Trican provides updated Q1 2024 dividend payment date

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2024) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company“) announced today an update to its press release entitled “Trican Reports Annual Results for 2023, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 12.5% Dividend Increase” which was issued on February 21, 2024 (the “Initial Press Release“).

The Initial Press Release stated that the distribution for the dividend declared would be paid March 29, 2024, which is a statutory holiday (the “Payment Date“). The Payment Date has been updated to March 28, 2024. The record date of March 15, 2024 and the dividend amount per share of $0.045 remain unchanged.

This Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott E. Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202533