales gas plant at Figure Lake to direct solution gas to sales beginning in the first quarter of 2025. By utilizing existing pipeline infrastructure acquired from legacy shallow gas producers in the area, the solution gas tie-in project will not only significantly reduce emissions from the Figure Lake property where natural gas is currently being incinerated on multiple pad sites, it is also economically attractive, with a forecast rate of return of >75% on the approximately $7 million capital investment, with project payout expected in 2026 based on current forward natural gas prices.

Rubellite also plans to continue exploration activities to pursue additional prospective land capture and de-risk acreage during 2024.

(1) Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company’s Annual Information Form which will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. “McDaniel” means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. “McDaniel Reserve Report” means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2023 and a preparation date of March 14, 2024.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Rubellite expects exploration and development capital spending to be approximately $12 – $13 million in the first quarter of 2024 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in six (6.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Figure Lake/Edwand and to drill and core one (1.0 net) vertical stratigraphic evaluation well. Forecast drilling activities will be funded from adjusted funds flow, with excess free funds flow applied to reduce net debt.

Factoring in recent drilling performance and type curve expectations for the remaining first quarter 2024 drilling program at Figure Lake/Edwand, production sales volumes are expected to grow approximately 6% to 7% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023 to average between 4,450 – 4,500 bbl/d for Q1 2024.

With the addition of a second drilling rig as early as late in the second quarter of 2024, Rubellite expects to spend $70 to $75 million for 2024 which includes the drilling of up to thirty four (34.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the greater Figure Lake area and $7.0 million of capital spending required for the Figure Lake gas sales plant and related pipeline tie-ins. Also included is investment in the drilling of one well (0.3 net) to initiate waterflood at Marten Hills and ongoing exploration activities.

Production sales volumes are expected to grow over 39% to 48% year-over-year to average 4,600 – 4,900 boe/d and exit the year at 5,000 – 5,200 boe/d, poised for continued growth into 2025 with strong oil production and the addition of natural gas volumes in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital spending, drilling activity and operational guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024 is as outlined in the table below:

Q1 2024 Guidance 2024 Guidance Sales Production (bbl/d) 4,450 – 4,500 4,600 – 4,900 Exploration and Development spending ($ millions)(2)(3) $12 – $13 $70 – $75 Multi-lateral development / step-out wells (net)(2) 6.0 Up to 34.0 Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(2) $6.50 – $7.00 $6.50 – $7.00 Royalties (% of revenue)(2) 11.0% – 12.0% 11.0% – 12.0% Production & operating costs ($/boe)(2) $6.50 – $7.00 $6.00 – $6.50 Transportation costs ($/boe)(2) $7.50 – $8.00 $7.50 – $8.00 General & administrative costs ($/boe)(2) $5.50 – $6.00 $5.50 – $6.00

YEAR-END 2023 RESERVES

Rubellite’s proved plus probable reserves(1) at year-end 2023 are 16.0 MMboe, comprised of 93% heavy crude oil (2022 – 10.3 MMboe). Reserve additions grew total Company proved plus probable reserves by 5.7 MMboe (56%) year-over-year, replacing production of 1.2 MMboe by close to 6 times.

Highlights include:

Total proved reserves were 10.0 MMboe at year-end 2023, representing 62% of the Company’s proved plus probable reserves (2022 – 59%) and a 64% increase over 2022;

Total proved developed producing reserves were 5.3 MMboe at year-end 2023, an increase of 77% over year-end 2022 and representing 33% of the Company’s proved plus probable reserves (2022 – 3.0 MMboe; 29% of proved plus probable reserves);

Proved plus probable producing reserves were 7.1 MMboe at December 31, 2023 , representing 44% of total proved plus probable reserves (2022 – 3.9 MMboe; 38%);

, representing 44% of total proved plus probable reserves (2022 – 3.9 MMboe; 38%); Finding and Development (“F&D”) costs and Finding Development and acquisition (“FD&A”) costs, including changes in Future Development Capital (“FDC”) were: F&D: Proved developed producing reserves: $24.22 /boe Total proved reserves: $22.78 /boe Total proved plus probable developed producing reserves: $20.38 /boe Total proved plus probable reserves: $18.03 /boe FD&A: Proved Developed Producing reserves: $27.23 /boe Total proved reserves: $25.40 /boe Total proved plus probable developed producing reserves: $22.43 /boe Total proved plus probable reserves: $19.63 /boe

Strong annual operating netback of $53.14 /boe and relatively low cost reserve additions delivered recycle ratios of: Recycle ratio, excluding acquisitions Proved developed producing reserves: 2.2x Total proved reserves: 2.3x Total proved plus probable developed producing reserves: 2.6x Total proved plus probable reserves: 2.9x Recycle ratio, including acquisitions: Proved Developed Producing reserves: 2.0x Total proved reserves: 2.1x Total proved plus probable developed producing reserves: 2.4x Total proved plus probable reserves: 2.7x

/boe and relatively low cost reserve additions delivered recycle ratios of: The McDaniel Report includes seventy five (71.9 net) booked undeveloped drilling locations, sixty two (61.0 net) of which are in the greater Figure Lake area.

