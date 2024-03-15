Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count drops to 179

Canada’s active rig count came in at 179 this morning, 2 rigs fewer than last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased, with the province’s active rig count rising from 129 to 141. Saskatchewan’s rig count fell by 13 (from 22 to 9), while BC’s active rig count held steady at 27.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs dropped from 117 to 99 between March 8 and March 15. In contrast, the number of gas rigs increased by 10. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased from 5 to 11.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 50.7%, a decrease from 60.1% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 45, settling at 353.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.