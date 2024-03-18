U.S. oil output from top shale regions to rise in April, EIA says

U.S. oil output from top shale-producing regions will rise in April to the highest level in four months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

Production from the top basins will climb by more than 9,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.77 million bpd, the strongest output since December, EIA said.

Oil output in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. shale field straddling West Texas and New Mexico, was due to rise by about 8,200 bpd to 6.1 million bpd, the third highest monthly output on record, the EIA said.

Production in the Eagle Ford in southeast Texas was forecast to climb to 1.14 million bpd, the highest since November, the EIA said. In the Bakken, output was set to increase slightly to 1.23 million bpd, the strongest since December.

