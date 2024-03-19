3 Reasons Oil and Gas Leaders are joining the Methane Mitigation: Technology & Innovation Summit

Are you taking your first steps towards methane reduction? Leveraging satellites to monitor methane emissions? Developing a strategy to meet OGMP 2.0 Level 5 requirements, or expediting the transition towards zero venting and flaring?

It’s the go to place to connect with a global audience of oil and gas operators, NGOs, academics, and solution providers with insights from over 70 speakers, including:

Marc D’Iorio, Assistant Deputy Minister, Science and Technology, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Canada

Saamir Elshihabi, Principal Lead, Energy Transition, UAE Climate Change Special Envoy

Munkhbayar Baasandorj, Methane Strategy Lead – Carbon Management Team, Chevron

Jackson Hegland, Executive Director, Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance

Matt Garner, Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Regulatory, Chesapeake Energy

Kristin Tatum, Vice President, Finance, ESG & Air Permitting and Compliance, Kinder Morgan

Brent Williams, Director of Sustainability, Callon Petroleum

Jared Ciferno, Senior Program Manager, Methane Mitigation Technologies, DOE

Santiago Martínez Ochoa, Head of Sustainability and Decarbonization, Ecopetrol

The event features 16 pre-conference workshops, 3 dedicated topic focused streams each day, cutting edge case studies, peer-led think tanks, an Innovation Incubation Hub, and much more. A small example of the sessions taking place:

Vice President, Afgan Isayev, will discuss the significance of collaboration with International Oil Companies (IOCs) in methane mitigation efforts, highlighting their ongoing partnership with bp. Saamir Elshihabi, Principal Lead, Energy Transition, UAE Climate Change Special Envoy , will be sharing insights from the development of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter at COP-28.