The Figure Lake type curve (1) total proved plus probable reserves is unchanged at 130 Mboe per well with future development costs holding flat at $1.9 million per well as drilling efficiency gains offset inflationary pressures. The Figure Lake type curve IP30 rate increased slightly to 119 bbl/d from the YE 2022 type curve IP30 of 116 bbl/d due to the positive performance data from 2023 wells exceeding the IP30 rates of the prior years’ drilling program.

total proved plus probable reserves is unchanged at 130 Mboe per well with future development costs holding flat at per well as drilling efficiency gains offset inflationary pressures. The Figure Lake type curve IP30 rate increased slightly to 119 bbl/d from the YE 2022 type curve IP30 of 116 bbl/d due to the positive performance data from 2023 wells exceeding the IP30 rates of the prior years’ drilling program. Based on the three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the “Consultant Average Price Forecast”) used by McDaniel, the net present value (“NPV”) of Rubellite’s total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%) before income tax, was $322.1 million (2022 – $215.2 million ). The 50% NPV increase related primarily to the similar year-over-year increase in reserves.

(2022 – ). The 50% NPV increase related primarily to the similar year-over-year increase in reserves. All abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation obligations are included in the reserve report, consistent with year-end 2022. Decommissioning obligations for wells assigned reserves are forecast to occur at end of life while the additional costs expected to be incurred to abandon and reclaim non-reserve wells, facilities and pipelines are forecast in accordance with regulatory asset retirement obligation spending requirements for inactive wells.

Rubellite’s undeveloped land at year-end 2023, was independently assessed in the Seaton-Jordan Report (3) , at $40.7 million , an increase of 30% from $31.4 million at year-end 2022.

, at , an increase of 30% from at year-end 2022. Based on the Consultant Average Price Forecast, Rubellite’s reserve-based net asset value (“NAV”)(2) (discounted at 10%) at year-end 2023, inclusive of the independent assessment of undeveloped land and net of the Company’s year-end 2023 total net debt and other obligations of $41.0 million , which includes $51.0 million of net debt and a gain on financial hedges based on the Consultant Average Price Forecast as of January 1, 2024 of $10.0 million , is estimated at $321.3 million ( $5.14 per share) as compared to $218.4 million ( $3.99 per share) at year-end 2022. On a proved basis, Rubellite’s NAV (discounted at 10%), excluding any value for undeveloped land and net of the Company’s year-end 2023 total net debt and other obligations, is estimated at $165.0 million ( $2.64 per share).

(1) Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company’s Annual Information Form which will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. “McDaniel Reserve Report” means the independent engineering evaluation of the Company’s heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2023 and a preparation date of March 14, 2024. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in this news release. (3) The value of Rubellite’s undeveloped land was assessed by an independent third party, Seaton-Jordan & Associates Ltd., as at December 31, 2023 in a report dated February 5, 2024 (the “Seaton-Jordan Report”). Estimates of the value of Rubellite’s undeveloped acreage was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 5.9(1)(e) for purposes of the net asset value calculation and is based on past Crown land sale activity, adjusted for tenure and other considerations. No undeveloped land value is assigned where proved and/or probable undeveloped reserves have been booked.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 2021(1) Financial Oil revenue 88,968 54,491 4,923 Net income 18,561 24,605 7,702 Per share – basic(4) 0.31 0.47 0.34 Per share – diluted(4) 0.30 0.47 0.33 Total Assets 271,153 204,030 115,862 Cash flow from operating activities 55,391 23,870 1,115 Adjusted funds flow(2) 54,157 23,036 1,595 Per share – basic(3)(4) 0.90 0.44 0.07 Per share – diluted(3)(4) 0.89 0.44 0.07 Net debt (asset) 50,984 (2,654) (5,375) Capital expenditures(2) Capital expenditures, including land and other(2) 71,530 94,207 17,358 Acquisition 33,173 — 55,322 Proceeds on disposition (7,990) — — Capital expenditures, after acquisition and dispositions 96,713 94,207 72,680 Common shares (thousands) Weighted average – basic 60,346 52,093 22,702 Weighted average – diluted 61,075 52,471 23,228 Operating Daily average oil sales production (bbl/d)(5) 3,302 1,670 593 Rubellite average realized oil price(3) Average realized oil price ($/bbl) 73.82 89.38 69.76 Average realized oil price – after risk management contracts($/bbl) 73.56 67.82 71.20

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Oil revenue 27,224 14,329 88,968 54,491 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 9,523 18,725 18,561 24,605 Per share – basic(1) 0.15 0.34 0.31 0.47 Per share – diluted(1) 0.15 0.34 0.30 0.47 Cash flow from operating activities 18,963 14,950 55,391 23,870 Adjusted funds flow(2) 16,923 8,145 54,157 23,036 Per share – basic(1)(2) 0.27 0.15 0.90 0.44 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 0.27 0.15 0.89 0.44 Net debt (asset) 50,984 (2,654) 50,984 (2,654) Capital expenditures(2) Capital expenditures, including land and other(2) 26,320 23,515 71,530 94,207 Acquisition 33,173 — 33,173 — Proceeds on disposition (7,990) — (7,990) — Capital expenditures, after acquisition and dispositions 51,503 23,515 96,713 94,207 Wells Drilled(3) – gross (net) 11 / 11.0 11 / 8.9 30 / 29.5 45 / 39.5 Common shares outstanding(1) (thousands) Weighted average – basic 62,440 54,824 60,346 52,093 Weighted average – diluted 62,958 55,202 61,075 52,471 End of period 62,456 54,725 62,456 54,725 Operating Daily average oil sales production(4) (bbl/d) 4,209 2,181 3,302 1,670 Average prices West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) ($US/bbl) 78.32 82.64 77.62 94.22 Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) ($CAD/bbl) 76.84 77.33 79.46 98.49 Average realized oil price(2) ($/bbl) 70.31 71.42 73.82 89.38 Average realized oil price after risk management contracts(2)

($/bbl) 72.12 68.05 73.56 67.82

