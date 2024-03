BP Plc’s 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery returned to normal operations for the first time since a February plantwide power outage, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Gasoline prices in the Chicago-area climbed by at least 20 cents a gallon in the days following the Feb. 1 power outage at the Whiting refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)