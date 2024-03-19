The Green Imperative: What’s Behind Energy Companies’ Shift Towards Greener Air Compressor Technology

While it has undoubtedly made significant progress, the energy industry historically has lagged behind many others when it comes to the adoption of eco-friendly practices. As the world pivots towards sustainable practices, the spotlight now shines even brighter on the energy efficiency and eco-friendliness in oil & gas. Amidst this transformation, energy companies are increasingly recognizing the imperative of adopting “green” technology, even in seemingly mundane components like air compressors.

Compressed air systems, often dubbed as the fourth utility alongside gas, electricity, and water, hold a central position in the energy sector, operating as the silent workhorses behind the scenes. The sprawling oil and gas industry has hundreds, if not thousands, of uses for air compressors, touching everything from exploration to transportation, process and refining, and distribution. Not only are they versatile and cost-effective, but they also uphold safety standards, critical in environments prone to volatility.

But, with electrical costs making up 76% of total cost of ownership (according to the U.S. Department of Energy), opting for an air compressor based solely on upfront costs not only overlooks long-term benefits but also contributes to energy wastage, counterproductive to such green initiatives.

SO, WHAT IS THE MOST ENERGY-EFFICIENT AIR COMPRESSOR FOR YOUR NEEDS?

The answer is, according to industry experts Central Air Equipment and Kaishan , it depends.

The majority of industrial air compressors these days are rotary screw air compressors, so named because they have two large screws that rotate inside a concealed chamber. Rotary screw air compressors have a number of distinct advantages over other types:

• They can run at full load continuously , whereas you have to keep reciprocating compressors at 40% to 60% of duty cycle since they must stop to cool the oil.

• You can start and stop, load and unload, modulate, or add variable speed drives (VSD), unlike centrifugal compressors, which need to run without stopping.

• They produce cooler air that is easier to dry , because they have built-in aftercoolers keeping the approach temperature within a few degrees of ambient, thereby putting less load on the dryer.

• They are quieter , and can be placed closer to personnel without risking noise pollution.

• They can meet stringent air quality regulations for applications like food processing, life sciences, and semiconductor fabrication.

THE 3 MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS TO CONSIDER

1) Single Stage vs Two Stage Compressors

You may have already heard of these two types and the key difference lies in how they generate air pressure. But as a general rule, a single stage is the lower cost option while a two stage is the more energy efficient option.

So, the bottom line? A two-stage air compressor will generate up to 15-20% more flow in the same size air compressor, decrease your overall power costs, and have a longer life, with reduced downtime. That’s a payback that will generally recoup the price difference quite quickly.

2) Facility Layout

Typically, customers ideally want one single unit to take care of the entire compressed air system in their facility. And we get it, they want one machine to maintain, which seems a lot simpler, or maybe two, with one as a backup

But the fact is, it’s typically more reliable and energy efficient to deploy multiple compressors in a network to handle the variations in compressed air demand.

3) Types of Controls

Different air compressors offer a number of different controls that can affect its overall efficiency and lifespan. However, there are 4 control functions that really matter, and it’s those that focus on 1) start/stop, 2) load/no load, 3) modulation and 4) variable speed drives (VSD).

And even with these, it is important to note that we must always take into consideration 2 other critical factors – the application & the usage – to ensure maximum operational efficiency.

4 SIMPLE TAKEAWAYS TO HELP WITH YOUR GREEN TECH COMPRESSOR ADOPTION

1) Rotary screw air compressors make up the majority of industrial air compressors in use

2) Both single- and two-stage rotary screw air compressors are available, but two-stage models will generate more compressed air for less energy.

3) How you lay out your air compressor system in your facility can have a significant impact on energy efficiency.

4) There are several control devices available to help save energy and increase the performance and reliability of your air compressor system.

Still wondering what type of compressor options make the most sense for your specific needs and energy-efficiency requirements?

