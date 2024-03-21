Optimizing Hydraulic Fracturing – ShearFRAC’s Findings Revealed in the Montney Formation

In the pursuit of maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency, the oil and gas industry is continually seeking innovative solutions to overcome the challenges presented by complex geological formations. ShearFRAC, a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing technologies, recently conducted a meticulously controlled trial across four pads in the middle Montney formation of Central Alberta.

This article highlights some of the details of the trial and its groundbreaking findings. For a more in-depth overview, a link to the full case study is shared below.

Three Distinct Phases: Trial Overview

The trial conducted by ShearFRAC encompassed three distinct phases, each aimed at optimizing hydraulic fracturing operations:

1. Data Acquisition and Observation :

In the initial phase, emphasis was placed on the collection of high-quality data to facilitate informed decision-making. This meticulous data acquisition process laid the foundation for subsequent phases and provided valuable insights into the unique characteristics of the Montney formation.

2. Proppant Schedule Optimization :

Building upon the insights gleaned from Phase 1, the focus shifted to optimizing proppant schedules to maximize cost efficiency with fracture effectiveness while remaining vigilant to Fracture Driven Interactions (FDIs). By mitigating FDIs and enhancing Volume to First Response (VFR) metrics, ShearFRAC was able to fine-tune fracturing operations for optimal efficiency and productivity.

3. Real-Time Adjustment:

The culmination of the trial involved integrating insights into real-time tools to automate and adjust rates based on rock response and FDI observations. This adaptive approach allowed for dynamic adjustments during fracturing operations, further optimizing primary and secondary fracture networks and improving hydrocarbon recovery while ensuring operational efficiency.

The Remarkable Key Findings

This comprehensive three-phase approach implemented by ShearFRAC yielded some incredible results, most notably the following:

• Reduction in Time : Time per well was reduced by an impressive 11 hours, streamlining operations and increasing overall efficiency.

• Decrease in Chemical Usage : Chemical usage was reduced by a significant 33%, reflecting both environmental stewardship and cost-saving benefits.

• Cost Savings : The trial resulted in substantial cost savings, with an estimated $125,000 reduction in expenses per well, underscoring the economic viability of the optimized approach.

• Increase in Oil Production : The implementation of ShearFRAC’s methodology led to a notable 18% increase in nine-month cumulative oil production, highlighting the efficacy of the optimized fracturing techniques.

Our Conclusion

The ShearFRAC trial represents a significant milestone in the quest for enhanced hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency in challenging geological formations such as the Montney.

By employing novel signal processing techniques to gain insight into the dynamic nature of how the hydraulic fracture operation interacts with the rock mass and a systematic three-phase approach, ShearFRAC not only optimized hydraulic fracturing operations but also achieved substantial cost savings and improved production outcomes.

As the industry continues to evolve, innovations such as those demonstrated by ShearFRAC are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of oil and gas extraction.

To read the complete case study findings or learn more about ShearFRAC, click here.