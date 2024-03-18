US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 329,000 bpd – IIR

Offline capacity is expected to edge down to 744,000 bpd in the week ending March 29, IIR added.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended Friday
|March 18
|March 15
|March 13
|03/29/2024
|744
|744
|–
|03/22/2024
|775
|775
|885
|03/15/2024
|1,104
|1,104
|1,214
|03/08/2024
|1,665
|1,665
|1,665
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru)